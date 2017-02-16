Your World Today – Thursday, February 16, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our Closures and Cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Salem VA Clinic at the Salem Memorial District Hospital now has it’s own phone number for veterans to call directly to the clinic. The new phone number is 573-453-2840. The Salem VA Clinic is in Physicians Office Building #1 and they offer administrative assistance Monday through Friday with a doctor and/or registered nurse practitioner on-site on Thursday and Friday. All area Veterans are welcome to stop by to find out more about the Salem clinic and what they can do for you on the campus of the Salem Memorial District Hospital in Physicians Office Building #1.

Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin a grading and pavement project at the Phelps County Route V interchange along Interstate 44 in Rolla starting Monday, February 20th. New concrete pavement will be installed to accommodate a high concentration of truck traffic through the area. One lane of Route V will be closed between I-44 and Hypoint Boulevard during the work. The project is scheduled for completion in May. MoDOT appreciates the patience of motorists during the work. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.

The Salem R-80 Board of Education will conduct their February meeting tonight at 6:00 at the district administrative offices boardroom. After approval of the agenda and communications, Superintendent John McColloch will update the Board on the free and reduced lunch count, January membership and a Tiger sculpture. Principals from the William Lynch Elementary, Upper Elementary, Salem Middle School and Salem Senior High will inform the Board of various happenings and events at each of the respective buildings. In new business, the Board will approve the 2016-2017 school calendar and consider MSBA 2016D updates. The Board will then approve a surplus property list and consider a bus lease. After resignations the Board will vote to go into closed session for the purpose of discussing personnel. The February meeting of the Salem R-80 Board of Education tonight is open to the public.

MODOT has issued this release to those who use Route B in Reynolds County. Route B will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe beneath the roadway. This section of roadway is located from County Road 728 to County Road 736. Weather permitting, this work will take place Thursday, February 23rd through Tuesday, March 7th from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

The University of Missouri Extension is offering the 2017 Phelps County Master Gardener Core Course on Thursdays from 6:00 to 9:00 pm March 2nd to May 25th at the First Baptist Church, located at 801 North Cedar in Rolla. This program serves as a valuable and reliable source of horticultural and environmental information and expert volunteer service in Missouri. Learn from University professors, industry professionals and other experts on a variety of horticulture topics. A love of gardening and a desire to learn are the only qualifications for entering the Master Gardener program. Enrollment is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. The cost is $150 and the registration deadline is February 23rd. For more information call (573) 458-6260.

The Salem Lady Tigers will travel to Willow Springs to face the Lady Bears in SCA play tonight starting with the JV game at 6:00 with the varsity game to follow. Salem enters the game with a 16-7 record overall and 5-1 in the SCA. Salem is in 2nd Place in the SCA behind Thayer who will play at Houston tonight. Salem needs a win and a Thayer loss to tie for the SCA Championship. Thayer enters their game with a 22-1 record. This is the last game of the regular season for Thayer.

Carter Hutton made 25 saves for his second straight shutout, Ivan Barbashev scored 2:06 into the game and Jaden Schwartz had an empty-net goal in the final seconds, helping the St. Louis Blues beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Wednesday night. The Blues have won a season-high five straight games and all five have been on the road, and coach Mike Yeo has won six of seven since replacing the fired Ken Hitchcock. The Blues will be home tonight to face the Vancouver Canucks starting at 6:30 on KSMO.

The Missouri Tigers came up just short in their quest to win back-to-back games in the SEC as they lost down the stretch to Alabama, 57-54. K.J. Walton led Missouri scorers with 12 points followed by Kevin Puryear with 11. Missouri is now 7-18 on the year and 2-11 in the SEC. Missouri will be at Tennessee Saturday morning.

Top-ranked pitching prospect Alex Reyes will miss the 2017 season after an MRI revealed a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The 22-year old Reyes underwent the imaging test on Tuesday after notifying the Cardinals of elbow discomfort. The scan was examined by team physician Dr. George Paletta, who confirmed that Reyes requires Tommy John surgery. The images have been sent to Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion, but the Cardinals do not expect the diagnosis to change. General manager John Mozeliak said Reyes will likely have the surgery today. It will be performed by Paletta. Reyes, ranked by MLBPipleline.com as baseball's top pitching prospect and No. 6 prospect overall, was expected to compete for a rotation spot this Spring Training. The right-hander appeared in 12 games for St. Louis last season and posted a 1.57 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 46 innings.

Funeral services for George R. Piazza of St. James, age 86, will be held this morning at 11:30 at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Rosati. Interment will be in the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery. All the arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in St. James.

Funeral services for David Allen Gill of Salem, age 72, will be held Friday morning at 11:00 at the Salem Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 today. Interment will be held at the Edgar Cemetery in Anutt. Memorials may be made to the Dent County Animal Welfare Society or the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Funeral services for Marjorie Barton of St. James, age 90, will be held this morning at 11:00 at the St. James Methodist Church. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 until service time. Another funeral services will be at 1:00 Saturday at the Sublette Methodist Church in Sublette, Kansas. Interment will be in the Haskell County Cemetery in Sublette, KS. Memorials are suggested to the St. James United Methodist Church. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in St. James.

Memorial services for Toni M. Cavender of Salem, age 67, will be held Friday at 6:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be held Friday starting at 4:00 and ending at services time.

Funeral services for John A. Turnbough of Steelville, age 85, will be held Saturday morning at 11:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 Friday. Interment will be in the Steelville Cemetery.

Today..Mostly sunny, high of 66.

Tonight..Mostly clear, low of 39.

Friday..Mostly sunny, high near 69.

Friday night..Partly cloudy, low of 44.

Saturday..Partly sunny, high close to 70.

Saturday night..Partly cloudy, low of 46.

Sunday..Mostly sunny, high of 72.

Sunday night..Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain, low of 52.