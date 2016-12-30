Your World Today – Friday, December 30, 2016

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

Jump to: Sports • Obituaries • Weather

NEWS: Friday, December 30, 2016



LOCAL NEWS:

Today is the last day you can pay your personal property and real estate taxes in person at the Dent County Collectors Office at the Dent County Courthouse without penalties and interest. The office will have extended hours from 8:00 until 5:30 today, but will be closed on Saturday, December 31st. Taxes can also be left in the dropbox at the southwest corner of the courthouse lawn through midnight on December 31st. You can still mail in your taxes, but to ensure that you won't be late with your payment, the stamp needs to be hand stamped from the counter with the date, December 31s, 2016. You can also pay online with a debit card or credit card, but fees will apply. For more information about paying your personal property or real estate taxes, call the Dent County Collectors Office at 729-3911.

The Dent County Service Unit of The Salvation Army would like to announce that they have successfully surpassed their $30,000 goal during this year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign. The total raised was $33,800.00. Along with the monetary donations received this year, 220 local children were adopted at the Angel Trees located at Wal-Mart and Southwest Baptist University and 20 Christmas food baskets were distributed to homebound elderly clients of the Central Missouri Area Agency on Aging. The local Salvation Army Board would like to thank everyone who made monetary donations and/or adopted an angel. They also extend their greatest appreciation to the dedicated volunteers that took time out of their busy holiday season to ring the bells at the kettles. The community’s continued generosity will be distributed throughout 2017 to those less fortunate in Dent County.

The Dent County Commissioners held their regular meeting at the courthouse Thursday morning. In the road report, District 1 Commissioner Dennis Purcell stated grading was going to be done on Dent County Roads 5015, 5085, 5630, 5680, 6600 and 6620, while materials and grading would be done on county road 5080. He said a man had to take the new truck to Fulton for warranty work on the dump bed as the hydraulic lines were too small. District 2 Commissioner Gary Larson said grading would be done on Dent County Roads 2210, and 4270, while materials would be added and grading done on county road 4055. Materials were also going to be added to county road 3200. He said he also had a man going to Fulton to bring back a truck that had some cylinder work done. Presiding Commissioner Darrell Skiles said he attended a meeting last Thursday evening hosted by Representative Jason Smith concerning upcoming changes to the Affordable Care Act. Skiles said over 30 people attended and they consisted of doctors, pharmacists, commissioners and others. In other business, the commissioners approved renewing the contract with Healthy Dent County for rural addressing services in 2017 for $12,000. That is the same amount as in 2016 and will be made in two payments by the county. Healthy Dent County reported they fielded 202 calls concerning rural addressing, had 188 walk-ins and drove 241 miles in creating or checking rural addresses. The commissioners also approved the contract for services for the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce for $750. The contract was the same as last year. Thom Haines from the Forest Service came in and discussed the status of the bridge work to be done on Dent County Road 5610. He said the design phase has been delayed until 2018 for the bridge replacement over Sinkin Creek on county road 5610 that currently has a low water crossing. This project was scheduled to begin in 2016 as money had been allocated for the bridge replacement. It was suggested that an on-site meeting be held with representatives with the U.S. Forest Service, Missouri Department of Conservation, and Dent County Commission to determine what needs to be done to expedite replacing the low water crossing. Dent County Clerk Angie Curley said she is still working on the 2017 budget and bills were being paid for the last time until the new budget is approved in 2017. The courthouse will be closed Monday and the next commissioner meeting would be held on Thursday, January 5th at the courthouse at 9:00.

An accident occurred at 6:10 Wednesday night in Gasconade County on Route B about 700 feet north of Baxter Road that took the life of a St. James man. According to the highway patrol report, a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 25-year old Johnny Iannace of St. James was traveling southbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Malibu traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a driveway, a fence and a tree. The Chevrolet Malibu then caught fire. Gasconade County Coroner Ben Grosse pronounced Iannace dead at 8:45 pm. He was wearing a seat restraint at the time of the accident. The Chevrolet Malibu was totaled and removed from the scene by Triple L Towing.

SPORTS [TOP]

Nathan Moran shot 5-for-10 from 3-point range and led all scorers with 22 points to help Lipscomb defeat Missouri 81-76 Thursday. Jordan Geist led the way for Missouri (5-7), scoring 18 points in his first start for the Tigers. Missouri will play LSU Wednesday night.

The Blues will play the Nashville Predators tonight starting at 7:00. You can hear the game on KSMO starting at 6:30. The Winter Classic will be held Monday at noon at Busch Stadium when the Blues host the Chicago Blackhawks. That game will start at 11:30 on KSMO Radio.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Nadine Owen of Salem, age 88, will be held today at 1:00 Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis. Visitation will be from 12:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the SMDH Foundation/Long Term Care. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem.

Memorial services for Donald Theodore Armon Sr., age 82, will be held Saturday at 11:00 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel with Full Military Honors. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Miner Cemetery at a later date.

Funeral services for Juanita Whitman of Salem, age 88, will be held Saturday at 11:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be today from 5:00 to 7:00. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery.

Celebration of Life service for Betty Turnbough Anderson of St. Johnsbury Vermont, formerly of Dillard, age 75 will be held Sunday at 12:30 at the United Baptist Church in Steelville. All arrangements are under the directions of the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville.

Funeral services for Irene V. Washburn of St. James, age 76, will be held Sunday at 2:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in St. James. Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly sunny and windy, high of 49.

Tonight..Clouds increasing and breezy, low of 36.

Saturday..Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before noon, cloudy, high of 48.

Saturday night..Mostly cloudy, low of 31.

New Year’s Day..Mostly cloudy, high near 48.

Sunday night..Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain late, low of 42.

Monday..Cloudy with a 60% chance for showers in the morning, high of 56.