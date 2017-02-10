Your World Today – February 10, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Friday, February 10, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

An accident happened in Crawford County at 6:47 Wednesday night at 233 Old Davisville Road. According to the highway patrol report, a Yamaha Grizzly driven northbound by 15-year old Amber Davis of Steelville, overturned when Davis tried to turn the vehicle. Davis was ejected from the ATV, suffered moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to the Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan. The Yamaha did not sustain any damages and was driven from the scene. Davis was not wearing any safety restraints at the time of the accident.

The Dent County Fire Protection District Board of Directors held their February meeting Tuesday evening at the fire station. After the minutes from the previous meeting were reviewed and approved, the Board reviewed and approved bills. In the budget report it was noted that the final truck payment of $59,908.45 was made, with a savings of over $600 for the early payoff. The Board then reviewed their calendar of upcoming events. The monthly reimbursement report presented showed a total of 16 calls that included: three calls for structure fires, two calls for flue fires, two calls for brush fires, two calls for a landing zone, one call for a first responder, two calls for vehicle accidents, one call for training and three other calls of which two were for down power lines and one for a search and rescue. In old business filing fees changed in the by-laws and was approved by the Board. There was no new business and during reports, Fire Chief Brad Nash reported that the CDBG grant process is in the works and surveys have been mailed. At this point 29 surveys have been returned and the district needs to have 400 surveys returned in order to qualify. Chief Nash went on to report that the USDA grant has been changed and for equipment only and that it may be necessary for special meetings to ensure that all contracts and resolutions with the lawyer and for the grant are completed in a timely fashion as there is a March deadline. Nash then presented resolutions to the Board from the John Williams Group LC for legal representation services and for contracts for the Dent County Emergency Response Association (DCERA). The Board discussed the resolutions, contracts and legal services agreements. These resolutions would allow for the Chairman of the Dent County Fire Protection District to sign and execute said legal services and to enter into contracts with the Dent County Emergency Response Association (DCERA), for the USDA and CDBG grants. The Board then set their next meeting for Tuesday, March 7th at the fire station beginning at 6:00 pm and the meeting was then adjourned.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) invite Missouri public, private, and home-school students in grades K-8 to help fight litter in the Show-Me State -- and to have creative and educational fun -- by participating in the 2017 "Yes You CAN Make Missouri Litter-Free" trash-can-decorating contest. The annual contest is sponsored by MDC and MoDOT as part of the state's "No MOre Trash!" statewide litter campaign. The contest encourages school classes and groups to join in the fight against litter by decorating and displaying a large trash can with the "No MOre Trash!" logo and a litter-prevention message using a variety of creative media. Schools may submit one entry in each competition category: K-2, 3-5, and 6-8. Entries are judged based on creativity, adherence to contest rules, and effective use of theme and logo. First-place winners from each competition category receive $200 awarded to the sponsoring schools. All first-place winners are then eligible for a grand prize of a trophy and $600 awarded to the sponsoring school. There is no entry fee for the contest. Participating school groups must submit a completed entry form online with up to three photos to nomoretrash.org by Friday, March 17. Contest rules, entry forms, logo, past contest entries and winners, and educational information can also be found at nomoretrash.org.

Native trees, shrubs, and woody vines can help improve wildlife habitat and soil and water conservation while also improving the appearance and value of private property. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White State Nursery near Licking offers Missouri residents a variety of native seedlings for reforestation, windbreaks, erosion control, wildlife food and cover, and other purposes. The State Nursery provides mainly one-year-old bare-root seedlings with sizes varying by species. Seedlings varieties include pine, pecan, oak, dogwood, tulip poplar, cottonwood, sweetgum, cypress, birch, hickory, willow, persimmon, pawpaw, deciduous holly, redbud, wild plum, ninebark, witch hazel, serviceberry, mulberry, elderberry, and many others. Seedlings are available in quantities of 10, 25, or 100 per species. Prices for seedling quantities range from $6-32 per bundle. Receive a 15-percent discount up to $20 off seedling orders with a Heritage Card. Orders can be placed until April 15, 2016. Orders will be shipped or can be picked up at the State Nursery from February through May. Quantities are limited so order early. Find images and information on available items, and ordering information, in the Department’s 2015-2016 Seedling Order Form catalogue. The catalogue is available at MDC regional offices and nature centers, online at mdc.mo.gov or by calling the State Nursery at 573-674-3229.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers will host the Houston Tigers in SCA play tonight at the SHS gym. Salem is 10-11 on the year and 2-2 in the SCA. You can hear the varsity game on KSMO and online at ksmoradio.com after Salem’s Homecoming Festivities that follow the JV game.

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers improved to 15-6 with a 62-38 win over Viburnum Thursday night. Payton Curley scored 20 points while Baylee Bilyou added 17 more to lead Salem. The Lady Tigers will host Cabool Monday night as they return to SCA Play starting at 6:00 with the JV game with the varsity game to follow. You can hear the game on KSMO or online at ksmoradio.com.

Vladamir Tarasenko scored 20 seconds into overtime as the St. Louis Blues won their third straight road game beating Toronto, 2-1. Patrick Berglund also scored for the Blues who will be in Montreal Saturday night with the pre-game show starting at 5:30 on KSMO.

The Missouri Tigers will host the Vanderbilt Commodores tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 at Mizzou Arena. Missouri is now 6-17 on the year and 1-10 in the SEC Conference. You can hear the Missouri game on KSMO Radio.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Calvin Paul Snodgrass, of rural Phelps County, age 71, will be Saturday at 10:00 at the Salem Avenue Baptist Church in Rolla. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at the Salem Avenue Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the St. James Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Machesah Children’s Ranch. All arrangements are under the direction of the Null & Son Funeral Home in Rolla.

Funeral services for Mary Ivie of Cuba, age 75, will be on Monday at 11:00 AM at the Center Ridge Pentecostal Church in Davisville. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steeleville. A second visitation will be held Sunday at 9:30 AM until service time at Center Ridge Pentecostal Church in Davisville. Interment will be in the Cavaness Cemetery in Licking.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly sunny, high of 67.

Friday night..Partly cloudy, low of 49.

Saturday..Mostly cloudy, high near 70.

Saturday night..Mostly cloudy, low of 48.

Sunday..Mostly cloudy, high near 55.

Sunday night..Mostly cloudy, low of 31.

Monday..Mostly sunny, high around 50.

Monday night..Chance for rain changing to snow or sleet after 10:00 PM, low around 32.