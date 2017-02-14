Your World Today – Tuesday, February 14, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

Jump to: Sports • Obituaries • Weather

NEWS: Tuesday, February 14, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our Closures and Cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

Happy Valentine's Day!

The Dent County Commission met Monday morning at the courthouse. Dick Kitchen representing the Current River Cruisers was in to request the use of the courthouse lawn and square for their car show on June 17th and the commissioners approved his request. Dent County Treasurer Denita Williams was in to report on the sales tax money received by the county this month. She said the General Revenue Fund received $51,389.34 which is down from last February by about $5,800, but so far in 2017, General Revenue is still up $4,033.76 which is about 3.24%. The LEST fund values will be very similar to the General Revenue Fund. The Road and Bridge Fund received $25,064.72 which is down from the February 2016 figure of $26,312.95, but year to date, the Road and Bridge Fund is ahead $4,908.92. In the road report, District 1 Commissioner Dennis Purcell said grading was going to be done on Dent County Roads 5600, 6400 and 6665 while brush is going to be cut on county road 6470. Purcell said there was evidence found on who dumped trash on Dent County Road 5130 recently and the county will be very aggressive in prosecuting those responsible. He said last week, two big black bags of trash and numerous small white bags were dumped. He wants to remind citizens if you see someone illegally dumping trash on or just off the county roads to please contact the Dent County Sheriff’s Office at 729-3241. If you can get a license number or some identification of the vehicle involved that is always of great assistance to law enforcement. District 2 Commissioner Gary Larson said trees were being removed and grading would be done on Dent County Road 2510, while materials will be added and grading done on county road 4030. He said men were removing a spreader box from one of the trucks so it can be used for hauling material due to the new truck having warranty work done on it. Larson did report he would be attending the MRDC meeting Wednesday at noon. Presiding Commissioner Darrel Skiles said all three commissioners attended training last week in Columbia where Senator Kehoe and Governor Greitens spoke to the group. Dent County Clerk Angie Curley stated she and the treasurer balanced on all accounts for January, and that the collector’s office and the assessor’s office balanced on all collections, add-ons and abatements. In telephone bids for 1,000 gallons of gasoline for the Road and Bridge Department last week, MFA Oil won the bid with the low price of $1.80 per gallon. The commission will also be seeking sealed bids on 110 new grader blades (or 55 sets) that will be due in by 10:00 Monday morning, February 27th. For all the specs, contact the Dent County Clerk’s Office. The next meeting of the Dent County Commissioners will be Thursday morning at 9:00 at the courthouse and the meeting is open to the public.

The Salem Police Department released reports involving two traffic violations and a theft. On Thursday afternoon, February 2nd at 3:48, an officer located a 25-year old male of Salem, who had an active arrest warrant, at a residence in the 1000 block of South Hickory. The suspect was taken into custody on the warrant from Missouri Probation and Parole and incarcerated pending a court appearance. On Saturday, February 4th at 7:08 in the evening, a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The investigation of the stop led to the arrest of a 20-year old male of Salem for driving while having his license revoked. The suspect was issued a summons to appear in court and released. On Sunday evening, February 5th at 8:06, a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The investigation of the stop led to the arrest of a 33-year old male of Salem for driving while having his license revoked. The suspect was issued a summons to appear in court and released. On Monday, February 6th at 3:17 in the afternoon, an officer was detailed to Wal-Mart reference a shoplifter. That investigationled to the arrest of a 39-year old male of Salem for stealing merchandise valued at $69.78. The suspect was issued a summons to appear in court and released. Please contact the Salem Police Department at (573) 729-4242 if you have information regarding any ongoing investigation.

At 9:06 Sunday night, an accident occurred on the Dillon Outer Road about a half mile east of county road 3250 in Phelps County. According to the highway patrol report, a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 25-year old Sassy Stodulski of Rolla was traveling eastbound, crossed the centerline and exited the north side of the roadway and overturned. Stodulski suffered minor injuries and refused transportation from the scene. She was not wearing a seat restraint at the time of the accident. The Malibu was totaled and removed from by Spurgeons.

The Salem Area Arts Council is sponsoring “Art Across the Ages” from March 6th through April 21st at the Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center (ONCRC) in Salem to celebrate Youth Art Month. Young people and adult artists from all around the Dent County area are encouraged to submit their work for display during this time to show how artistic talent can be found in many forms and artists can be of any age. For more information on submitting your work for the display, please call the Salem Area Arts Council at 247-0279. The Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center is at 202 S. Main in Salem.

SPORTS [TOP]

Payton Curley scored 25 points while Kari Hatridge and Baylee Bilyou each added 12 points as the Lady Tigers beat Cabool Monday night, 59-34. Salem is now 16-6 on the year and 5-1 in the SCA and they will be in Jefferson City tonight to face the Lady Jays starting at 5:30 with the JV game.

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers will hold their Senior Night tonight when they host the Cabool Bulldogs at the SHS Gym for their final regular season home game. The JV game will begin at 6:00 and the Senior Night festivities will follow before the varsity game. Salem enters the game with an 11-11 record on the year. They are also 3-2 in the SCA. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio, online at ksmoradio.com and stream the game on fidelitylocal6.com.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Mary JoAnn Reed of Ozark, formerly of Salem, age 80, will be held Wednesday at 2:00 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Mercy Hospice of Springfield or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Funeral services for George R. Piazza of St. James, age 86, will be held Thursday morning at 11:30 at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Rosati. Visitation will be Wednesday night from 6:00 to 8:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in St. James. Interment will be in the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery.

Funeral services for David Allen Gill of Salem, age 72, will be held Friday morning at 11:00 at the Salem Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 Thursday. Interment will be held at the Edgar Cemetery in Anutt. Memorials may be made to the Dent County Animal Welfare Society or the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Memorial services for Toni M. Cavender of Salem, age 67, will be held Friday at 6:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be held Friday starting at 4:00 and ending at services time.

Funeral services for John A. Turnbough of Steelville, age 85, will be held Saturday morning at 11:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 Friday. Interment will be in the Steelville Cemetery.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Cloudy with a 20% chance for rain early, then partly sunny, high of 53.

Tuesday night.. Partly cloudy, low of 30.

Wednesday..Sunny, high of 46.

Wednesday night..Clear, low around 28.

Thursday..Sunny, high of 61.

Thursday night..Mostly clear, low of 39.