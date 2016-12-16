Your World Today – Friday, December 16, 2016

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Friday, December 16, 2016



LOCAL NEWS:

The Dent County Commissioners met Thursday morning in the Dent County Courthouse. In the road report, District One Commissioner Dennis Purcell said that since the ground is frozen no grading would be done. He indicated Truck #71 was being serviced, an anti-freeze leak was being corrected and the spreader box and blade were being installed on Truck #119, and a filter was being changed on Tractor #8. Purcell said two men were picking up old tires on Dent County Road 4080 and replacing county road signs that were stolen or vandalized. District Two Commissioner Gary Larson echoed Purcell’s comments about no grading. He said some of his crew were replacing county road signs on Dent County Road 3180 and 3120, plus putting the wheels on the snow blade for Truck #122. He added that the spreader box and blade were being installed on Truck #116 and an oil leak was being checked out on Truck #65. Larson said that an oil change was being done on Truck #118 and if it’s not frozen a man would be screening gravel. Presiding Commissioner Darrell Skiles said Tuesday he attended the Meramec Community Enhancement Corporation (MCEC) meeting where they were updated on the Delta Regional Authority Work Force Readiness Grant. Currently Dent and Washington Counties have achieved Work Force Readiness Certification and Phelps and Crawford Counties are nearing certification. Skiles said that MCEC was updated on the Naturally Meramec Consortium, which currently has 56 members signed on. He noted that membership includes a variety of entities including restaurants, farmers, bed and breakfasts, just to name a few. Skiles said more information on the Consortium is available at their website: www.naturallymeramec.org. He noted the Committee also received a clean audit report. Dent County Clerk Angie Curley said the Commissioners reviewed her reports on the accounts that balanced with the treasurer. She noted that her office was continuing to work on the 2017 budget, that the Courthouse would be closed for the Christmas Holiday December 23rd and 26th, and the swearing in of newly elected Dent County office holders would be December 30th at 2:00 pm in the Courthouse Courtroom. Thom Haines and Becky Gordon with the US Forest Service were in to officially turn over the easements on Forest Service Road #2377 to Dent County. Commissioner Larson said that the road would be signed as Dent County Road 4340. Haines, Gordon and Larson went to the County Recorders office to finalize the process. Upon Larson’s return, Tony Floyd with Intercounty Electric Cooperative introduced Chad Massman with the Missouri Department of Economic Development, and Robert Nelson, the President of Legacy Quartz Sand Company. Nelson, along with other company representatives, was in to share information about their silica quartz mining in western Dent County. The process is surface mining that has all DNR permits in place and is taking place on the former Collins property on Dent County Road 6010. Dan Jost, Legacy Logistics Manager, said the Dent-Texas County line runs through the property, as does Pigeon Creek. It was noted that the mining site is over 100 feet from the creek where they are mining, crushing and screening the sand, and their process creates no run-off. Massman said that from the state of Missouri’s side they are working with Legacy to help get them up and running, then assist with putting incentive packages together and were looking for tax breaks for the company. The Commissioners were invited to visit the Legacy operation for a tour. Curt Faigle, 100-Acre Wood Rally Chairman, was in to touch base and provide preliminary maps for the March 17th and 18th event. The next meeting of the Commission will be Monday morning at 9’:00 in the Court-house and the meeting is open to the public.

SPORTS [TOP]

Nathan Wilson scored 31 points and had eight rebounds as he led the Licking Wildcats to a 60-41 win over the Salem Tigers to capture the “Cat Classic” trophy sponsored by the Town and Country Bank. Brady Smith for Licking added 17 points and Logan Woolf for Salem also netted 17 in the loss. Salem is now 4-5 on the year and they will play Bourbon on January 3rd at 5:30 in the Owensville Tournament.

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists and Alex Pietrangelo scored the go-ahead goal as the St. Louis Blues beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Jori Lehtera, Nail Yakupov and Patrik Berglund also scored for the Blues. Jake Allen made 24 saves as St. Louis improved to 13-1-3 on home ice. The Blues will host Chicago Saturday night at 6:30 on KSMO.

The Salem JV Lady Tiger Basketball Tigers won 3rd place in the St. James JV Tournament held Wednesday night. The Lady JV Tigers beat Owensville by the score of 40-19.

The Missouri Tigers will be hosting Eastern Illinois Saturday at the Mizzou Arena. Missouri enters the game with 5-4 record while the Panthers are 6-4 on the year. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio starting at 2:00.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans this Sunday night at 7:30 on NBC. The Chiefs are 10-3 on the year.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2016 Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year selections, honoring catcher Carson Kelly and right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver for their accomplishments on the field. Both Kelly and Weaver made their Major League debuts in 2016.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Ivel Carl Roy Brown of Salem, age 74, will be held today at noon at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Salem Faith Assembly.

A Celebration of Life for Harry H. Martin III of Steelville, age 43, will be held Saturday at 3:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until service time. Memorials may be made to the Education Fund for Hayden and Evan.

Funeral Mass for Florence Texeira Sanders of Rolla, age 92, will be held Monday at 10:00 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Rolla. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 with prayer service at 1:30 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla. Interment will be in the Rolla City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Pregnancy Resource Center of Phelps County.

Funeral services for Lonzo Camden of Salem, age 102 will be held Monday at 12:00 at the Salem Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery.

Funeral services for Betty D. Richardson will be Monday afternmoon at 1:00 at the St. James Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be prior to service time from 11:00 to 1:00 pm at the Chapel.

Funeral services for Frona Etta Scantlin of Newburg, age 82, will be held Wednesday at 1:00 at the Rolla Chapel of James and Gahr. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time Wednesday. Interment will be in the Oak Grove cemetery.

Funeral services for William L. Headrick will be Thursday at 11:00 am at the Salem Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Chapel. Interment will be in the Victor Cemetery in Anutt. Memorials may be made to the DCAWS or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Cloudy with patchy drizzle possible, high near 40.

Tonight..Cloudy with a 30% chance for drizzle after 7:00 with steady temps.

Saturday..Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain, then sleet after 5:00, high of 49.

Saturday night..Cloudy with a 30 chance of sleet until 7:00, then snow, low of 5.

Sunday..Sunny and cold, high of 18.