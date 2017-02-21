Your World Today – Tuesday, February 21, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Tuesday, February 21, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our Closures and Cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The City of Salem Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct at meeting tonight at the City Hall Council Chambers beginning at 6:30. The purpose of the meeting will be to address a request from Sarah Plank at 1201 West Center Street to have an In-Home business. The Board will also approve the October 3rd, 2016 public hearing minutes as well as the minutes for the October 3rd planning & zoning meeting. Following the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, the City of Salem Board of Alderman will conduct their meeting. During the hearing of persons, Lindsey May wishes to discuss the current ordinance concerning the keeping of swine within the city limits. Jeff Meadows P.E. with Archer-Elgin Surveying & Engineering, LLC is presenting a draft agreement for engineering services for Phase 1 of the waste water treatment facility improvements. In unfinished business, Bill #3320 was presented at the last meeting where the Board approved a $100 fee if alcohol is to be used during an event at the Salem City and the Salem Community Center@The Armory. There was a discussion with questions concerning the rental regulations and all are incorporated in this ordinance for the Board’s final approval. Keith Inman, Vice-Chairman of the Planning & Zoning Commission will report on their meeting held prior to the Alderman meeting. City Administrator Ray Walden will update the Board on various items and projects, followed by reports by Mayor Brad Nash. During bills and resolutions, Bill #3325 an ordinance required to meet state statues to establish a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interests for certain municipal officials will be presented for approval. During new and miscellaneous business, City Clerk, Mary Happel is requesting approval to issue liquor licenses to the Casey General Stores with the Board’s approval as required by state statues. The Board may then vote to go into closed session. The public meeting of the Planning & Zoning Commission as well as the City of Salem Board of Alderman is open to the public.

The Salem Police Department released reports involving a disturbance and theft of fuel. On Thursday, February 9th at 1:20 pm, an officer located a 40-year old male of Salem who had an active arrest warrant from Texas County, at a residence in the 100 block of South Carty. He was taken into custody on the warrant and incarcerated pending extradition. On Friday, February 10th at 6:14 pm, an officer transported a 40-year old male of Joplin to the Phelps County Regional Medical Center in lieu of a mental commitment order. Later that night at 11:00, an officer was detailed to a residence in the 100 block of North Park in reference to a disturbance. The report led to the arrest of a 28-year-old male of Salem for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was incarcerated pending a warrant application. On Saturday, February 11th at 1:43 in the early morning, an officer located a 20-year old male of Salem in the 700 block of West Highway 32, who had an active arrest warrant from the City of Salem. He was taken into custody on the warrant and later released after paying outstanding fines and court costs of $107.50. That night at 8:58, an officer was dispatched to Casey's General Store located on East Highway 32 in reference to a theft of fuel. The report revealed the driver of a tan 90's model Chevrolet Suburban pumped fuel valued $40.00 and left without paying. Also at 8:58 that night, an officer located a 28-year old female of Salem at a residence in the 800 block of East Hawkins who had an active arrest warrant from the City of Salem. She was taken custody on the warrant and found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was issued summonses to appear in court for the drug and paraphernalia charges and incarcerated on the warrant pending a court appearance. Then at 10:46 that same night, an officer was detailed to The Bank of Salem in reference to an audible alarm sounding. The report revealed the alarm was sounding but no one was present. While officers were waiting for a key holder to respond to check the inside of the bank a 27-year old male of Salem broke a window on the bank with a rock. He fled on foot when officers approached and he was apprehended while trying to climb over a fence near the bank. He was incarcerated for attempted burglary and property damage pending the application for warrants. Please contact the Salem Police Department at 729-4242 if you have any information regarding any ongoing investigation.

The Salem Memorial District Hospital Board of Directors will conduct their February meeting tonight in the hospital library beginning at 6:00 pm. After approval of the agenda from the January 17th meeting, Chief Financial Officer Monica Gargus will present the summary of operations and statistics reports for January while Chief Nursing Officer Debbie Hines will present the nursing reports for January. Hospital Administrator Kasey Lucas will update the Board on the hospital foundation and auxiliary activities. The Board will address any old business and in new business the Board will conduct the annual policy and procedures review. The Board will then address purchases made for the hospital and may vote to go into closed session. The February meeting of the Salem Memorial District Hospital Board of Directors is open to the public.

SPORTS [TOP]

Payton Curley scored 27 points including 12-12 from the free throw line as Salem beat St. Clair Monday night, 67-55. Kari Hatridge had 13 points and Baylee Bilyou had double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Salem finishes the regular season with an 18-7 record and play the Owensville Dutchgirls Saturday at 4:00.

The Salem Boys Tigers will be in St. Clair tonight to face the Bulldogs in their final game of the regular season. Salem is 12-12 on the year. The JV game starts at 5:30 and the varsity game will follow. You can hear that varsity game on KSMO and online at ksmoradio.com starting at about 6:45.

The Missouri Tigers will face Kentucky tonight starting at 8:00. KSMO will join the game in progress after Salem Basketball. Missouri 7-19 on the year and 2-12 in the SEC Conference.

Vincent Trocheck scored with just under 5 seconds remaining to lift the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. Kyle Brodziak scored for the Blues and Jake Allen finished with 31 saves. St. Louis lost its second straight since winning six in a row.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Brother Harry Foley, age 86, of Licking will be this morning at 11:00 at the Fox Chapel in Licking. Visitation will be from 9:00 until service time Tuesday morn ing. All arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home of Licking.

Funeral services for Raden Everett Keene Jr of Salem, age 81, will be held Wednesday morning at 10:00 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be today from 5:00 to 7:00 in the evening at the Chapel. Interment will be in the Blackwell Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be given to the Blackwell Cemetery.

Funeral services for Wayne Poole of Salem, age 82, will be held Thursday at 2:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 12:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.

Funeral services for Gregory Johnson of Lesterville formerly of Salem, age 65 will be held Friday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Crocker Assisted Living for a bench in honor of Greg.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Cloudy early with a 30% chance for showers, then becoming partly sunny this afternoon, high around 70.

Tonight..Mostly clear, low of 46.

Wednesday.. Mostly sunny, high of 77.

Wednesday night..Partly cloudy, low of 51.

Thursday..Partly sunny, high near 74.

Thursday night..Cloudy, low of 54.