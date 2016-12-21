Your World Today- Wednesday December 21 2016

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Wednesday, December 21, 2016



LOCAL NEWS:

The Salem Board of Aldermen met Monday evening for their regular meeting. Kristen DeLuca of Deluca Audit Services, LLC gave the report on the 2015 fiscal year. Her audit featured an unmodified opinion which is the best available for a municipal audit. She said a major strength of the city was their lack of debt, and she stated this audit was much easier since City Clerk Mary Happel has become more familiar with the accounting system. She indicated the city has a net position at the end of the year of $13,299,939 with a change in net position to the positive of $548,095. The financial statements are broken out into governmental activities and business type activities within the city. Other statements include those of the fiduciary funds, notes on interfund transactions, fixed asset schedules and all the required supplemental statements and schedules including actual versus budget reports and pension reports. DeLuca said the city has a problem with the separation of accounting duties because they simply do not have the staff size to eliminate duplication of duties, but this is typical of small towns. The audit report was approved by the board. After the consent agenda was approved, City Administrator Ray Walden wanted to thank Mary Happel for her work with the auditor, and reported on the passing of K-9 Adam. He said the city will let the public know when they will be looking for another dog if people want to make contributions. City offices will be closed on December 23rd and 26th as well as January 2nd. The Salem Community Center@The Armory had 4,762 participate in events in November. Walden said the next two meetings of the Board of Aldermen will be on Tuesdays due to holidays: January 3rd and 17th. Walden reported he has been attending the Public Safety Committee meetings on the new Jail/Justice Center and he said there was no opposition from anyone on the committee about the center hosting both the Sheriff’s Department and Salem Police Department. There are three options for a jail/justice center on the table: the first option which is the smallest for about 13 million dollars, Option 2 which has 43,499 square feet for $16.5 million dollars, and Option 3 with over 45,000 square feet for 17.1 million dollars. Walden has committed to nothing representing the city and will find out more at the next meeting of the committee on December 28th. Walden said the Economic Development Director position for the city is being advertised and resumes will be accepted until January 6th. He said a Capital Improvement Meeting will be held tonight at 6:00 at the Salem Community Center and there will be a GRO Open House Thursday at 5:30 at the Bank of Salem Courtesy Room. Mayor Brad Nash reported on some homes that reported their electric flashing off and on, and the electric department found a lightning arrestor was the problem and corrected the issue. The board approved Bill #3318 that authorizes Mayor Nash to purchase certain real estate to be used for a Runway Protection Zone for the Salem Municipal Airport from Kelly J. Schafer, the trustee of the Kelly J. Schafer Family Trust. The board then went into closed session.

The Salem Police Department released some reports. On Thursday, December 8th at 12:38 in the afternoon, an officer served two active arrest warrants from the City of Salem to a 20-year old male of Salem, who was incarcerated in Dent County Jail. He remained incarcerated pending a court appearance. That night at 8:52, an officer was detailed to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifter. The report led to the arrest of a 65- year old female of Salem for stealing merchandise valued at $20.42. She was issued a summons to appear in court and released. Please contact the Salem Police Department at 729-4242 if you have information regarding any ongoing investigation.

SPORTS

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers lost on the road at Thayer 68-56 Monday night in the Lady Tigers’ SCA opener. The Lady Tigers will play Summersville next in the Family Pharmacy Tournament in Mountain Grove at 4:30 on Monday, December 26th. Salem is 3-4 on the year.

Athletic Director Phillip Karr has announced the makeup date for the Sullivan Lady Tournament game that was postponed on Friday, December 16th that featured Salem against Sullivan. It will be held January 7th at 2:30 at Sullivan against the Lady Eagles. This game will be for 3rd place in that tournament.

The Missouri Basketball Tigers will face the Fighting Illini tonight in the “Bragging Rights” game starting at 5:30 from the Scottrade Center. Missouri enters the game with a 5-5 record and can hear the game on KSMO Radio.

David Perron put in a wraparound goal at 1:55 of overtime, lifting the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. St. Louis' Patrik Berglund had tied the game 2-2 with 31 seconds left in the second period. Niemi finished with 19 saves. The St. Louis Blues will be at Tampa Bay Thursday night at 6:00 with the pre-game show and you can hear the game on KSMO Radio.

OBITUARIES

Funeral services for Frank Grosspietsch of Salem, age 73, will be held this morning at 11:00 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until service time. Interment will be in the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery at Fort Leonard Wood. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Funeral services for Frona Etta Scantlin of Newburg, age 82, will be held today at 1:00 at the Rolla Chapel of James and Gahr. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Funeral services for William L. Headrick will be Thursday morning at 11:00 at the Salem Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be tonight from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Chapel. Interment will be in the Victor Cemetery in Anutt. Memorials may be made to the DCAWS or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Funeral services for Arthur Ray Hayes, Jr. age 36 and Crystal Louise Hayes, age 35, of Eldridge will be held Thursday evening at 7:00 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 4:00 until service time. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Ray and Austin Hayes.

Funeral services for Davie Richard “Dick” Fitchhorn or Salem, age 80, will be Friday at 1:00 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 until time of service. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice.

Margie K. Henson passed away Saturday, December 17th, 2016 at the age of 62. There will be no services. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem.

WEATHER

Today..Sunny, high near 50.

Wednesday night..Partly cloudy, low near 26.

Thursday..Mostly sunny, high of 44.

Thursday night..Mostly cloudy, low of 24.

Friday..Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain, high of 44.

Friday night..Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain changing to snow late, low around 32.