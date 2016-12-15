Your World Today – Thursday, December 15, 2016

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

Jump to: Sports • Obituaries • Weather

NEWS: Thursday, December 15, 2016



LOCAL NEWS:

A celebration of the completed cooler/freezer system at the Shepherd’s Nook Food Pantry located at Lifeway Center at 701 N. Main will be held this afternoon from 1:00-1:30. The completion of this first project by Feed Dent County will assist in their effort to fight chronic disease in Dent County. The completed cooler/freezer will allow Shepherd’s Nook Food Pantry to double the capacity of nutritious food they provide to those in need in Dent County. Feed Dent County is collaborative effort between Dent County healthcare providers, nutrition education and food access organizations, concerned community groups and Home State Health. Organizations participating in the collaborative effort include Shepard’s Nook Food Pantry, Salem Memorial District Hospital, Dent County Health Center, Healthy Dent County, Home State Health, Ozarks Food Harvest, and University of Missouri Extension Family Nutrition Education Program (FNEP) in Dent County. Members from those organizations are expected to be in attendance at the celebration. Dent County ranks above state averages for rates of obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases in the poverty population. Feed Dent County allows the Shepherd’s Nook Food Pantry to coordinate efforts to increase distribution of healthy food to residents at or below poverty with Dent County primary healthcare providers, nutrition educators and other community organizations. The celebration is open to the public.

An accident occurred at 3:40 Tuesday afternoon in Phelps County on Highway 68 about one mile north of county road 3570. According to the highway patrol report, a 2006 Bluebird Passenger Bus driven by 56-year old Marilyn Nelson of St. James was traveling eastbound on highway 68. A 1998 Ford F150 driven by 31-year old Chadd Yates of Cook Station was traveling eastbound and struck the bus as it was stopped in the roadway. A passenger on the bus, 17-year old Logan Holt of St. James suffered minor injuries and was taken by private conveyance to the Salem Memorial District Hospital in Salem. Yates suffered moderate injuries and was taken by private conveyance to an unknown hospital. Yates was not wearing a seat restraint at the time of the accident while Holt was exempt. The Bluebird bus sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene while the Ford F150 sustained extensive damage and was towed by Miles Towing of Steelville.

The Salem Police Department released reports involving theft of fuel, a shoplifter, and a burglary. On Friday, December 2nd at 4:35 pm, an officer was detailed to Mobil in reference to theft of fuel. The report revealed the driver of a silver four door Ford truck pumped fuel valued $36.01 and left without paying. At 7:20 pm, an officer was dispatched to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifter. The report led to the arrest of a 37-year old male of Salem for stealing merchandise valued at $37.49. He was issued a summons to appear in court and released. On Saturday, December 3rd at 1:58 am, an officer responded to a residence in the 800 block of North Jackson in reference to a burglary. The report revealed that someone unknown entered a residence and took a 55" flat screen television, an Xbox 360 and a cell phone valued at $630.00. On Sunday, December 4th at 12:03 pm, an officer was detailed to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifter. The report led to the arrest of a 41- year old female of Salem for stealing merchandise valued at $4.88. He was issued a summons to appear in court and released. On Monday, December 5th at 8:23 pm, an officer was dispatched to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifter. The report led to the arrest of a 25-year old female of Salem for stealing merchandise valued at $36.68. She was issued a summons to appear in court and released. On Tuesday, December 6th at 8:36 pm, an officer located two males in the 200 block of East Center who had active arrest warrants. A 45-year old male of St. Louis, was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant from Moberly, and incarcerated pending extradition. A 42-year old male of Salem, was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant from Phelps County and for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and was incarcerated pending the application for warrants and extradition. Please contact the Salem Police Department at 729-4242 if you have any information regarding an ongoing investigation.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers will face the Licking Wildcats in the 2016 “Cat Classic” at Licking tonight. The “Cat Classic” trophy is sponsored by Town and Country Bank and is awarded each year to the winning boys and girls team from either Salem or Licking. The JV will play at 6:00 with the varsity game to follow. You can hear the varsity game on KSMO radio and online at ksmoradio.com. Salem enters the game with a 4-4 record.

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers will be in the semi-final of the winner’s bracket tonight as they will face Warrenton at the Sullivan gym beginning at 8:00. Salem enters the game with a 3-1 record. The winner of the game tonight will play in the championship game Friday night at 8:00 against the winner of the St. James-Sullivan game. The loser of the game tonight will face the loser of the St. James-Sullivan game at 6:30 for the third place game.

The St. Louis Blues, fresh off a 1-3 road trip, will come home to face the New Jersey Devils tonight at 7:00 at the Scottrade Center, the location where they have lost only one game in regulation time this year. KSMO will delay the broadcast of the game until 9:00 after the Salem Tiger Basketball game.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Mabel Lorene Curtis of Salem, age 89, will be held this morning at 11:00 at the Second Baptist Church in Salem. Interment will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. All the arrangements are under the direction James and Gahr Chapel in Salem.

Funeral services for Ivel Carl Roy Brown of Salem, age 74, will be held Friday at noon at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time Friday. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Salem Faith Assembly.

A Celebration of Life for Harry H. Martin III of Steelville, age 43, will be held Saturday at 3:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until service time. Memorials may be made to the Education Fund for Hayden and Evan.

Funeral Mass for Florence Texeira Sanders of Rolla, age 92, will be held Monday at 10:00 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Rolla. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 with prayer service at 1:30 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla. Interment will be in the Rolla City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Pregnancy Resource Center of Phelps County.

Funeral services for Lonzo Camden of Salem, age 102 will be held Monday at 12:00 at the Salem Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be from 10:00 until time of service. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery.

Funeral services for William L. Headrick will be Thursday at 11:00 am at the Salem Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Chapel. Interment will be in the Victor Cemetery in Anutt. Memorials may be made to the DCAWS or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Partly sunny, high of 27.

Tonight..Cloudy, low of 18.

Friday..Mostly cloudy, high around 39.

Friday night..Cloudy with a chance for drizzle or snow before 9:00 and drizzle after 9:00, low of 35.

Saturday..Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and/or snow, high of 49.

Saturday night..Cloudy with a 30 chance for snow before midnight, low of 5.