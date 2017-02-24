Your World Today – Friday, February 24, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Friday, February 24, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our Closures and Cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

This is KSMO's FFA Day! Listen starting at about 8:15 for interviews with FFA students with former FFA Advisor Bob Parsons. Those interviews will also be streamed on ksmoradio.com as well as archived for those who can't listen on our website. Interviews should last until about 2:30 this afternoon.

The Dent County Commissioners met Thursday morning for their regular meeting in the Dent County Courthouse. Presiding Commissioner Darrell Skiles was unable to attend so Dent County Clerk Angie Curley appointed Associate Commissioner Gary Larson as Acting Presiding Commissioner. Dent County Treasurer Denita Williams was in with the February CART receipts which were $57,273.71. She said the year-to-date receipts are up $5,737.69, which is an increase of 5.39%. In the road report, District One Commissioner Dennis Purcell said that grading would be done on Dent County Roads 5080, 5085, 5015, 5070, 5630 and 5610, while brush would be cut on county roads 6570 as well as 6575, and materials would be added to county roads 5130 and 5170. He reported that Monday evening he attended the Dent County Tourism Committee meeting where three proposals were reviewed and approved and three requests for reimbursement were approved. Purcell said that on Tuesday he, along with Road Foreman Rusty Chamberlain and crew member Rodney Atkinson met with Forest Service Representatives at the prospective site for the new Cooley Bridge. The group decided where test holes were to be dug to determine location of bedrock to place the bridge foundation on. Purcell went on to say that Tuesday evening he attended the South Central Missouri Community Action Agency (SCMCAA) meeting. The Agency responsibilities include the Headstart and Earlystart Programs, which are funded to serve 680 children in its seven counties. Some of the services provided by the agency include immunizations, physical exams and dental exams. Purcell said the local contact number is (573) 729-3500, plus weatherization and utility assistance needs might be available by calling (573) 325-4255 and ask for Todd. He noted that SCMCAA, which has a 9 million dollar budget, was recently audited and there were no findings or recommendations for changes. District Two Commissioner Gary Larson reported that grading would be done on Dent County Roads 4300, 4040, 2330 and 3330, while brush would be cut on county road 3370, plus two men would be hauling materials to county roads 4353, 2330 and 3130. He re-stated the sign problem that Commissioner Purcell had brought to the forefront at previous meetings. Larson said that during this week one grader operator had reported 9 missing signs and another 6 missing signs in District Two alone. Larson also noted that after rains that if there is a funeral at one of the county cemeteries the Commissioners would like to be notified if the roads to the cemetery need special attention prior to the services. He said they currently try to foresee those needs, however if there is a problem the Commissioners would appreciate notification. Dent County Clerk Angie Curley reported that bills were being approved by the Commissioners and that the last day to register for the April election is March 8th. She also wanted to inform voters that they can go online to find their voting location and obtain a sample ballot. Curley said that one source is the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.mo.gov. Once on the website click on Elections and Voting, then click on View Candidates and Issues, then click on Voter Outreach and input the voters address. She said that voters could also go to www.salemmo.com, click on Dent County tab, and then click on County Clerk tab. The next meeting of the Commissioners will be Monday morning in the Courthouse and the meeting is open to the public.

This month, the Salem Area Arts Council will be hosting their monthly community acoustic jam at the Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center (ONCRC) in Salem Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. Musicians and listeners of all ages and talents and interests are invited. Bring your instrument and play along with the crew, or just come to listen and pat your feet! NO talent needed, just enthusiasm! Bluegrass, country, folk, gospel, modern ballads, oldies—you name it, you will probably hear it! There is no cost but your time. The Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center is located at 202 South Main Street (Highway 19 next door to the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center and Farmers’ Market) in Salem. If you need directions or information, please contact (573) 247-0279 or e-mail saac@embarqmail.com.

SPORTS [TOP]

The St. Louis Cardinals spring training games begin tomorrow when they face the Miami Marlins starting at 11:45. Luke Weaver will get the start for the Cardinals Saturday. The Red Birds will also play Sunday at 11:45 against Miami and both games can be heard on KSMO Radio.

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers will face the Owensville Dutchgirls in the first round of Class 4, District 11 play Saturday afternoon at 4:00. The game will be held at the School of the Osage Gymnasium with a $5.00 admission for anyone 6 years of age and older. If you can’t make it to the game, you can hear it on KSMO Radio and online at ksmoradio.com starting at 3:45 with Tiger Talk and Coach Jake Reardon.

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers will also play Saturday afternoon at 5:30 against Owensville at the School of the Osage gym in Class 4, District 11 play. Admission to the game is $5.00 for everyone age 6 and older. If you can’t make it to the boys’ game, it will also can be heard on KSMO Radio and online at ksmoradio.com starting at 5:15 with Tiger Talk and Coach Conrad Prugh.

The Missouri Tigers will be at Ole Miss Saturday afternoon starting at 2:30. Due to the Salem District Basketball games, the Missouri game will not be heard on KSMO radio. Missouri is 7-20 on the year and 2-13 in the SEC.

The St. Louis Blues will travel to Chicago Sunday to face the Black Hawks starting at 6:00 with the pre-game show on KSMO with the puck dropping at 6:30. The Blues have 67 points and lead Nashville by two points for 3rd place in the Central Division, but the Predators have played one less game than St. Louis.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Gregory Johnson of Lesterville formerly of Salem, age 65 will be held toay at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Crocker Assisted Living for a bench in honor of Greg Johnson.

Funeral services for Verla Emma (Barton) Cookson of Viburnum, age 74, will be held Saturday at 11:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be today from 5:00 to 8:00. Interment will be in the Barton Cemetery in Oates.

Memorial services for Twyla Fenton of Ozark, formerly of Salem, age 73, will be held Saturday at 3:00 at the Ozark General Baptist Church in Springfield. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 6:00 at the church. There will be no interment. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly sunny and breezy, high of 63 by noon, then falling temps in the afternoon into the 50’s.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy, low of 26.

Saturday..Mostly sunny and breezy, high near 43.

Saturday night..Mostly clear, low of 25.

Sunday..Partly cloudy early, then cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon rain, high of 49.