Your World Today – Friday, February 17, 2017

NEWS: Friday, February 17, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

The Dent County Commission met Thursday at the Dent County Courthouse for their regular meeting. In the road report, District 1 Commissioner Dennis Purcell indicated grading would be done on Dent County Roads 2470 and 5615 while materials would be added and grading done on county road 6190. He said brush would be cut on county road 6020. District 2 Commissioner Gary Larson stated grading was being done on Dent County Roads 2110 and Public Road 401 that will soon be changed to Dent County Road 4340. He said materials are being added to and grading done on county road 4050 with brush being cut on county road 3300. Larson said men are replacing missing county road signs and another man will be removing trees from the roadway on Dent County Road 2110. Both commissioners wanted to let the public know that each grader operator is responsible for about 100 miles of county roads and when they have to stop grading to pick up trash or look for missing road signs, that takes up time that would actually be spent grading roads. Purcell said that just down the road from the trash pile discovered on Dent County Road 5130 recently was a box spring and mattress that had been thrown onto the side of the road which will be a two people job to haul away. Also, the stealing of the county road signs costs the county a lot of money, not just in making the new sign, but also having to take the time to install the new signs. Roads that cannot be identified because someone stole the sign could lead to a tragedy in a time of emergency. Plus picking up trash and replacing stolen signs eats up a lot of Road and Bridge Fund dollars that should be spent on taking care of the roads. If you see someone stealing the road signs or dumping trash, please report them to the Dent County Sheriff’s Department at 729-3241. Dent County Presiding Commissioner Darrel Skiles attended the Salem Area Community Betterment Association meeting Monday and they are preparing for their largest March 10th. The cost is $100 for a table of eight. For more information, call 729-8163. Skiles also attended the Transportation Advisory Committee meeting Thursday afternoon, followed by the MRPC External Relations Committee meeting and the MRPC Board meeting. At the meeting, Sheriff Bob Wells and the commissioners signed a letter of support for the 100 Acre Rally in the Woods road rally to be held March 17th and 18th. Wells and Justin Roderman presented to the commission a power point presentation on the current conditions of the Dent County Jail to be shown at the Dent County Health Expo Thursday, February 23rd at the Salem Community Center@The Armory from 4:00 to 7:00. Dent County Clerk Angie Curley said the first day to vote absentee would be February 21st for the April 4th election while the last day to register will be March 8th. She also said the courthouse will be closed Monday for President’s Day. At the last meeting, Dan Jones from Erb Equipment visited with the commissioners about the extended warranty on the two graders that were purchased in 2011. Jones said the extended warranty on each machine would be $1690.50 through November 29th of this year. The commission unanimously approved buying the extended warranty. The next meeting of the Dent County Commission will be Thursday, February 23rd at 9:00 at the courthouse and the meeting is open to the public.

The City of Salem Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct at meeting, called by Vice-Chairmen Keith Inman, on Tuesday, February 21st at the City Hall Council Chambers beginning at 6:30. The purpose of the meeting will be to address a request from Sarah Plank at 1201 West Center Street in for a request to have an In-Home business. The Board will also approve the October 3, 2016 public hearing minutes as well as the October 3rd planning & zoning meeting. The meeting of the City of Salem Planning & Zoning Commission is open to the public.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers finished their SCA Schedule with a 64-47 win over the Willow Springs Lady Bears to finish with a 6-1 record in the SCA. Payton Curley scored 23 points to lead the Salem Tigers while Baylee Bilyou netted 19 and captured 13 rebounds. The Lady Tigers are 17-7 on the season with the final home game coming up Monday night against St. Clair. It will be Senior Night where this year’s seniors will be saluted between the JV and varsity games. The JV game Monday night will begin at 5:30 with the varsity game starting at about 7:00. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio, online at ksmoradio.com, stream the game at fidelitylocal.com and watch the game on Fidelity Local Channels 6 and 406.

The Salem Boys Tigers will travel to Willow Springs for their final SCA Game of the year against the Bears tonight starting with the JV game at 6:00 with the varsity game to follow. Salem enters the game with a 12-11 record overall and 4-2 in the SCA. You can hear the game on KSMO radio and online at ksmoradio.com.

The Missouri Tigers will be at Tennessee Saturday morning. The game will NOT be heard on KSMO Radio due to the St. Louis Blues game. Missouri is 7-18 on the year and 2-11 in the SEC.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen scored third-period power play goals to lift the streaking St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. Magnus Paajarvi and Jori Lehtera also scored, and Kevin Shattenkirk had three assists for the Blues, who won their sixth straight game. Jake Allen made 18 saves. St. Louis improved to 7-1 since Mike Yeo took over as coach, which is the best start for a coach in Blues history. The Blues will be back in action Saturday at noon with the pre-game show starting at 11:30 on KSMO Radio.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for David Allen Gill of Salem, age 72, will be held this morning at 11:00 at the Salem Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Interment will be held at the Edgar Cemetery in Anutt. Memorials may be made to the Dent County Animal Welfare Society or the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Funeral services for Marjorie Barton of St. James, age 90, will be held this morning at 11:00 at the St. James Methodist Church. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 until service time. Another funeral services will be at 1:00 Saturday at the Sublette Methodist Church in Sublette, Kansas. Interment will be in the Haskell County Cemetery in Sublette, KS. Memorials are suggested to the St. James United Methodist Church. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in St. James.

Memorial services for Toni M. Cavender of Salem, age 67, will be held tonight at 6:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary Chapel in Salem. Visitation will be held from 4:00 and ending at service time.

Funeral services for John A. Turnbough of Steelville, age 85, will be held Saturday morning at 11:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be today from 5:00 to 8:00. Interment will be in the Steelville Cemetery.

Funeral services for Gladys Ethel Hammond of Potosi, age 90, will be held Sunday at 3:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Sunday. Interment will be in the Haffer Cemetery in Steelville.

Funeral services for Merrie Christine Morrison of Cube, age 53, will be held Monday at 11:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00. Interment will be in the Sellers Cemetery in Dillard. Memorials may be given to the Sellers Cemetery in care of Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville.

Funeral services for Raden Everett Keene JR of Salem, age 81, will be held Wednesday at 10:00 AM at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the Chapel. Interment will be in the Blackwell Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be given to the Blackwell.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly sunny, high near 70.

Tonight..Partly cloudy with a 20% chance fo rain after midnight, low of 47.

Saturday..Partly sunny, high of 67.

Saturday night..Partly cloudy, low of 46.

Sunday..Mostly sunny, high of 72.

Sunday night..Partly cloudy, low around 51.

President’s Day..Partly sunny, high near 71.