Your World Today – Wednesday, December 14, 2016

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

Jump to: Sports • Obituaries • Weather

NEWS: Wednesday, December 14, 2016



LOCAL NEWS:

The Salem Memorial District Hospital Board of Directors met for the regular meeting Tuesday afternoon at the hospital library. Chief Financial Officer Monica Gargus gave the summary of operations for November that showed inpatient admissions were down along with outpatient registrations, as well as Emergency Room visits. The hospital had a gain from operations of $18,925 with an excess of revenues over expenses of $19,831. Year-to-date, the hospital has revenues over expenses of $523,213. Cash decreased during the month by $561,823, basically due to the $426,000 Medicare Cost Report. Days in accounts receivable went up to 55 while the days cash-on-hand came in at 59. Chief Nursing Officer Debbie Hines reported during the month there were 48 acute care admissions plus 743 emergency room visits with an average turnaround time of 126 minutes. Also during the month, there were 200 ambulance runs with 153 patients transported to the hospital, 27 surgery cases, 1,473 outpatient registrations, 250 home health visits, 6,640 lab tests, 881 radiological procedures, 165 CT scans, 27 MRI scans, 8 nuclear med scans, 708 rehab treatments, 160 dialysis treatments and 319 clinical visits of which 55 were VA clinic visits. In Long-Term Care, Hines reported another bed became available for a female patient, but there were no women on the waiting list, so they changed those available two beds to men’s beds and now there are four men in Long Term Care. Hospital Administrator Kasey Lucas stated the Hospital Foundation “Dancing with the Salem Stars” was a huge success generating over $10,000 for the foundation. The foundation held a meeting on November 29th and elected new officers. Ruth Ann Parker was elected as Chairman, Dr. J.J. Tune was elected as Vice-Chairman, elected as Secretary was Joe Hayes and Leon Kreisler was elected Treasurer. Signups for the Hospital Board of Directors election began Tuesday and will end on January 17th for the six-year term for District 4 currently held by Sue Terry, and the two-year term for District 6 currently being held by George Gruendel. Gruendel signed up to run for the Board position Tuesday morning. The Board approved the non-budgeted purchase of an Ultra-Sound 2000 Series Cardiac Exam Bed from Heritage Medical Products that has a weight capacity of 900 pounds for $7,249. The board then went into closed session.

The Trees and Trains Exhibit 2016 is open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday at the Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center. This year’s Trees and Trains Exhibit has 27 trees, four collections and four front windows. This Thursday night until 8:00 in the evening, the Salem Methodist Ensemble will lead the audience in singing Christmas Carols. Don’t forget that Santa will be in his Workshop on Saturday at 12:00 noon!!! The Trees and Trains event is absolutely free to everyone.

A new community-wide wellness project is set to launch this month, creating free opportunities for Salem residents to participate in fun events that improve health and well-being called Healthy Salem. This is a project of Cover Missouri coordinated by Health Literacy Missouri which consists of a group of organizations that help people in Missouri get, keep, and use health insurance. The group understands that some people can’t get health insurance or don’t want to get it. The goal of the Healthy Salem project is to help everyone stay healthier, with or without health insurance. Healthy Salem is partnering with local organizations including the University of Missouri – Extension and Healthy Dent County, and will hold a series of free events about how to get and stay healthy. The program also will feature specific activities selected by local residents, such as starting community gardens or walking clubs, or even hosting workshops about how to use health insurance. These activities will feature giveaways and prizes. To find out more information about Healthy Salem or to join as a community project partner, contact Michelle Roberts at 314-361-9400.

The Salem Eagles Club will hold a children’s Christmas Party Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00. Bring the family and let the kids take pictures with Santa Claus, enjoy snacks, hot chocolate and other goodies. For more information, call 729-6219.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Rolla Bulldogs had four players in double figures and they outscored Salem in the second half, 30-16 and beat the Tigers, 55-46. Josh Pritchett netted 14 points for the Bulldogs followed by Zac Burns with 13, Nick Janke with 10 and Brandon Cunningham with 10 points. Dalton Cook had 14 points for Salem as they have dropped to 4-4 on the year. They will be at Licking on Thursday night.

Mike Fisher scored twice and the Nashville Predators erased a three-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Tuesday night. Kevin Shattenkirk, Ryan Reaves and Brad Hunt scored for St. Louis, which has lost three of four. The St. Louis Blues will host New Jersey Thursday night and the delayed broadcast will begin at 9:00.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Betty Blackwell of Salem, age 80, will be held this morning at 11:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Interment will be in the Blackwell Cemetery.

Funeral services for Mabel Lorene Curtis of Salem, age 89, will be held Thursday morning at 11:00 at the Second Baptist Church in Salem. Visitation will be held today from 5:00 to 8:00 at the James and Gahr Chapel in Salem. Interment will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Funeral services for Ivel Carl Roy Brown of Salem, age 74, will be held Friday at noon at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time Friday. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Salem Faith Assembly.

A Celebration of Life for Harry H. Martin III of Steelville, age 43, will be held Saturday at 3:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until service time. Memorials may be made to the Education Fund for Hayden and Evan.

Funeral Mass for Florence Texeira Sanders of Rolla, age 92, will be held Monday at 10:00 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Rolla. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 with prayer service at 1:30 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla. Interment will be in the Rolla City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Pregnancy Resource Center of Phelps County.

Memorial service for Marjorie Elizabeth Regan of Salem, age 97, will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Dent County Animal Shelter. All arrangements are under the direction of the Wilson Mortuary in Salem.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly sunny, high near 32.

Tonight..Partly cloudy, low of 13.

Thursday..Partly sunny, high of 27.

Thursday night..Cloudy, low of 18.

Friday..Mostly cloudy, high around 39.

Friday night..Cloudy with a chance for drizzle or snow before 9:00 and drizzle after 9:00, low of 35.

Saturday..Cloudy with a chance for rain in the afternoon, high of 49.