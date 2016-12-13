Your World Today – Tuesday, December 13, 2016

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Tuesday, December 13, 2016



LOCAL NEWS:

The Salem Police Department has reported their K-9 Adam passed away. Funeral services for K-9 Adam was held Monday at the Salem Police Department. Salem Police Chief Keith Steelman said Adam passed away while his handler, Sgt. Joe Chase was at training in Jefferson City. Adam was only seven years old and the cause of his death has not been determined, but no foul play is expected.

The Dent County Commissioners met for their regular meeting Monday morning at the Dent County Courthouse. Prior to the meeting, the commission saluted the Salem Memorial District Hospital Foundation on their successful “Dancing with the Salem Stars” program Saturday night at the City Hall Auditorium. They also sent out their congratulations to the Salem High School Chamber Choir on their beautiful Victorian Musical Christmas presentation at the Bonebrake Center. In the road report, District 1 Commissioner Dennis Purcell indicated grading would be done on Dent County Roads 5130, 6540, 6545 and 6550 while materials would be added and grading done on Dent County Road 5610 which is Title 2 Work. Purcell said patch grading would be performed on county road 5520 on two rough hills and brush would be cut on Dent County Road 6300. District 2 Commissioner Gary Larson stated grading would be done on Dent County Roads 2110 and 4280, while materials would be added and grading done on county road 4060. He said materials would also be added to county road 2510. Larson said the new dump truck is getting some “fine tuning” done to it to fit the county’s needs like a guard on the hoist and more. Presiding Commissioner Darrell Skiles said the MRPC Transportation Advisory Committee met Thursday and prioritized their 24 projects for the region from all the counties. He said the three Dent County projects came in 4th, 8th and 11th. The 4th priority was the safety improvement for Highway 19 at Roosevelt and at Franklin, the 8th priority were the safety issues with Highway 68 from Salem to the Phelps County Line, and the 11th priority was the low water crossing on Route TT near Sligo. Skiles said in the visit with legislators, the biggest concern of the counties is the frustration over the Prosecuting Attorney salary increase and the increase in the retirement funding. Skiles went on to say the commissioners had no problems with their prosecuting attorneys, the problems are coming from the unfunded mandates by the state. Dent County Treasurer Denita Williams provided the amount of sales tax the county received in December and it came to $71,651.25 which is much lower than the $79,247.90 received in December of 2015. Year-to-date, the county received $14,733.00 more than in 2015 in sales tax revenue. The Road and Bridge Fund for December came in at came in at $33,629.33 which is $6,000 more than last year’s December figure. For the year, the Road and Bridge Tax Fund raised $381,430.60 and that came in almost $24,000 less than budgeted. Dent County Clerk Angie Curley balanced with the treasurer on all accounts. At the last meeting, Darrell Blackwell was in to let the commission know they were doing a good job. A clarification from the Your World Today from Friday is needed as Brad Nash was asking for hours from the county for grant work from the MRPC and that was for the Dent County Fire Protection District and NOT for the City of Salem. We apologize for that error. The next commissioner meeting will be Thursday morning at 9:00 at the courthouse and the meeting is open to the public.

The Dent County Sheriff’s Office released reports involving a traffic stop and an arrest. On Monday, December 5th, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Country Mart parking lot. As a result of the stop, William Bettigrew of Salem was arrested for driving while being intoxicated. Bettigrew was transported to the Dent County Jail and later released pending a court appearance. On Friday, December 9th, deputies arrested Clarence Artrip in the 1900 block of Highway P. Artrip was transported to the Dent County Jail and incarcerated.

An accident occurred at 9:15 Sunday morning in Texas County on Highway 63 at Simmons. According to the highway patrol report a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 46-year old Tracy Sutton of Edgar Springs was traveling northbound on highway 63. The Chevy Trailblazer traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and struck a fence. Sutton suffered minor injuries and taken by the Texas County ambulance to the Texas County Memorial Hospital. She was wearing a seat restraint at the time of the accident. The Chevy Trailblazer was totaled and towed by Mike Jones Auto Sales.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers came from behind to beat Cuba Monday night at the Sullivan Tournament outscoring the Lady Wildcats in the 4th quarter, 23-9 en route to a 67-58 win. Payton Curley scored 29 points to lead the Lady Tigers followed by Kari Hatridge with 17 points and Baylee Bilyou with 10 points. Salem will face Warrenton Thursday night at 8:00 at the Sullivan Gym.

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers will host the Rolla Bulldogs tonight at 6:00 at the SHS Gym. The JV action will begin at that time with the varsity game to follow. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio, online at ksmoradio.com and on Fidelity Local 6.

The St. Louis Blues will finish up their four-game road trip tonight as they will be in Nashville to face the Predators. KSMO Radio will have the game on a delayed basis after Salem Tiger Basketball starting at about 9:15. The Blues are 1-2 on the road trip.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced the signing of Jordan Schafer, Eric Fryer and Gabriel Lino, three free agents, to minor league contracts with an invitation to Spring Training. They join OF Todd Cunningham, RHP Kendry Flores, OF Chad Huffman, LHP Zach Phillips and SS Wilfredo Tovar as Cardinals off-season minor league free agent signings and an invitation to Major League Spring Training. The team also re-signed free agent RHP Josh Lucas, C Alberto Rosario, RHP Robby Rowland.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Harley Elmo “Moe” Barton of Salem, age 85, will be this morning at 11:00 at the Salem Chapel of James & Gahr Mortuary. Interment will be in the Jadwin Cemetery.

Funeral services for Shirley Ihler of Rolla, age 79, will be at 1:00 today at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be from 11:00 in the morning until 1:00 at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary. Interment will be in the Rolla City Cemetery.

Funeral services for Betty Blackwell of Salem, age 80, will be held Wednesday at 11:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00. Interment will be in the Blackwell Cemetery.

Funeral services for Mabel Lorene Curtis of Salem, age 89, will be held Thursday morning at 11:00 at the Second Baptist Church in Salem. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 at the James and Gahr Chapel in Salem. Interment will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Funeral services for Ivel Carl Roy Brown of Salem, age 74, will be held Friday at noon at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time Friday. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Salem Faith Assembly.

A Celebration of Life for Harry H. Martin III of Steelville, age 43, will be held Saturday at 3:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until service time. Memorials may be made to the Education Fund for Hayden and Evan.

Memorial service for Marjorie Elizabeth Regan of Salem, age 97, will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Dent County Animal Shelter. All arrangements are under the direction of the Wilson Mortuary in Salem.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly cloudy early with a slight chance for rain, then becoming mostly sunny, high around 40.

Tonight..Partly cloudy, low of 18.

Wednesday..Mostly sunny, high near 33.

Wednesday night..Partly cloudy, low of 14.

Thursday..Partly sunny, high around 30.

Thursday night..Cloudy, low of 17.

Friday..Mostly cloudy, high around 39.