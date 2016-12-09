Your World Today – Monday, December 12, 2016

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Monday, December 12, 2016



LOCAL NEWS:

The Salem Senior Center will be closed starting today through Wednesday due to an equipment failure. For more information, call 573-205-7196.

A packed house was on hand Saturday night at the Salem City Hall Auditorium for the 1st Annual “Dancing with the Salem Stars.” Teel Wisdom and Emma Heithold took first place followed by Zach Moser and Jackie Sisco who took 2nd Place as well as the People’s Choice Award. The Salem Memorial District Hospital Foundation thanks all the dancers who made it possible to hold the event, the sponsors and those in attendance. Both winning couples donated their award money back to the foundation.

The Salem Police Department released their report for the month of November. During the month, they wrote two equipment repair orders, 13 summons to appear in court, 13 warning tickets, and 19 traffic tickets. The Salem Police Department investigated 12 accidents, one assault, two burglaries, two reports of disorderly conduct, one report of domestic assault, five reports of domestic violence, two reports of driving while intoxicated, two reports driving while having a revoked and/or suspended license, one report of endangering the welfare of a child, one report of failure to obey a lawful order of a police officer, one report of hindering prosecution, one report of leaving the scene of an accident, one report of a lost and/or stolen license plate, and one report of forgery. The department also investigated two reports of a missing juvenile and/or person, two reports of a parole violation, three reports of property damage, one report of resisting and/or interfering with an arrest, eight reports of stealing, one report of a violation of an exparte and/or full order of protection, one report of receiving stolen property, one report of statutory sodomy and two reports of trespassing. They also investigated one report of possession of amphetamine, one report of possession of benzodiazepine, two reports of possession of heroin, three reports of possession of marijuana, one report of possession of methamphetamine, four reports of possession of drug paraphernalia and one report of selling heroin. The police department received 1,024 calls for service during the month, handled 105 walk-ins to the station, and redirected 41 calls to the animal control officer. They spent 30 hours in court testifying and four hours as court bailiff. The Salem Police Department drove a total of 8,653 miles conducted one death investigation and arrested 23 males and 10 females during the month of November.

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 6,491 deer during the antlerless portion of the fall firearms deer season, December 2nd thru 4th. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 213 deer harvested, Pike with 205, and Osage with 185. MDC reduced the length of the antlerless portion of the fall firearms deer season starting in 2016 from 12 to three days so previous harvest numbers are not comparable to this season. Deer hunting in Missouri continues with archery deer hunting through January 15th and the firearms alternative-methods portion December 24th through January 3, 2017.

The Salem Memorial District Hospital Board of Directors will conduct their December meeting on Tuesday, December 13th in the hospital library beginning at noon. After approval of the regular minutes from the November 15th and special meeting November 22nd meeting, Chief Financial Officer Monica Gargas will update the Board with the summary of operations and statistics reports for November followed by Chief Nursing Officer Debbie Hines reports. Hospital Administrator Kasey Lucas will then update the Board regarding the hospital foundation, the auxiliary report and legislative issues. In old business, the hospital will address their current districts as well as the election filings that will begins December 13th running through January 17th for one 6-year term for the District #4 seat and the remaining 2-year term for the District #6 seat on the Board of Directors. In new business, the Board will address purchases made for the hospital. The Board may vote to go into closed session. The regular December meeting of the Salem Memorial District Hospital Board of Directors is open to the public.

SPORTS

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers and St. James Tigers battled in a see-saw game Friday night that went into overtime only to see Kameron Barber of St. James Tigers hit their only three pointer of the game that gave St. James the lead for good and they won the contest, 58-50. Salem got 11 points in the game from Dalton Cook while Ivan Fuhring netted 12 for St. James. Salem has lost three of their last four games and is 4-3 on the year. Salem will host Rolla tomorrow night.

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers lost to West Plains Thursday night by the score of 63-48. Payton Curley led all Salem scores with 21 points while Baylee Bilyou netted 15 more for Salem who is 1-1 on the year. Tonight the Salem Lady Tigers will face Cuba in the last game of the night in the Sullivan Tournament starting at about 8:30 at the Sullivan Gym.

No. 20 Arizona looked polished and poised as it defeated Missouri for the third consecutive season, cruising to a 79-60 victory Saturday. Kevin Puryear had 11 points and seven rebounds for Missouri. Leading scorer Frankie Hughes was held in check scoring 10 points on 2-of-13 shooting. Missouri is 5-4 on the year and they will be off until Saturday when they play Eastern Illinois.

Robbie Fabri scored twice Friday night to lead the Blues over the New Jersey Devils by the score of 4-1. On Sunday night, Matt Dumba, Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund scored, as Devan Dubnyk made 22 saves and the Minnesota Wild held on to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Sunday night for their fourth straight win. Vladimir Tarasenko had the lone Blues’ goal as they will be in Nashville Tuesday night to face the Predators.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced in a press conference Friday at Busch Stadium, that they have signed free-agent center fielder Dexter Fowler to a five-year contract that extends through the 2021 season. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

OBITUARIES

Funeral services for Harley Elmo “Moe” Barton of Salem, age 85, will be Tuesday at 11:00 at the Salem Chapel of James & Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be today from 5:00 to 7:00. Interment will be in the Jadwin Cemetery.

Funeral services for Shirley Ihler of Rolla, age 79, will be at 1:00 Tuesday at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:00 in the morning until 1:0o at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary. Interment will be in the Rolla City Cemetery.

Funeral services for Betty Blackwell of Salem, age 80, will be held Wednesday at 11:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00. Interment will be in the Blackwell Cemetery.

Funeral services for Ivel Carl Roy Brown of Salem, age 74, will be held Friday at noon at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time Friday. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Salem Faith Assembly.

Memorial service for Marjorie Elizabeth Regan of Salem, age 97, will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Dent County Animal Shelter. All arrangements are under the direction of the Wilson Mortuary in Salem.

WEATHER

Today..Cloudy this morning, becoming mostly sunny, high of 42.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy, low of 28.

Tuesday..Mostly sunny, high around 40.

Tuesday night..Partly cloudy, low of 18.

Wednesday..Partly sunny, high near 33.

Wednesday night..Partly cloudy, low of 13.

Thursday..Partly sunny, high around 30.