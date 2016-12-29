Your World Today – Thursday, December 29, 2016

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

Time is running out to take advantage of the Missouri Tax Credits available from the Salem Public Library. These are 50% tax credits and are the only tax credits available in Dent County. To take advantage of these credits, you or your business would need to make a minimum contribution of $250 or more toward the renovation of the Salem Public Library Building. For every dollar you invest in the library, you will receive a 50 cent tax credit. If you are not sure if these tax credits can help your tax situation, talk with tax professional. If you are interested in taking advantage of these tax credits and putting your money to work for a great cause in our own community, you can pick up a Missouri Form 100 at the Library, or call the library at 729-4331 and a form can be faxed. Again, the deadline for these tax credits is Saturday December 31st, 2016, and they will be lost if not taken advantage of by the end of this year. For more information, call Glenda at the library at 729-4331.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol encourages everyone to make good decisions regarding their New Year’s celebration. A traffic crash would be an unfortunate way to begin 2017. Last year over the New Year’s holiday counting period, there were 954 traffic crashes, which injured 364 people. There were seven fatalities during the 2016 New Year’s holiday counting period. New Year's is a great opportunity to spend time with friends and family. Many Missourians will plan special gatherings to welcome 2017. If your plans include alcohol, remember that nothing ruins a party like a DWI arrest or a drinking-related traffic crash on your way home. Designate a sober driver before the party starts. The roadway is no place for a driver who has been drinking. If you cause a traffic crash, your New Year might begin with being arrested, facing legal fees and medical bills, and perhaps jail time! You could lose your license and will have to face your family and friends. If you kill or injure someone, you’ll pay the price for the rest of your life. No one wants to begin 2017 in jail. Be smart! Designate a sober driver or take a taxi. As you drive to your New Year’s gathering, remember to buckle up and obey all traffic laws. Be courteous and communicate your intentions to other drivers with your directional signals. When in doubt, yield the right-of-way. The posted speed limit reflects the roadway's classification and is not a suggestion! There’s no reason to speed—the party starts after you arrive safely. If inclement weather is expected, allow extra time for traveling or be flexible with your plans. The Road Condition Report number is 1-888-275-6636. Depending on the weather, staying home might be your best option. Remember: Missouri law states if you’re using your windshield wipers, your headlights must be turned on. It takes only a second to turn on your vehicle’s headlights. That second could make you more visible to other drivers and prevent a traffic crash.

An accident occurred at 10:39 Tuesday night in Crawford County on North Klein Road just east of Route U in Steelville. According to the highway patrol report, a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville driven by 33-year old Brandee Hurst of Cuba was traveling westbound, failed to negotiate a curve and struck a culvert and then overturned. Hurst suffered moderate injuries and was transported by the Steelville ambulance to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan. She was not wearing a seat restraint at the time of the accident. The Pontiac Bonneville was totaled and removed from the scene by Miles and Sons Towing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Steelville Fire Department and the Steelville EMS.

Hunters, anglers, and wildlife viewers now have access to about 6,300 acres of private land through the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Missouri Outdoor Recreational Access Program (MRAP). MRAP lands are privately owned properties in which the landowners voluntarily agree to allow public access. In return, MDC provides the landowners with annual incentive payments and habitat improvement assistance. Approximately 6,300 acres are currently enrolled in the program and open to the public. MRAP properties range in size from a few to several hundred acres and offer varying types of outdoor recreation. Participating landowners determine the activities that may occur on their land by selecting one of the public-access options offered by the program: 1) All Access Hunting and Fishing, 2) Small Game and Turkey Hunting, 3) Youth Only Hunting and Fishing, 4) Archery Hunting, 5) Fishing, and 6) Wildlife Viewing Only. MRAP properties are open to foot traffic only and area users are asked to self-register at the designated parking and entry points. All rules and regulations enforced by MDC apply on MRAP lands. MRAP land must meet minimum habitat requirements. This new program is largely funded by a $1.1 million grant from the US Department of Agriculture’s Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program. For more information on MRAP and to find available properties, visit mdc.mo.gov/mrap. The webpage includes maps of enrolled properties, public access options, rules and procedures, and enrollment information for landowners.

On Wednesday night at Mountain Grove, Payton Curley scored 30 points and pulled down ten rebounds to lead the Salem Lady Tigers to an 81-68 come from behind win over the Licking Lady Wildcats. Salem was down in the game, 21-10 after the first quarter, but rallied in the 2nd and 3rd quarters to head to the tournament championship game tonight against Gainesville at 7:00 at Mountain Grove. Salem got 17 points from Baylee Bilyou and 13 more from Kari Hatridge. Salem is 6-3 on the year.

Robby Fabbri got a hat trick, David Perron and Scottie Upshall scored during St. Louis' four-goal third period and the Blues rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Wednesday night. Kevin Shattenkirk also scored and Carter Hutton made 17 saves as the Blues improved to 12-1-4 at home. The Blues will play the Predators Friday night at 7:00 and you can hear the game on KSMO Radio starting at 6:30.

The Missouri Basketball Tigers return from their holiday break and face Lipscomb tonight at 6:30. Missouri enters the game with a 5-6 record. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio.

Funeral services for James R. Ballard of Rolla, age 84, will be held today at 3:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla. Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Rolla City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Community Partnership.

Funeral services for Nadine Owen of Salem, age 88, will be held Friday at 1:00 Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis. Visitation will be from 12:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials are suggested to the SMDH Foundation/Long Term Care. All arrangements are under the directions of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem.

Memorial services for Donald Theodore Armon Sr., age 82, will be held Saturday at 11:00 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel with Full Military Honors. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Miner Cemetery at a later date.

Funeral services for Juanita Whitman of Salem, age 88, will be held Saturday morning at 11:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 7:00. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery.

Celebration of Life service for Betty Turnbough Anderson of St. Johnsbury Vermont, formerly of Dillard, age 75 will be held Sunday at 12:30 at the United Baptist Church in Steelville. All arrangements are under the directions of the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville.

Funeral services for Irene V. Washburn of St. James, age 76, will be held Sunday at 2:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in St. James. Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time.

Today..Mostly sunny and breezy. high of 44.

Tonight..Clear, low of 25.

Friday..Mostly sunny, high around 48.

Friday night..Partly cloudy and breezy, low of 36.

Saturday..Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before noon, cloudy, high of 47.

Saturday night..Mostly cloudy, low of 30.

New Year’s Day..Partly sunny, high of 46.