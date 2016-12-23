Your World Today – Friday, December 23, 2016

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

Jump to: Sports • Obituaries • Weather

NEWS: Friday, December 23, 2016



LOCAL NEWS:

There’s no place like home for the holidays. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to include safe, crash free travel as part of their holiday plans. Check your vehicle before you travel to ensure that it is in good working condition. Make sure you are well rested before driving to your destination, no matter how short the distance. Keep an eye on the weather, too. Above all, please, please obey all traffic laws, be a courteous driver, and drive sober. Last year, there were 1,070 traffic crashes during the Christmas counting period. In those crashes, five people were killed and another 363 were injured. During the 2015 Christmas holiday, one person was killed or injured every 12.7 minutes. The 2016 Christmas holiday counting period begins at 6:00 tonight and ends at 11:59 PM on Monday, December 26th. Remember: Holiday drivers will affect traffic patterns. Check the weather forecast and plan accordingly. The Road Condition Report number is 1-888-275-6636. Allow extra time to reach your destination, and obey all traffic laws. If faced with a traffic emergency, motorists can contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone. This emergency number will ring into the nearest Highway Patrol headquarters. Motorists should use this number if they are in a traffic crash, witness a crash or crime, or observe a stranded motorist in need of assistance, or other traffic emergencies.

The Dent County Commissioners met Thursday morning in the Dent County Courthouse. Collector Dennis Medlock was in to remind everyone that the Courthouse will be closed December 31st and that mailed payments for real estate and property taxes must be postmarked no later than the 31st or payment can be placed in the drop box in front of the Courthouse. In the road report, District One Commissioner Dennis Purcell said materials would be added to Dent County Road 4185, and that brush would be cut on county road 6410. Purcell added that a John Deere grader was down in the Bunker area and that a technician was coming to determine the problem. He added that he had a man at the Road and Bridge Department organizing the culvert inventory to help determine needs for 2017. Purcell attended the Tourism Tax Commission meeting where two proposals were approved and three requests for reimbursement were approved. District Two Commissioner Gary Larson said road repair grading was being done on Dent County Road 2110 and brush was being cut on Forest Service Public Road 2377, which will become Dent County Road 4340 when work is finished. Presiding Commissioner Darrell Skiles encouraged everyone to drive carefully over the Christmas Holiday. Dent County Clerk Angie Curley said that her office was continuing to work on the 2017 budget, and that the Courthouse would be closed December 23rd and 26th. Dan Jones from Erb Equipment featuring John Deere, was in to discuss extending the warranty on the two graders purchased in 2011. Jones recommended only purchasing extensions of the hydraulic and drive train warranty for around $1,500.00 per grader, rather than the comprehensive warranty which would be around $3,000.00 each. Jones will return December 29th with the exact dollar amounts on the warranties. Matt Lloyd of Fabick featuring Caterpillar equipment, joined the meeting and the discussion then centered on the bids for the two new graders. Jones presented Deere’s figure of $109,526.00 trade in on the two 2010 graders. Much discussion ensued and Commissioner Larson said that the county needs to honor what was originally bid since Deere’s trade in amount was submitted after the bids were opened. Larson moved to accept the Caterpillar bid, Purcell seconded the motion and it passed 3–0. Ted Cunningham, University of Missouri Extension, was in to present budget information and requests, which reflected no increase. Chief Wanna Dubie was in to share a dumping issue on Dent County Road 3280, just off of Highway 19, on the old railroad right of way. Commissioner Larson said he would have it checked out. The next meeting of the Commission will be Thursday in the Courthouse and the meeting is open to the public.

Congratulations go to the winners of the three Big Family Christmas Giveaways of over $2,500 worth of items for the entire family that was sponsored by South-Town Furniture, Fidelity Communications, Fairground Auto Plaza and KSMO AM 1340. The winner drawn from South-Town Furniture was Marie Stanley; while the winner drawn at Fidelity Communications was Wilma Tiefenthaler and Erin Davis won the draw at Fairground Auto Plaza in Rolla.

An accident occurred Thursday morning at 1:05 in Crawford County on south Elliston Road, about 2 miles east of Cuba. According to the highway patrol report, a 2001 Hyundai Tiburon driven by 20-year old Robert Shoultz of Steelville, was traveling north bound when he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and overturned. Shoultz and a passenger in the vehicle, 20-year old Erica Crider of Cuba, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan by the North Crawford County Ambulance. Everyone was wearing seat restraints at the time of the accident. The Hyundai was totaled in the accident and was removed from the scene by Chris and Sons Towing.

SPORTS [TOP]

Alex Killorn scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period, Jonathan Drouin added two late goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. The St. Louis Blues will be off until Wednesday, December 28th at the Scottrade Center when they host the Philadelphia Flyers starting at 7:00. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio starting at 6:30.

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers will play in the family Pharmacy Tournament in Mountain Grove starting Monday afternoon at 4:30 against Summersville. Salem enters the game with a 3-4 record.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Davie Richard “Dick” Fitchhorn of Salem, age 80, will be today at 1:00 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be from 11:00 until time of service. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice.

Funeral services for Bill Lea of Steelville, age 88, will be held Saturday at 1:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Steelville Cemetery.

Funeral services for Paul Fulliam of Steelville, age 75, will be held today at 2:00 at Rivers of Life Fellowship Church in Steelville. Visitation will be from noon to 2:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Interment will be in the Steelville Cemetery.

Funeral services for Geraldene (Huett) Widger of Bunker, age 78, will be held Monday morning at 11:00 at the McSpadden Funeral Home in Bunker. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Bunker Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Palliative Care at the Salem Memorial District Hospital.

Funeral services for Judy Worley of Steelville, age 69, will be held Tuesday morning at 11:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 Monday. No interment was given.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain or snow early, then just rain after 10:00 AM, high of 41.

Tonight..Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain before midnight, low around 35.

Saturday..Partly sunny, high of 50.

Saturday night..Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle, low of 42.

Christmas Day..Cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, high of 64.