Your World Today – Wednesday, February 15, 2017

NEWS: Wednesday, February 15, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our Closures and Cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

Dent County Assessor Tina Whitaker wants to remind everyone to get their 2017 Assessment Form in by March 1st. This is required for individuals as well as business. Failure to submit your 2017 Assessment Form can result in a fine starting at $10 for up to $1,000 in assessed valuation topping out at $100 for an assessed valuation of $9,001 and above. This fine is levied by state law. If you have lost your form, feel you never received one or you need to fill one out for the first time, drop by the Dent County Assessor’s Office inside the Dent County Courthouse or call 729-6010.

An accident occurred at 3:55 Monday afternoon in Dent County on Highway 68 about three miles north of Salem. According to the highway patrol report, an unknown vehicle that was traveling westbound on Highway 68, crossed the center of the roadway and side swiped a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder driven by 44-year old Elmer Leach of Salem that was traveling eastbound. Leach suffered minor injuries and sought his own treatment. He was wearing a seat restraint at the time of the accident. The Nissan Pathfinder sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

Did you know that heart disease awareness is the leading cause of death for people in Missouri and in the nation? Missouri ranks 10th out of the 50 states for highest heart disease deaths according to the American Heart Association. In 2014, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 14,338 Missourians died of heart disease – that’s over 5 times the average number of Missourians who die from accidents like car crashes each year. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Dent County ranks in the top 20 percent of all counties in the state for visits to the emergency room because of heart attacks. How can we know our chance of heart disease? You have a higher chance if you have a family member with heart disease, if you have high blood pressure or if you have diabetes. You also have a higher chance if you don’t get enough exercise or have too much cholesterol (fat) in your blood. You can take steps to prevent heart disease and keep yourself out of the hospital! Health Literacy Media, Healthy Salem and the American Heart Association (AHA) recommend these steps for heart health: First, stop smoking as smokers are three to six times more likely to get heart disease. Secondly, be active and aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate activity five days a week, such as taking a brisk walk, biking or gardening. Think about it like this: You should break a sweat but still be able to carry on a conversation. Thirdly, follow a heart healthy eating plan such as swapping white bread for whole wheat, add plenty of fruits and dark leafy greens like spinach and switch red meat for fish like salmon. Finally, you should talk to your doctor. Schedule a yearly check up and ask your doctor about your cholesterol levels, blood pressure and the warning signs of a heart attack. For more information on keeping your heart healthy, visit heart.org.

The Dent County Sheriff’s Department has released some reports. On Tuesday, February 7th, Dent County Sheriff’s Department Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 19 near Franklin. As a result of the stop, Darci Blair-Foreyt was arrested for driving while her license suspended. Blair-Foreyt was transported to the sheriff’s office and later released with a summons to appear in court. On Friday, February 10th, deputies traveled to a residence in the 1900 block of South Main Street in an attempt to locate a subject with active warrants. Deputies were invited in and made contact with the subject, Mackenzie L. Bowen. Bowen had an active warrant for Failure to Appear on 8 counts of felony Forgery charges. Bowen was arrested without incident, transported to the Dent County Sheriff's Office, and remains incarcerated in the Dent County Jail pending court appearance. That same day, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 43000 block of Highway 72 for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that an occupant of the vehicle, 24-year old Mrs. Shelby N. Wood of Salem, had an active warrant through the Phelps County Sheriff's Office for Failure to Appear on a seat belt violation. Wood was arrested on the warrant and later released on bond with a court date to appear in Phelps County. On Saturday, February 11th, deputies responded to the 10000 block of Highway 19 North for a report of trespassing. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies discovered multiple people trespassing on private property. As a result, Steven Perry was arrested for trespassing in the 1st degree. It was also discovered that Perry had an active warrant for his arrest out of Phelps County. Perry was issued a summons to appear in court and transported to the Phelps County Jail.

The Salem Area Arts Council is sponsoring “Art Across the Ages” from March 6th through April 21st at the Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center (ONCRC) in Salem to celebrate Youth Art Month. Young people and adult artists from all around the Dent County area are encouraged to submit their work for display during this time to show how artistic talent can be found in many forms and artists can be of any age. For more information on submitting your work for the display, please call the Salem Area Arts Council at 247-0279. The Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center is at 202 S. Main in Salem.

SPORTS [TOP]

Jakob Happel scored 19 points and Logan Woolf added 16 more as the Salem Boys Basketball Tigers improved to 12-11 on the year with a 71-59 win over the Cabool Bulldogs. Dalton Cook from Salem added 12 points to the total as the Tigers improve to 4-2 in the SCA with their final SCA Conference game Friday night in Willow Springs against the Bears.

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers battled the #1 seed in Class 5, the Jeff City Lady Jays, but came up short, 47-44 Tuesday night. Payton Curley netted 25 points to lead the Salem Lady Tigers who will be in Willow Springs Thursday night to face the Lady Bears at 6:00. Salem is 16-7 on the year.

The St. Louis Blues will be in Detroit tonight to face the Red Wings as they go for a 5-0 road trip. Game time is 7:00 and the pre-game show is at 6:30. You can hear the game on KSMO.

The Missouri Tigers will host Alabama tonight in SEC Conference play. Missouri has won two of their last three games as they go into play. The game will not be heard on KSMO Radio due to Blues Hockey.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Mary JoAnn Reed of Ozark, formerly of Salem, age 80, will be held today at 2:00 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Mercy Hospice of Springfield or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Funeral services for George R. Piazza of St. James, age 86, will be held Thursday morning at 11:30 at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Rosati. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in St. James. Interment will be in the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery.

Funeral services for David Allen Gill of Salem, age 72, will be held Friday morning at 11:00 at the Salem Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 Thursday. Interment will be held at the Edgar Cemetery in Anutt. Memorials may be made to the Dent County Animal Welfare Society or the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Memorial services for Toni M. Cavender of Salem, age 67, will be held Friday at 6:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be held Friday starting at 4:00 and ending at services time.

Funeral services for John A. Turnbough of Steelville, age 85, will be held Saturday morning at 11:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 Friday. Interment will be in the Steelville Cemetery.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly sunny, high of 47.

Tonight..Clear, low near 29.

Thursday..Mostly sunny, high of 62.

Thursday night..Mostly clear, low of 39.

Friday..Mostly sunny, high around 68.

Friday night..Partly cloudy, low of 43.

Saturday..Partly sunny, high near 66.