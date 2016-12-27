Your World Today -Tuesday, December 27, 2016

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

Jump to: Sports • Obituaries • Weather

NEWS: Tuesday, December 26, 2016



LOCAL NEWS:

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff announced on Friday they have expanded the hours of operation at the Salem VA outpatient clinic that is located in Physicians Office Building 1 in Suite 1 on the SMDH Campus on Highway 72 in Salem. The clinic hours will now be Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for all business office and triage needs. An onsite health care provider will be available on Thursdays and Fridays. Formerly, the clinic was open just two days each month. Dr. Patricia Hall, the Medical Center Director of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, is encouraging Veterans to enroll for VA health care services; a process which can now be completed at the Salem clinic. As enrollment at the clinic increases to require additional provider hours, the medical center will evaluate expanding the days a provider will be on site. A ribbon-cutting celebration is planned for January 17th at 11:00 at SMDH. The public is invited to attend.

Congressman Jason Smith was presented with the ‘Friend of Farm Bureau’ Award by Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst during their 102nd Annual Meeting. Smith received the honor due to his constant support and fight to protect the rural way of life for Missouri farmers and their families. Established in 1996, The Friend of Farm Bureau Award is given to Missouri lawmakers who have a proven record of support for agriculture and rural Missouri. The Missouri Farm Bureau has been working to improve the quality of life for farmers, rural Missouri and all Missourians since 1915.

The Dent County Collectors Office will have extended hours for those wishing to pay their personal property and real estate taxes. The Dent County Collectors Office in the Dent County Courthouse will be open extended hours starting today and lasting through Friday. The office will be open from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM. Taxes may be paid in person at the Dent County Collectors Office, you can mail them, drop them off at the drop box outside the courthouse or pay them online. All taxes MUST be paid by December 31st to avoid paying interest and penalties. You can mail your payment in on December 31st, but the Collector’s office recommends that you get the envelope hand stamped at the service desk to make sure that the postmark shows December 31, 2016. Do not just mail your payment in the drawer at the Post Office, in the outside mailboxes or through the slot inside the post office. If you are paying online or with a debit card or credit card, fees will apply. They are as follows: To pay by Debit Card, there is a $3.95 additional fee; to pay by E-Check the additional fee is $1.50 and if paying by Credit Card, a 2.5% fee will be charged. If you want to drop off your payment in the drop box outside on the courthouse lawn, do so by midnight December 31st. For more information about the methods to pay your personal property or real estate taxes, call the Dent County Collectors Office at 729-3911.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Community Forestry Council (MCFC) are accepting nominations for the 2017 Missouri Arbor Award of Excellence. The annual award recognizes communities, institutions, businesses, organizations and individuals that make significant and long-lasting efforts to care for trees in their communities. Nominations are due by Friday, January 6, 2017. The Arbor Award of Excellence shines the spotlight on anyone who has improved trees in their community. Any significant program, project, or event that contributes to the care or maintenance of trees could qualify for an award. Winners receive a framed award, a full registration scholarship to the MCFC conference in March, a community forestry reference book, a $50 gift card, and a 5 percent bonus cost-share if selected for funding through MDC’s Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance cost-share program. For more information and nomination forms, visit mdc.mo.gov and search Missouri Arbor Award of Excellence.

On Saturday, January 14th, 2017 Council for a Healthy Dent County is hosting a “Strebe Strong” Lantern Festival. The event will be in celebration of the homecoming of Kirsten and Elias Strebe after their tragic car accident in late October. The Strebe siblings have overcome great obstacles and continue to make tremendous strides.The Lantern Festival is an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the miracles that they are, join in support for the family, and an opportunity to write your biggest wishes, boldest prayers, and anything else you may want and send it up to the sky. One hundred percent of the net proceeds will go directly to the Strebe family. Tickets are $25 if purchased in advance and will be $35 at the day of the event. Included with your ticket price is a lantern, marker, lighter, and “Strebe Strong” mug that will grant you unlimited hot chocolate at the event. Only the first 200 registrants will receive a mug. The event registration begins at 5:00 PM on Saturday, January 14th at the Salem Community Center @ the Armory and lift off will be at 6:00 that evening from the City Park softball field. You can purchase tickets at the Salem Community Center @ the Armory, or go online at strebestrong.eventbrite.com. For more information on the event or if you are interested in being a sponsor please call 729-8163 or email at kelsey@salemcommunitycenter.org.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Salem Lady Tigers faced off against the Summersville Lady Eagles in the Mountain Grove Holiday Tournament Monday night. The Lady Tigers opened up a 25-2 lead after one quarter and ended with a 67-21 victory in first round play. Kaleigh Nash scored 15 points. The Lady Tigers are 4-4 and will Cuba play tonight at 6:00 at Mountain Grove.

With their postseason spot secured, the Kansas City Chiefs turned to Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill to roll past the Denver Broncos 33-10 on Sunday night and keep their AFC West title hopes alive. Kelce had 11 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown, and Hill took a handoff 70 yards for another score, as the Chiefs (11-4) beat the Broncos (8-7) for the third straight time and eliminated the Super Bowl champions from postseason contention. Kansas City punctuated the win in style when 346-pound defensive tackle Dontari Poe, lined up at quarterback, threw a jump pass to Demetrius Harris with just under 2 minutes left. The Chiefs were already assured of a wild card when Pittsburgh beat Baltimore earlier in the day. With a win next weekend in San Diego and an Oakland loss in Denver, the Chiefs would have first division title since 2010, not to mention a first-round bye and home playoff game.

The St. Louis Blues will return from the holiday break to host the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday night at the Scottrade Center. The pre-game show starts at 6:30 with the game starting at 7:00. The Blues will then travel to Nashville for a game Friday night at 7:00.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Judy Worley of Steelville, age 69, will be held this morning at 11:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home. No interment was given.

Funeral services for James R. Ballard of Rolla, age 84, will be held Thursday at 3:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla. Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Rolla City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Community Partnership.

Funeral services for Nadine Owen of Salem, age 88, will be held Friday at 1:00 Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis. Visitation will be from 12:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials are suggested to the SMDH Foundation/Long Term Care. All arrangements are under the directions of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly sunny, high of 50.

Tonight..Clear, low of 32.

Wednesday..Mostly sunny, high near 54.

Wednesday night..Mostly clear, low near 32.

Thursday..Mostly sunny and cooler, high of 43.

Thursday night..Clear, low of 25.

Friday..Partly sunny, high around 47.