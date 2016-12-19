Your World Today – Monday, December 19, 2016

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Monday, December 19, 2016



An accident occurred at 7:59 Friday evening in Dent County on Highway 32 east of the Meramec River. According to the highway patrol report, a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by 47-year old Darrell Barton was traveling eastbound when the vehicle slid on a patch of ice, ran off the right side of the road, struck a dirt embankment and overturned. Barton suffered moderate injuries and sought his own treatment. He was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. The Dodge was totaled and removed from the scene by Whitaker’s Towing of Salem.

An accident occurred at 12:15 Friday afternoon in Dent County on Highway 19 about 5 miles south of Salem. According to the highway patrol report, a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by 59-year old Kathy Tackett of Salem was traveling southbound when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned. Tackett suffered minor injuries and was transported by Salem EMS to Salem Memorial District Hospital. She was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. The Ford was totaled and removed from the scene by Whitaker’s Towing of Salem.

An accident occurred at 4:45 Saturday afternoon in Crawford County on Interstate 44. According to the highway patrol report, a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by 25-year old Tasha Eaton of Steelville was traveling westbound when the vehicle skidded off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned. Eaton suffered moderate injuries and was transported by North Crawford County Ambulance District to Phelps County Regional Medical Center. She was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. The Chevrolet was totaled and removed from the scene by Miles and Sons Towing of Steelville.

The Salem R-80 Board of Education held their December meeting Thursday evening. After approval of the agenda and communications, Superintendent John McCollch updated the Board on the candidate filings. Three seats on the Salem R-80 School Board are up for election. Incumbents Drew Whitaker, Holly Erway, and Larry Maxwell have filed for the three positions. Mr. McColloch and Mr. Jim White (District Technology Coordinator) gave the board information concerning the district’s technology implementation plan. A technology advisory committee has been formed and the committee has visited schools which have implemented one-on-one programs. Mr. White discussed the current technology infrastructure within the district. In new business, Makayla Cahill was selected as the recipient of the local MSBA Belcher Scholarship.The Board approved the liability and property insurance renewal with Missouri United School Insurance Council (MUSIC). Based on the discussion about the technology implementation plan as well as the technology advisory committees visits to the two other districts, the Board was presented two bids for Chromebooks. The lowest bid came from CDW for 125 ASUS Chromebooks and 125 Management Console Licenses for a total cost of $26,746.25. The bid was approved by the Board. The Board also approved amendments to the 2016-2017 budget. The Board accepted the resignation of Vashanti Rahaman as a High School Chemistry teacher, and Ellie Howard as the High School/Middle School Volleyball coach, effective at the end of the 2016-2017 school year. The Board then voted to go into closed session for the purpose of discussing personnel. The Board returned to regular session and a motion was made to The meeting was then adjourned.

An accident occurred at 6:20 Thursday morning Phelps County on I-44 near mile marker 200 in the eastbound lane. According to the highway patrol report, a 2002 Chevrolet pickup driven by 53-year old Sandra Chambers of Salem was traveling eastbound when a large bird flew into the windshield of the pickup. The Chevrolet pickup traveled off the roadway on the right shoulder. Chambers suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Phelps County Regional Medical Center. She was wearing a seat restraint at the time of the accident. The Chevrolet pickup sustained minor damage and was towed by Spurgeon’s Towing.

The Lady Salem Tiger Basketball 3rd place game at Sullivan in the Sullivan Tournament Friday night was postponed due to icy conditions and will be rescheduled.

Ryan Succop kicked a 53-yard field goal into the wind as time expired Sunday to give the Tennessee Titans a 19-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on a frigid afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chief fall to 10-4 on the year and have fallen behind Oakland who won Sunday for the lead in AFC West.

Vinnie Hinostroza scored a late tiebreaking goal as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Saturday night. Patrik Berglund scored twice for the Blues, as did Alex Pietrangelo and Kyle Brodziak who fell to 13-2-3 at home. The Blues will host Edmonton tonight at 6:30 on KSMO Radio.

Montell Goodwin scored 22 points, including 15 in the second half, to help Eastern Illinois edge Missouri 67-64 on Saturday. K.J. Walton and Willie Jackson each scored nine points for the Tigers. and Kevin Puryear added eight points and six rebounds. Missouri is 5-5 heading into the Bragging Rights Game Wednesday in St. Louis.

Funeral Mass for Florence Texeira Sanders of Rolla, age 92, will be held this morning at 10:00 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Rolla. Interment will be in the Rolla City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Pregnancy Resource Center of Phelps County. All arrangements are under the direction of James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla.

Funeral services for Lonzo Camden of Salem, age 102 will be held today at 12:00 noon at the Salem Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery.

Funeral services for Betty D. Richardson of St. James, age 86, will be today at 1:00 at the St. James Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be prior to service time from 11:00 to 1:00 pm at the Chapel.

Funeral services for Frank Grosspietsch of Salem, age 73, will be held Wednesday morning at 11:00 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until service time Wednesday. Interment will be in the Missouri Veteran’s cemetery at Fort Leonard Wood. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Funeral services for Frona Etta Scantlin of Newburg, age 82, will be held Wednesday at 1:00 at the Rolla Chapel of James and Gahr. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time Wednesday. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Funeral services for William L. Headrick will be Thursday at 11:00 am at the Salem Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Chapel. Interment will be in the Victor Cemetery in Anutt. Memorials may be made to the DCAWS or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Funeral services for Arthur Ray Hayes, Jr. age 36 and Crystal Louise Hayes, age 35, of Eldridge will be held Thursday at 7:00 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 4:00 until service time. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Ray and Austin Hayes.

Margie K. Henson passed away Saturday, December 17th, 2016 at the age of 62. There will be no services. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem.

Today..Mostly sunny, high of 28.

Tonight..Clear, low of 14.

Tuesday..Mostly sunny, high of 44.

Tuesday night..Mostly clear, low around 24.

Wednesday..Mostly sunny, high near 48.

Wednesday night..Partly cloudy, low of 29.

Thursday..Mostly sunny, high near 42.

Thursday night..Mostly clear, low of 25.