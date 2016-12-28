Your World Today – Wednesday, December 28, 2016

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Wednesday, December 27, 2016



LOCAL NEWS:

The Salem Police Department released reports involving a traffic violation, forgery and more. On Tuesday, December 13th at 11:18 at night, a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The stop led to the arrest of a 45-year old female of Boss for possession of a controlled substance. She was incarcerated pending the application for a warrant. On Thursday, December 15th at 3:03 in the afternoon, an officer was detailed to a residence in the 100 block of South Carty in reference to a Division of Family Services hotline call. The report led to the arrest of a 39-year old male of Salem on an active arrest warrant from Osage County, Missouri and a 32-year old male of Salem on an active arrest warrant from Carter County, Missouri. The 39-year old suspect was incarcerated pending a court appearance and the 32-year old suspect was released with a new date to appear in court after posting a $500.00 cash bond. On Monday, December 19th at 9:30 in the morning, an officer was contacted in reference to leased property that had not been returned for nonpayment. The report revealed a 32-year old male of Salem had leased property valued $2,470.63 from Rent One located at 901 South Washington and failed to return it after not paying for it. The report is under investigation. At 4:22 that afternoon, an officer was contacted at the station in reference to a forgery. The report revealed a female suspect stole checks and forged them. The report is under investigation. On Wednesday, December 21st at 5:21 in the evening, an officer took custody of a 32-year old male of Lenox at the Misdemeanor Probation Office located on Fourth Street and transported him to Dent County Jail where he was incarcerated for 10 days shock time. Please contact the Salem Police Department at 729-4242 if you have any information regarding an ongoing investigation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six people died in traffic crashes over the Christmas holiday counting period ran from 6:00 pm on Friday, December 23rd to 11:59 pm on Monday, December 26th. The Patrol investigated 260 traffic crashes, which included 86 injuries and the six fatalities. Troopers also arrested 68 people for driving while impaired and made 40 drug arrests over the Christmas holiday. There were no boating crashes or drownings over the 2016 counting period. During last year’s Christmas holiday counting period, the Patrol investigated 282 traffic crashes, which included 78 injuries and two fatalities. In addition, troopers arrested 47 people for driving while intoxicated. There was one boating crash with no injuries or fatalities, and 11 people drowned in 2015, after their vehicles were swept away by floodwaters. (Statewide during the 2015 Christmas holiday counting period, there were 1,070 traffic crashes, which included five fatalities and 363 injuries.) Three of the fatalities occurred in the Troop D, Springfield area; and one fatality occurred in each of the Troop B, Macon, Troop E, Poplar Bluff, and Troop G, Willow Springs, areas.

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is offering grants for promoting public awareness and implementation of Farm Bill conservation activities. State Conservationist J.R. Flores said $200,000 is available in Missouri for partners who can help make farmers, ranchers and specialty crop growers aware of NRCS programs. Areas of emphasis for the grants include: reaching historically underserved agricultural producers; workshops, field days and other educational efforts related to soil health; informing producers about organic production and certification, including the production of specialty crops; and farm-to-market tactics and methods. NRCS is looking for partners who will use these grant funds to educate Missouri’s farm community, conservation organizations, other natural resource agencies, private landowners and other citizens about opportunities made possible by the Farm Bill. Applications must be received by 4:00 p.m. February 13, 2017. For more information about the grant announcement and the application process, contact Jessica Phillips at Jessica.phillips@mo.usda.gov or (573) 876-0912.

The City of Salem Park and Recreation Board will meet on Thursday, December 29th at the Salem Community Center @ The Armory at 6:00. The board will hear a report from Parks and Recreation Director Tye Lydon on the winter sports and get an update on the All-Inclusive Park which will include the opening of bids. In old business, the Park Board will be updated on the pool house roof, the TAP grant that would affect some ADA sidewalks within the city park, the Al Brown Concession stand and discuss the development of the Soccer Fields on Highway 19 South. The board will address any miscellaneous business that may come before the board before adjourning. The City of Salem Park and Recreation Board will meet Thursday, December 29th at 6:00 at the Salem Community Center@The Armory and the meeting is open to the public.

The University of Missouri Extension will conduct a three night Beef Profit Series in Crawford County in January. The first session will be held on January 17th about livestock risk protection and reducing winter cow costs. The second session will be held January 24th and cover farm lease agreements and should you consider Novel Endophyte Fescue? And the third and final session will be held on January 31st with the subjects of beef record keeping and finances as well as adding value to feeder cattle. The three night sessions will be held at the Crawford County Steelville Telephone Exchange building located on Highway 8 in Steelville from 6:30 to 9:00 pm. Speakers will include Rachel Hopkins MU Extension Ag Business Specialist, and Ted Cunningham MU Extension Livestock Specialist. The cost is $20 per person or farm couple for one night or $50 per person or farm couple for all three nights. Please RSVP by January 12th by calling the Crawford County Extension Office at 775-2135.

SPORTS [TOP]

Payton Curley scored 25 points and Baylee Bilyou netted 15 more as the Salem Lady Basketball Tigers beat Cuba, 50-36. It was the second time this year Salem beat Cuba. Salem is now 5-3 on the year and they will face Licking tonight at 6:30 in the Family Pharmacy Tournament.

The St. Louis Blues will host the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at the Scottrade Center. The pre-game show starts at 6:30 with the game starting at 7:00 on KSMO Radio.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for James R. Ballard of Rolla, age 84, will be held Thursday at 3:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla. Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Rolla City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Community Partnership.

Funeral services for Nadine Owen of Salem, age 88, will be held Friday at 1:00 Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis. Visitation will be from 12:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials are suggested to the SMDH Foundation/Long Term Care. All arrangements are under the directions of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem.

Celebration of Life service for Betty Turnbough Anderson of St. Johnsbury Vermont, formerly of Steelville, age 75 will be held Sunday at 12:30 at the United Baptist Church in Steelville. All arrangements are under the directions of the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Partly sunny, high near 50.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy, but clearing late, low of 31.

Thursday..Mostly sunny. high of 44.

Thursday night..Clear, low of 26.

Friday..Mostly sunny, high around 48.

Friday night..Partly cloudy, low of 34.

Saturday..Chance for rain and snow early, then rain until noon, cloudy, high of 47.