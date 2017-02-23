Your World Today – Thursday, February 23, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Thursday, February 23, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our Closures and Cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Salem Memorial District Hospital Board of Directors met for the regular meeting Tuesday evening at the hospital library. Chief Financial Officer Monica Gargus gave the summary of operations for January that showed that inpatient admissions along with outpatient registrations, and Emergency Room visits were all above budget. The hospital had a gain from operations of $139,556. Cash increased during the month $667,588, while the days in accounts receivable rose at 55. The days cash-on-hand came in at 82 for January. Chief Nursing Officer Debbie Hines reported during the month there were 86 acute care admissions plus 804 emergency room visits with an average turnaround time of 135 minutes. Also during the month, there were 222 ambulance runs with 175 patients transported to the hospital, 21 surgery cases, 1,533 outpatient registrations, 208 home health visits, 7,648 lab tests, 1,009 radiological procedures, 190 CT scans, 36 MRI scans, 11 nuclear med scans, 725 rehab treatments, 146 dialysis treatments and 324 clinical visits of which 139 were for podiatry. Hospital Administrator Kasey Lucas stated the Hospital Foundation cancelled the Dent County Schools Have Talent contest as there was not enough interest at this time, but may bring it up at a later date and the Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 5th at the Spring Creek Golf Club. The Hospital Auxiliary will have a Scrub Hub on the hospital campus March 31st, the Shoe Road Productions will be in the hospital library August 29th and they will have Wreath Sales from September 1st through October 31st. The Auxiliary will meet on March 7th at the Salem Community Center @ the Armory at noon and lunch will be provided for anyone interested. Reports showed a total of 429 attended the health screening in February and the next health screening will be May 10th and 11th. Lucas stated that there will be two booths setup at the Health Expo on Thursday, February 23rd at the Salem Community Center @ the Armory. One booth will be representing the hospital and the other representing the clinic. In old business, Lucas updated the Board on the hospital retirement plan. The transfer of fund from Metlife to OneAmerica was completed February 17th. From January 31st to March 3rd, they are in a black out period as the first contribution to OneAmerica will be March 17th. Lucas stated that contributions are still going on, but are in a holding account until March 17th. In new business, the departmental policy and procedure reveiw has been completed for another year. Lucas reported that Air Evac was interested in looking to expand their services onto the hospital campus. Lucas indicated the initial term would be for 5-years with a 5-year renewal where Air Evac would be responsible for construction costs and relocation of the employee parking lot. The Board then approved the budgeted purchase of a replacement Pulmonary Function System, that is refurbished from Bemes for $26,900; the replacement of an Anesthesia Machine for the operating room, that is refurbished from Bell for $16,135; a work table for Dietary from Fellers Food Service for $2,639; and a replacement ice machine in the Emergency Room from Follett for $4,183. The ice machine was already purchased as the old one had gone out. The Board then voted to go into closed session.

Healthy Dent County, Salem Memorial District Hospital and the Dent County Health Center have joined together again this year for the second annual Dent Count Health Expo. This is a free community event to showcase local health-care providers and professionals. The Dent County Health Fair will be held on today from 4:00 to 7:00pm at the Salem Community Center @ the Armory. Participating exhibitors will bring knowledge and information that is of interest to everyone. Over 30 vendors will be attending including the Salem Memorial District Hospital, Air Evac, Dent County Health Center, Healthy Dent County, Healthy Salem, local chiropractors, dentists, eye doctors, pharmacies, and many health care professionals. The event is free for all ages. Bring a canned good or non-perishable food item to get a ticket to win prizes. One ticket per item, the more you donate, the more your chances increase to win prizes. All donations will be given to Sacred Heart Food Pantry. For more information, call 729-8163.

Time is running out for you to get free tax service from the Volunteers for AARP at the Salem Community Center@ the Armory computer lab. According to their office, there are just a few open appointments available on Apirl 7th. For the volunteers to serve clients, you MUST make an appointment and schedule a time where they can meet with you. Appointments can be made by calling 729-8163. When you make your appointment, the receptionist will tell you what information you will need to bring with for the preparation of your tax return. Again just a few openings for free tax assistance are available on April 7th so call today.

For all 4-H and FFA members that will be participating in this year’s livestock show and auction, the steer weigh-in will be held at the Salem Livestock Barn this Saturday February 25, from 8:00 am until 9:30 am. Also remember that the mandatory quality assurance meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 7th at 7:00 pm which will be held at the city hall auditorium. For more information, call Ted or Linda at 729-3196.

SPORTS [TOP]

The St. Louis Cardinals spring training games begin Saturday when they face the Miami Marlins starting at 11:45. They will also play Sunday at 11:45 against Miami and both games can be heard on KSMO Radio.

The St. Louis Blues are in the middle of their required 5-day layoff and will resume play on Sunday in Chicago against the Blackhawks.

In the Class 4, District 11 Boys and Girls Basketball seedings, the Salem Lady Basketball Tigers were seeded 3rd in districts and will play Saturday afternoon at 4:00 at the School of the Osage gym against the Owensville Dutch Girls. The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers were seeded 4th and they will play Saturday at 5:30 against Owensville also at the School of the Osage gym. Admission to all districts games are $5.00 for everyone age 6 and older.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Wayne Poole of Salem, age 82, will be held today at 2:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 12:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.

Funeral services for Gregory Johnson of Lesterville formerly of Salem, age 65 will be held Friday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Crocker Assisted Living for a bench in honor of Greg Johnson.

Funeral services for Verla Emma (Barton) Cookson of Viburnum, age 74, will be held Saturday at 11:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 8:00. Interment will be in the Barton Cemetery in Oates.

Memorial services for Twyla Fenton of Ozark, formerly of Salem, age 73, will be held Saturday at 3:00 at the Ozark General Baptist Church in Springfield. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 6:00 at the church. There will be no interment. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Foggy this morning, then mostly cloudy and breezy, high near 75.

Tonight..Cloudy and windy, low of 54.

Friday..Mostly sunny and windy, high of 66.

Friday night..Partly cloudy, low near 30.

Saturday..Mostly sunny, high of 44.

Saturday night..Mostly clear, low of 24.

Sunday..Partly sunny, high of 50.

Sunday night..Cloudy, low around 33.