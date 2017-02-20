Your World Today – Monday, February 20, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our Closures and Cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Salem R-80 Board of Education met Thursday evening at the District Administrative offices board room. In the free and reduced lunch count, Superintendent John McCulloch said the official count this year is 286 but that does not include kindergarten through 8th grade students, only the high school. In the January membership count submitted to the state, the Salem R-80 District has 1,334 total students plus 117 preschool students as of January 31st. Of that number, a total of 274 are non-resident students. The 1,334 number breaks down per school to 200 Kindergarten and 1st grade students, 338 upper elementary students, 224 middle school students and 572 high school students. McCulloch introduced David Blankenship who has the old metal Tiger sculptures that used to be at the school. Blankenship said the smaller sculpture needed some minor welding work and painting while the larger sculpture just needed to be cleaned up and painted. He wanted to make sure the school would put them in a location where they wouldn’t be taken again. Although no decision was made as to where to put the tiger sculptures at the meeting, McCulloch said he would make room in the FFA Shop where work could be done on the tigers to get them ready for a new home at the school. He said the board would need to brainstorm as to where to locate the tigers in a safe location on the campus. After the building reports were presented, the board approved the 2017-2018 school year calendar that shows school starting on August 16th, 2017 and ending May 18th, 2018. The district will again have a long Christmas break next school year of almost two weeks and then have a guaranteed Spring break from March 26th through April 1st. The board approved the MSBA 2016D updates, approved publishing a surplus property list in the newspaper and on the R-80 website with mostly transportation items and some pull down screens. After a discussion on the bus lease, the board approved the request of Transportation Director Bob Moreland to go with a Thomas 84-passenger bus on a five-year lease for $14,601 with a limit of 36,000 miles. This will replace the current 84-passenger bus as that lease expires in May. The board approved a one-year sabbatical leave for Dr. Amanda Irwin who is a high school Spanish teacher. She will accept a position at Missouri S&T to do research for a year, and the return to Salem for at least two years after the sabbatical. The board approved the retirement at the end of the year of 8th grade English teacher Judith Wood, alternative classroom instructor Roger Crossgrove, High School Cheerleading Coach Amy Major and Middle School Cheerleading Coach Heather Gibbs. In closed session the Board voted to extend the contracts one additional year for Clay Moody, High School Assistant Principal; Rich Parks, High School Assistant Principal; Melanie Wisdom, Upper Elementary Principal; Marty Anderson, High School Principal; John Smith, Assistant Superintendent; Kriste Crocker, William Lynch Elementary Principal and to offer a contract to Debra Starkey, as a High School English teacher. The meeting was then adjourned.

The Salem Area Arts Council is sponsoring “Art Across the Ages” from March 6th through April 21st at the Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center (ONCRC) in Salem to celebrate Youth Art Month. Young people and adult artists from all around the Dent County area are encouraged to submit their work for display during this time to show how artistic talent can be found in many forms and artists can be of any age. For more information on submitting your work for the display, please call the Salem Area Arts Council at 247-0279. The Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center is at 202 S. Main in Salem.

The Salem Lady Tigers will host St. Clair tonight in their final regular season game of the year. It will be Senior Night where this year’s seniors will be saluted between the JV and varsity games. The JV game will begin at 5:30 with the varsity game starting at about 7:00. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio, online at ksmoradio.com, stream the game at fidelitylocal.com and watch the game delayed Fidelity Local Channels 6 and 406.

The Salem Boys Tigers came out flat Friday night at Willow Springs and trailed 10-2 early in the game and never could come back, losing to the Bears, 69-58 Friday night at Willow Springs. Salem was led in scoring by Logan Woolf with 16 points and Dalton Cook with 15. Jakob Happel netted 12 points for Salem in the game. Salem finished with an SCA record of 4-3 and fell to 12-12 on the year. Salem will finish up their regular season at St. Clair Tuesday night with the varsity game at about 7:00. You can hear that varsity game on KSMO and online at ksmoradio.com.

Basketball district seedings came out Saturday and the Salem Lady Basketball Tigers were seeded 3rd in districts and will play Saturday afternoon at 4:00 at the School of the Osage gym against the Owensville Dutch Girls. The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers were seeded 4th and they will play Saturday at 5:30 against Owensville also at the School of the Osage gym. Admission to all districts games are $5.00 for everyone age 6 and older.

Grant Williams scored 25 points and Robert Hubbs III added 21 on Saturday as Tennessee breezed to a 90-70 victory over Missouri. Tennessee won for just the second time in its last five games. Terrence Phillips scored 18 points, Jordan Barnett had 11 and Kevin Puryear added 10 for Missouri. The Tigers are 7-19 on the year and 2-12 in the SEC Conference.

Robin Lehner stopped 16 shots in the third period and 37 overall, and the Buffalo Sabres snapped the St. Louis Blues' six-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory on Saturday. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis as did Scottie Upshall and his goal was the first shorthanded goal for the Blues all year. St. Louis lost for the first time since a 4-1 defeat to Pittsburgh on February 4th and they will host the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. That game will be played back on KSMO on a delayed basis starting at about 8:30 after Lady Tiger Basketball.

Funeral services for Merrie Christine Morrison of Cube, age 53, will be held this morning at 11:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Interment will be in the Sellers Cemetery in Dillard. Memorials may be given to the Sellers Cemetery in care of Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville.

Funeral services for Brother Harry Foley, age 86, of Licking will be Tuesday morning at 11:00 at the Fox Chapel in Licking. Visitation will be from 9:00 until service time Tuesday morn ing. All arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home of Licking.

Funeral services for Raden Everett Keene Jr of Salem, age 81, will be held Wednesday morning at 10:00 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 in the evening at the Chapel. Interment will be in the Blackwell Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be given to the Blackwell Cemetery.

Today..Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, high near 73.

Tonight..Cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, low of 53.

Tuesday..Cloudy early, then becoming sunny, high around 74.

Tuesday night..Mostly clear, low near 48.

Wednesday..Mostly sunny, high around 76.