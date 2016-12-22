For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Thursday, December 22, 2016



LOCAL NEWS:

The Dent County Health Board met on Monday, December 19th at the Health Center. Health Center Administrator Kendra Mobray reported that High-Dose and quadrivalent flu vaccines are still available at the Health Center and are being given during regular business hours. No appointment is necessary. They are able to bill Medicare and private insurance. Mobray said the Local Agency WIC Plan for the current contract year has been approved by the Department of Health. Marissa Sellers, RN, attended WIC CPA (Certified Professional Assistant) training at the Department of Health in Jefferson City on November 14-16, and received certification to do WIC certifications and re-certifications. She also said all Dent County food service inspections are current at this time. Mobray gave an update that influenza activity in Missouri is still sporadic as there have been six reported positive influenza cases in Dent County to date. There have been a few inquiries about Mumps, but at this time there have been no confirmed cases of mumps in Dent County. However, the risk to rural areas will increase as University of Missouri students travel for the holidays. Mobray reported that the Christmas parade float was successful and all staff members had a great time. Over 200 pedometers were distributed as a promotion for the upcoming 2017 ‘Let’s Get Everyone Moving’ Campaign. This is a nationwide campaign to challenge Americans to collectively walk a billion steps between January 7th and April 7th. There are pedometers still available at the Dent County Health Center. Residents are encouraged to stop by and pick one up during regular business hours. More information on the campaign will be forthcoming. Mobray reported filings for the Board seat that will be expiring in April of 2017, is now underway and will continue through January 17th, 2017. Those persons interested in filing for this position on the board must file in person at the County Clerk’s office at the Dent County Court House during regular office hours. Mobray reported that in May of 2017, Missouri Medicaid will be moving the current Medicaid system to a managed care system. Contracts were awarded to United Healthcare, Missouri Care, and Home State Health Plan. Healthcare Providers (including Local Public Health Agencies) will enter into contracts with each health plan to allow for billing and reimbursement. Dent County Health Center has completed the necessary paperwork for all three health plans and mailed the proposed agreements tomorrow. She also reported she is checking into prices for a new copy machine with printing and faxing capabilities. The current machine is outdated and the maintenance agreement with Xerox will expire in February and cannot be renewed. Mobray will present proposals to the Board at the January meeting. The meeting was then adjourned.

The Salem Police Department released a number of reports. On Friday morning, December 9th at 9:30, an officer was dispatched to a hotline call from the Division of Family Services regarding a sexual assault. The report revealed a 33-year old male of Salem had sexually assaulted a 12-year old female juvenile of Salem. He was taken into custody for statutory rape and incarcerated pending the application for warrants. At 7:20 that night, an officer located a 27-year old female of Salem in the 500 block of North Jackson who had an active arrest warrant from Phelps County. She was taken into custody on the warrant and later released with a new date to appear in court after posting bond. Later that same night at 8:49, an officer responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Iron Mountain Road in reference to a domestic disturbance. The report revealed a 35-year old male of Salem had assaulted a 37-year old female of Salem. He was taken into custody for assault, issued a summons to appear in court and was incarcerated on a 12-hour hold. On Saturday, December 10th at 12:22 am, an officer located a 20-year old male of Salem in the 1000 block of South Oak who had an active arrest warrant from Dent County. He was taken into custody on the active warrant and incarcerated pending a court appearance. Early that same morning at 2:01, an officer observed suspicious vehicles Knight Auto Care. Upon investigation it was found that a 19-year-old male of Salem had assaulted a 19-year-old male of Lenox. Further investigation led to the arrest of the suspect who was issued a summons to appear in court and released. That afternoon at 4:23, an officer was sent to a residence in the 100 block of West Center reference a theft. The report revealed someone unknown took a wallet with $30.00 and contents from a purse that was in the residence. The report is under investigation. On Sunday afternoon at 2:37, an officer was contacted at the Salem Police Department in reference to a theft. The report revealed that a person or persons unknown took a cell phone valued at $144.00 from a residence in the 300 block of North Pershing. The report is under investigation. That night at 9:50, an officer investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the Wal-Mart parking lot. Upon investigation the officer located a 25-year old male of Rogersville, who had an active arrest warrant from Green County, Missouri. He was taken into custody on the warrant and was incarcerated pending extradition. He was issued a summons to appear in court and released. Please contact the Salem Police Department at 729-4242 if you have information regarding any ongoing investigation.

SPORTS [TOP]

Malcolm Hill scored 21 points and Maverick Morgan had a double-double to lead Illinois to a 75-66 win over Missouri on Wednesday. Illinois jumped out to a 15-5 lead and never trailed, holding off a pair of second-half rallies that saw Missouri pull within four points. Morgan hit 7 of 8 free throws and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Missouri Basketball Tigers will be off until December 29th when they host Lipscomb at 7:00 at the Mizzou Arena.

The St. Louis Blues will play their final game before the NHL Christmas break at Tampa Bay tonight at 6:30. You can hear the pre-game show at 6:00 with the game to follow on KSMO Radio.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for William L. Headrick will be this morning at 11:00 at the Salem Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Interment will be in the Victor Cemetery in Anutt. Memorials may be made to the DCAWS or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Funeral services for Arthur Ray Hayes, Jr. age 36 and Crystal Louise Hayes, age 35, of Eldridge will be held this evening at 7:00 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 4:00 until service time. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Ray and Austin Hayes.

Funeral services for Davie Richard “Dick” Fitchhorn or Salem, age 80, will be Friday at 1:00 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 until time of service. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Partly sunny, high of 42.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain and snow, low of 31.

Friday..Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain snow, high of 42.

Friday night..Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and snow, low around 36.

Saturday..Partly sunny, high near 50.

Saturday night..Mostly Cloudy with a 30% chance for showers after midnight, low of 43.

Sunday.. Cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers, high near 42

Sunday Night..Cloudy, with a chance of showers, low around 47