Your World Today – Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Jump to: Sports • Obituaries • Weather

NEWS: Wednesday, February 22, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our Closures and Cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Salem Board of Aldermen met Tuesday evening at the City Hall Council Chambers for their regular meeting. Alderman Molly Zettel was absent and Alderman Haydn Powell connected via video conference. In the Hearing of Persons, Linsey May was supposed to speak to the alderman about keeping swine within the city limits, but according to Nuisance Officer Jarred Brown the pigs have been removed. The board heard from Jeff Meadows with Archer-Elgin Surveying & Engineering. Meadows presented a draft agreement for engineering services for the Phase 1 Waste Water Treatment Facility Improvements that will be completed within 180 days of project start date. The board approved this agreement and gave the Mayor the permission to execute the contract. The board postponed discussion on Bill No. 3320, an ordinance pertaining to user fees for the City Hall Auditorium and Salem Community Center @ the Armory. City Attorney William Camm Seay reported on the Planning and Zoning meeting that was held prior to the alderman meeting. Per the recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission, the aldermen approved an in-home business, a hair salon, to be operated by Sarah Plank at 1201 W. Center Street. City Administrator Ray Walden reported that a fund has been set up at the Dent County Community Foundation to accept donations for the new K9 Officer and a fireworks fund has been set up as well. To make donations you can visit www.cfozarks.com/dent.There will be a GRO Economic Development meeting held at the Salem Community Center @ the Armory on Wednesday at 6 PM. The www.salemmo.com website has information regarding the upcoming ballot initiative regarding the new jail. City crews are busy picking up limbs from the recent storm. Residents are encouraged to call 729-4811 if they believe that their limbs have been missed for pickup. The board approved Bill No 3325, an ordinance to establish a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interests for certain municipal officials. This ordinance is required to meet State Statues. The board approved issuing a liquor license to Casey’s General Store on Highway 32. The board then went into closed session to discuss contracts and real estate.

The Salem Police Department released reports involving theft, a stolen credit card, and a disturbance. On Monday, February 13th at 2:11 in the afternoon, an officer was contacted at the Salem Police Department in reference to a theft. The report revealed that a person or persons unknown took the license plates from a black 1995 GMC Sonoma that was parked in the 800 block of South Oak. On Wednesday, February 15t at 12:57 in the early morning, an officer was contacted in reference to a stolen credit card. The report revealed that a person or persons unknown and unauthorized took a credit card and used it for the amount of $201.99. That afternoon at 3:20, an officer transported a 21-year-old female of Ellington from Reynolds County to the Dent County Jail in lieu of an active arrest warrant from the City of Salem. She was incarcerated pending a court appearance. On Thursday, February 16th at 12:06 in the early morning, an officer was detailed to a residence in the 1200 block of South Gertrude in reference to a disturbance. The report revealed a 19-year old male was fighting with other people at the residence. Further investigation led to the arrest of the suspect for disorderly conduct. He was issued a summons to appear in court and incarcerated on a 12-hour hold. Later that same morning at 8:26, an officer transported a 28-year old male of Ellington from Reynolds County to the Dent County Jail in lieu of an active arrest warrant from the City of Salem. He was incarcerated pending a court appearance. Please contact the Salem Police Department at 729-4242 if you have any information regarding any ongoing investigation.

At the 2nd Annual Dent County Health Expo at the Salem Community Center@The Armory this Thursday, people are invited to stop by the first responders booth to find out more information about the proposed construction of a new jail for Dent County. This has been necessitated due to the inmate population steadily increasing over the last ten years where now the county has to pay other jails to house Dent County inmates. The primary concern is the overall lack of space, the inability to monitor inmate activity, segregating inmates by offense classification and monitoring individual cell doors. People at the booth will be able to see a video that shows some of these deficiencies. Sheriff Bob Wells said tours will be available Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 in the evening for individuals to see the Dent County Jail. A new tri-fold brochure will be available at the booth or people can see it online at www.salemmo.com and click on the dent County button, then click on the jail proposal button. If people would like to take a tour, they need to schedule a time by calling the Dent County Sheriff’s Office at 729-3241. If you have questions about the upcoming two ½ cent sales tax propositions in April or the proposed 84 bed jail facility, call the Dent County Commissioners at 729-3044 or Sheriff Bob Wells at 729-3241.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers traveled to St. Clair for a tune up game for Districts and came away with a 52-46 loss. Logan Woolf had 20 pints to lead the Salem attack followed by Jakob Happel with 14 points. The Tigers end their regular season with a 12-13 record and a two game losing streak.

The Missouri Tigers could not take advantage of 17 Kentucky turnovers in the game and lost to the Wildcats by the score of 72-62. Missouri falls to 7-20 on the season and 2-13 in the SEC Conference. The Tigers will travel to Ole Miss on Saturday for a game that starts at 2:30.

In the Class 4, District 11 Boys and Girls Basketball seedings, the Salem Lady Basketball Tigers were seeded 3rd in districts and will play Saturday afternoon at 4:00 at the School of the Osage gym against the Owensville Dutch Girls. The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers were seeded 4th and they will play Saturday at 5:30 against Owensville also at the School of the Osage gym. Admission to all districts games are $5.00 for everyone age 6 and older.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Raden Everett Keene Jr of Salem, age 81, will be held this morning at 10:00 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Interment will be in the Blackwell Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be given to the Blackwell Cemetery.

Funeral services for Wayne Poole of Salem, age 82, will be held Thursday at 2:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 12:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.

Funeral services for Gregory Johnson of Lesterville formerly of Salem, age 65 will be held Friday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Crocker Assisted Living for a bench in honor of Greg Johnson.

Funeral services for Verla Emma (Barton) Cookson of Viburnum, age 74, will be held Saturday at 11:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 8:00. Interment will be in the Barton Cemetery in Oates.

Memorial services for Twyla Fenton of Ozark, formerly of Salem, age 73, will be held Saturday at 3:00 at the Ozark General Baptist Church in Springfield. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 6:00 at the church. There will be no interment. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Widepread dense fog is expected through 9:00 AM, then mostly sunny, high of 77.

Tonight..Partly cloudy, low of 52.

Thursday..Mostly cloudy and breezy, high near 75.

Thursday night..Cloudy and windy, low of 54.

Friday..Mostly sunny, high of 66.

Friday night..Partly cloudy, low near 30.