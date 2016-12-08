Your World Today – Thursday, December 8, 2016

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

Jump to: Sports • Obituaries • Weather

NEWS: Thursday, December 8, 2016



LOCAL NEWS:

The end of the year is coming and for many people tax planning should be on your mind. Right now in Dent County, the Salem Public Library currently has $155,258 in Missouri Tax Credits still available. The library was awarded $200,000 in 50% Missouri tax credits to individuals and businesses who contribute towards the renovation of the Salem Public Library Building. That is for every dollar you invest in the library, you will receive a 50 cent tax credit. Currently, the library in the process of renovating the north part of the basement for meetings and programs and the building itself needs a new roof. The library received an extension to offer these tax credits until December 31st of this year. Anyone who is interested in making a contribution of $250 or more can receive the 50% tax credit. These are the only tax credits currently available in Dent County. If you are not sure if these tax credits can help your tax situation, talk with tax professional. If you are interested in taking advantage of these tax credits and putting your money to work for a great cause in our own community, you can pick up a Missouri Form 100 at the Library, or call the library at 729-4331 and a form can be faxed or mailed to you. Again, the deadline for these tax credits is December 31st, 2016, and they will be lost if not taken advantage of by the end of this year. For more information, call Glenda at the library at 729-4331.

An accident occurred at 10:05 Wednesday morning in Iron County on Highway Y in Viburnum. According to the highway patrol report, a 2009 Kenworth Log Truck driven by 44-year old Donnie Jones of Bunker was traveling southbound on Highway Y and traveled off the side of the roadway and overturned. Jones suffered minor injuries and was transported by private conveyance to the Salem Memorial District Hospital. He was wearing a seat restraint at the time of the accident. The Kenworth Log Truck was totaled and removed from the scene by Abney Towing.

The Dent County Fire Protection District Board of Directors held their December meeting Tuesday evening at the fire station. After approval of the agenda and the minutes from the previous meeting, the bills were reviewed and approved. The 2017 budget was presented and after review was accepted for the 2017 fiscal year. A review of reimbursements showed a total of $24,070 that also included the fire fighter I & II training courses. The Board then reviewed their calendar of upcoming events and the filing dates for the 2017 election were set from December 13th through January 17th as the district has two positions for Board members. One term is for six-years and other is a two-year term. During the monthly reimbursement report it showed that a total of 17 calls came in for the month of November. The calls included two calls for structure fires, four calls for brush fires, two calls for a first responder, four calls for vehicle accidents, two calls for mutual aid, two calls for training and one other call. Total calls year to date is 237. There was no old or new business brought before the Board. The Board then set their next meeting for Tuesday, January 3rd at the fire station beginning at 6:00 pm and the meeting was then adjourned.

The Bonebrake Center of Nature and History will host the twenty-fifth annual "Cookie Walk" on Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Bonebrake Center. Come walk around the house and fill your basket with a wide variety of luscious homemade cookies and pay by the pound, in more ways than one! This is a popular activity, with hundreds of homemade goodies donated by Salem's best cookie bakers, so come early and pick out your favorites to take home to serve to your guests and family during this holiday season. The Bonebrake Center of Nature and History is located at 601 North Hickory in Salem, Missouri.

Everyone is invited to join current and former members of the Akers Community for a special Christmas Celebration at Mt. Zion Church Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Mt. Zion Church is located approximately one-half mile north of Akers Ferry on Route K in northern Shannon County. Music will be provided and people with a connection to the Akers community will have an opportunity to share holiday stories from long ago. Items for a special display about the Akers Community will be provided by the Shannon County Museum. Those attending can enjoy refreshments, music and a short program about past holidays along the Current River. For more information, please contact Ranger Dave Tobey at (573) 323-8093.

Healthy Dent County will host a hands-on workshop entitled, “Introduction to QuickBooks”. The workshop will be held on Tuesday, December 13th from 12:30 to 4:30 pm. Chester “Ed” Pratt, local CPA with Pratt, Mitchell & Co will be the instructor. You will learn how to set up accounts, enter transactions, invoicing, payroll, track customers and vendors and generate financial reports. Class size is limited to 8 students thus allowing hands-on instruction. Students should have a basic knowledge of the computer operating system and know how to move files around, create folders, copy files and run applications. Healthy Dent County is located in the Salem Community Center @ the Armory at 1200 West Rolla Road. There is a cost for this workshop and the price includes student handouts. To register or for additional information, call 729-8163 or e-mail sherry@salemcommunitycenter.org.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers will host the Cuba Wildcats tonight starting with the JV game at 6:00 with the varsity game to follow. You can hear the varsity contest on KSMO and online at ksmoradio.com starting at about 7:30. Salem enters the game with a 3-2 record and have lost their last two games by a combined total of nine points.

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers will play for the first time since November 21st as they will be on the road to face the West Plains Lady Zizzers. The JV will play at 6:00 with the varsity game to follow. Salem is 2-0 on the year.

The St. Louis Blues will be on the road for the next four games as they start the road trip in Brooklyn, New York to face the Islanders. The pre-game show will begin at 5:30 with the game starting at 6:00. You can hear the first half of the hockey game before the contest is interrupted for Salem Tiger Basketball.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Memorial services for Clyde G. Bowman of Salem, age 79, will be held Saturday morning at 11:00 at the Salem Lutheran Church in Salem. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem to cover the funeral expenses of Clyde Bowman service.

Funeral services for Geraldine “Geri” Payne of Salem, age 77, will be held Saturday 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 7:00. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery in Boss.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly sunny and breezy, high of 29 with wind chills in the afternoon of 15.

Tonight..Clear and cold with a low around 11 with a wind chill of 2 above.

Friday..Mostly sunny, high near 30.

Friday night..Partly cloudy, low of 15.

Saturday..Partly sunny, high of 37.

Saturday night..Cloudy with a chance for snow late, low around 31.