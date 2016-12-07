Your World Today – Wednesday, December 7, 2016

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Wednesday, December 7, 2016



LOCAL NEWS:

The Dent County Collectors Office will have extended hours for those wishing to pay their personal property and real estate taxes. The Dent County Collectors Office will be open Saturday, December 10th from 9:00 am to 12:00 (noon). On Monday through Thursday, December 27th through the 30th, the Dent County Collectors Office will be open from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM. Taxes may be paid in person at the Dent County Collectors Office, mailed , dropped off at the drop box outside the courthouse or now online. All taxes MUST be paid by December 31st to avoid paying interest and penalties. If you are paying online or with a debit card or credit card, the following fees will apply: To pay by Debit Card, there is a $3.95 additional fee; to pay by E-Check the additional fee is $1.50 and if paying by Credit Card, a 2.5% fee will be charged. If you want to drop off your payment in the drop box, do so by midnight December 31st. For more information about the methods to pay your personal property or real estate taxes, call the Dent County Collectors Office at 729-3911.

The Salem Police Department released reports involving someone passed out in a truck, a traffic violation, a fight in progress and a traffic crash. On Wednesday, November 23rd at 6:50 in the evening, an officer was detailed to the Casey's General Store located on South Macarthur in reference to someone passed out in the driver seat of a truck in the parking lot. The report led to the arrest of a 24-year old male of Salem for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and a fugitive warrant from St. Louis, Missouri. He was incarcerated pending the application for warrants and extradition. On Thursday, November 24th at 3:41 in the early morning, a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The stop led to the arrest of a 30-year old male of Salem on an active arrest warrant from Dent County. He was released after paying all fines and court cost associated with the warrant. That night at 7:41, an officer was dispatched to the Casey's General Store located on South Macarthur in reference to a fight in progress. The report led the arrest of a 22-year old male of Salem for violation of an Ex parte order. He was incarcerated pending an application for a warrant. Later that same night at 9:36, an officer responded to a traffic crash located at the Highway 32 and 72 junctions. The investigation of the crash led to the arrest of a 23-year old female of Salem on an active arrest warrant from the City of Salem. She was later released after paying all fines and cost associated with the warrant. On Friday, November 25th at 12:03 in the early morning, an officer located a 19- year old male of Salem near Highway 32 and 19 who had an active arrest warrant from Dent County. He was taken into custody on the warrant and released to the Dent County Sheriffs Department for incarceration. Later that day at 5:10 pm, an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of South Oak in reference to a domestic dispute. The report led to the arrest of a 40-year old male of St. Peters, on two active arrest warrants from Dent County and one active arrest warrant from Rolla, Missouri. He was released to Dent County Sheriffs Department for incarceration and extradition. Please contact the Salem Police Department at 729-4242 if you have any information regarding any ongoing investigation.

The American Legion Post #99/VFW Post #6280 has kicked off the 5th Annual Adopt-A-Veteran Program. The program provides financial resource for the veterans of the St. James Veterans Home to have Christmas as we know it. The program has been embraced by the citizens of Dent County for the last three years and all 150 veterans were adopted. Veteran representatives are working in the community now through December 19th, at which time the veterans at St. James Veterans Home will receive the financial resource to provide their Christmas, as well as gifts and other appreciations from the citizens and veterans of Dent County. For more information contact Richard LaBrash at 729-1394.

Salem Area Arts Council is sponsoring “Holiday Art Party” on Friday, December 9th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Bonebrake Center of Nature and History. Take a little down time during this very busy season to relax and have fun with friends and neighbors. For $25, all supplies are provided—acrylic paints, aprons, brushes, canvas, easel—at this fun event! Learn to paint a seasonal scene and put your own special creative spin to it, then take it home to display prominently in YOUR home or give away! Led by Danielle Norris, this event for adults does NOT require any talent or previous experience, just a happy spirit and willingness to try. Bring your own personal style, your favorite bottle of wine or other beverage, and we do the rest. Reservations can be made by contacting the Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center (ONCRC) at 729-0029, and pay the fee to reserve your spot. Please call the ONCRC (573-729-0029) or (573) 247-0279 for more questions and information.

SPORTS

Jakob Happel’s three-point shot hit the front of the rim and bounded away as time expired as the Salem Tigers frantic 4th quarter comeback fell short as West Plains beat Salem, 72-69. Logan Woolf scored 18 points and had eight rebounds while Happel and Dalton Cook each scored 16 points as Salem falls to 3-2 on the year. They will host Cuba Thursday night.

Jaden Schwartz got his second goal of the game in overtime, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Paul Stastny also scored for St. Louis, which has won four of five. The Blues rallied from a 2-0 deficit and have a point in their last 13 home games. Schwartz lifted a backhander past goalie Al Montoya with 1:22 left in overtime. Stastny and Schwartz scored in a 2:51 span in the third period to tie it at 2-2. Goalie Jake Allen made 28 saves to improve to 13-3-3. The Blues will be on the road in Brooklyn Thursday to face the Islanders at 5:30.

Kevin Puryear scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help lift Missouri over Miami (Ohio) 81-55 Tuesday. Russell Woods added 15 points and 10 rebounds, his first double-double of the season. He was 4 of 7 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, well above his 56.5 percent season average. The Tigers (5-3) came out of halftime on a 20-5 run and rarely let up, outscoring the RedHawks 55-30 in the second half. Missouri will host Arizona Saturday.

OBITUARIES

Funeral services for Wanda Darlene Pryor of Salem, age 86, will be held today at 1:00 at the Boss Assembly of God Church in Boss. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Boss Assembly of God Church. All arrangements are under the direction of the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel.

Memorial services for Clyde G. Bowman of Salem, age 79, will be held Saturday morning at 11:00 at the Salem Lutheran Church in Salem. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem to cover the funeral expenses of Clyde Bowman service.

Funeral services for Geraldine “Geri” Payne of Salem, age 77, will be held Saturday 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 7:00. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery in Boss.

WEATHER

Today..Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain or snow between 3:00 and 5:00, then a slight chance for snow after 5:00, high near 40.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of snow before midnight, then gradually clearing, low of 17.

Thursday..Mostly sunny, high of 29.

Thursday night..Mostly clear, low around 11.

Friday..Mostly sunny, high near 30.

Friday night..Partly cloudy, low near 17.