Your World Today – Tuesday, December 20, 2016

NEWS: Tuesday, December 20, 2016



LOCAL NEWS:

The Dent County Commission met Monday morning at the courthouse. Both district commissioners reported workers were out Friday and Sunday taking care of slick spots on chip and seal roads from the weather. Both commissioners said there would be a lot of shop maintenance done due to the cold. District 1 Commissioner Dennis Purcell said a plow and spreader box was being installed on truck #115, a worker was checking a problem with the air system on truck #119 and a heat sensor needed to put on a grader. Purcell said he would be attending a South Central Missouri Community Action Agency meeting today at 5:30. Both commissioners said workers would be available for any calls to address slick spots. Presiding Commissioner Darrell Skiles stated the Secure Rural Schools Act that provides funds for schools from the National Forest Land was not included in the latest federal Resolution. This would affect the county as well as numerous school districts. In 2016, the county budgeted over $62,000 from this act and received over $56,000. He said constituents should let Senators Blunt and McCaskill know their concerns over losing this money which would also affect Title 2 funds for the county. Skiles said Representative Jason Smith is all over this and doesn’t need to be contacted. He feels this will be added to the next resolution in March. Dent County Clerk Angie Curley announced the county will be receiving around $33,000 from a judiciary order from Judge Kelly Parker that will come from an accumulation of excess funds that was discovered in the Juvenile Division Budget. This discovery will affect Dent, Iron, Wayne, Crawford and Reynolds counties. Dent County paid in just over $50,000 this year to the fund and are expected to receive their money this year and the funds received will go into General Revenue. The commissioners received new grader bids from Fabick which deals with Caterpillar Equipment, and Erb Equipment that deals with John Deere. The commission heard both bids but the new sales rep for Erb Equipment did not have the buyback or trade numbers that would be necessary for the county to decide which machines to go with. The discrepancy occurred as the old John Deere rep passed away after extending the warranty on two of the county John Deere graders, but there was nothing in writing that said if the buyback of the graders was the same as it was originally stated for five years or if it would be different. The county elected to table the bids until the new rep, Dan Jones, could find out if John Deere will honor the buyback numbers originally stated commission took bank bids on county funds and Progressive Ozark Bank had the highest rate of .65%. The Bank of Salem was the other bidder. The other two banks in town did not bid. The commissioners then went into closed session before adjourning later.

An accident occurred Friday afternoon at 4:17 in Laclede County that took the life of a husband and wife from Eldridge as well as the driver and passenger of another vehicle on Highway 5 about five miles north of Lebanon. According to the highway patrol report, a 2012 Suzuki driven by 36-year old Arthur Hayes of Eldridge was traveling northbound on highway 5, crossed the centerline and struck a 2011 Volkswagen driven by 38-year old Daniel Hahn of Springfield head on. Hayes and his wife 35-year old Crystal Hayes as well as the other driver Hahn and a passenger in his vehicle, 37-year old Loretta Hendrickson of Lebanon were all pronounced dead at the scene at 5:30 by Laclede County Coroner Paul McMillon. Both Aruther and Crystal Hayes were the only ones not wearing seat restraints at the time of the accident. The Suzuki was totaled and removed from the scene by C&S Towing while the Volkswagen was totaled and removed by Steve’s Towing.

The Doe Run Company understands the importance of educating the next generation of the workforce. The company recently donated $40,000 to Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) toward the purchase of an X-ray fluorescence (XRF) Spectrometer for its geology, mining and metallurgical engineering programs. This piece of highly specialized laboratory equipment will assist students in measuring and analyzing the chemical makeup of solids, liquids, alloys, powders and thin films. It will also be used to enhance and expand the hands-on education of future scientists and engineers in the processing of complex mineral sources and toward research on bioactive glasses and sustainable steelmaking technology. Missouri S&T’s mining engineering department includes around 200 undergraduate and graduate students and is one of only 14 mining engineering degree programs in the United States. The university’s metallurgical engineering program includes around 100 undergraduate and graduate students and is one of only eight metallurgical engineering degree programs in the U.S.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored 2:55 into overtime, lifting the Edmonton Oilers over the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Monday night. Kyle Brodziak and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Carter Hutton made 32 saves. Cam Talbot turned away 25 shots for Edmonton. The Blues will be at Dallas tonight to face the Stars at 7:00. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio.

The Missouri Basketball Tigers will face the Fighting Illini Wednesday night in the “Bragging Rights” game starting at 5:30 from the Scottrade Center. Missouri enters the game with a 5-5 record and can hear the game on KSMO Radio.

Funeral services for Frank Grosspietsch of Salem, age 73, will be held Wednesday morning at 11:00 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until service time Wednesday. Interment will be in the Missouri Veteran’s cemetery at Fort Leonard Wood. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Funeral services for Frona Etta Scantlin of Newburg, age 82, will be held Wednesday at 1:00 at the Rolla Chapel of James and Gahr. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time Wednesday. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Funeral services for William L. Headrick will be Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Salem Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Chapel. Interment will be in the Victor Cemetery in Anutt. Memorials may be made to the DCAWS or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Funeral services for Arthur Ray Hayes, Jr. age 36 and Crystal Louise Hayes, age 35, of Eldridge will be held Thursday evening at 7:00 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 4:00 until service time. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Ray and Austin Hayes.

Funeral services for Paul Fulliam of Steelville, age 75, will be held Friday at 2:00 at the Rivers of Life Fellowship Church in Steelville. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 Thursday and from noon until 2:00 Friday at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Steelville Cemetery.

Funeral services for David Richard “Dick” Fitchhorn or Salem, age 80, will be Friday at 1:00 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 until time of service. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice.

Margie K. Henson passed away Saturday, December 17th, 2016 at the age of 62. There will be no services. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem.

Today..Sunny, high near 43.

Tonight..Mostly clear, low of 23.

Wednesday..Sunny, high near 48.

Wednesday night..Partly cloudy, low of 27.

Thursday..Mostly sunny, high of 41.

Thursday night..Mostly clear, low of 24.