Your World Today – Monday, February 13, 2017

NEWS: Monday, February 13, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our Closures and Cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

An accident occurred Saturday morning at 5:40 on westbound Interstate 44 at the 196.2 mile marker that took the life of a Rolla woman. According to the highway patrol report, a 2004 Toyota Camry, driven by 23-year old Renetra D. Osun of Rolla, traveled off the left side of the roadway into the median, returned to the roadway, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned ejecting Osun from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:03 by Phelps County Coroner Andy Davis. According to the report, Osun was not wearing a safety device. The Toyota was totaled and removed from the scene by Spurgeon’s Towing of St. James. This is the third fatality in Troop I during the month of February and the 4th for the year 2017.

This past Friday night at a packed SHS Gym, Kirsten Strebe was crowned the Homecoming Queen between the JV and varsity basketball games. Strebe’s court consisted of seniors Lyndsey Parker and Brooke Shults, junior Laura Benowitz, sophomore Kirsten Golden and freshman Hallee Stringer. Congratulations to Kirsten on her selection as homecoming queen!

Highway 72 in Dent County will be reduced to one lane as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews continue to perform bridge maintenance on the Stone Hill Bridge just south of Dent County Roads 5240 and 5225. Weather permitting, this work will take place through Friday, February 24th from 8:00 in the morning until 4:00 in the afternoon daily. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

The 2017 Forage and Beef Conference will be held on Monday, February 27th at the Knights of Columbus in Cuba, off I-44 at the Highway UU exit. Registration will begin at 12:30. At 1:00 John Knudsen and Alan Freeman will address the Missouri Department of Agriculture programs of producers; at 1:45 Dr. Payne, MU Extension Veterinarian will give an update on VFD. After a break at 3:00, Rachel Hopkins from the University Missouri Extension will address livestock risk protection insurance followed by another break. Then at 4:15, there will be a producer panel addressing winter feeding strategies, stockpiling and/or strip grazing followed by winter feeding facility. At 5:15 Lee Leachman with Leachman Cattle of Colorado will answer the question Can we have a low input cowherd that is high output? Dinner will be 6:30. There is a $10 per person charge for the conference and it is payable at the door. Those planning on attending need to RSVP by February 17th by calling the Crawford County Soil and Water Conservation District at 1-800-364-8732 EXT 3 or (573) 364-6202, EXT 3.

Hunters, anglers, and wildlife viewers now have access to about 6,300 acres of private land through the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Missouri Outdoor Recreational Access Program (MRAP). MRAP lands are privately owned properties in which the landowners voluntarily agree to allow public access. In return, MDC provides the landowners with annual incentive payments and habitat improvement assistance. Approximately 6,300 acres are currently enrolled in the program and open to the public. MRAP properties range in size from a few to several hundred acres and offer varying types of outdoor recreation. Participating landowners determine the activities that may occur on their land by selecting one of the public-access options offered by the program: 1) All Access Hunting and Fishing, 2) Small Game and Turkey Hunting, 3) Youth Only Hunting and Fishing, 4) Archery Hunting, 5) Fishing, and 6) Wildlife Viewing Only. MRAP properties are open to foot traffic only and area users are asked to self-register at the designated parking and entry points. All rules and regulations enforced by MDC apply on MRAP lands. MRAP land must meet minimum habitat requirements. This new program is largely funded by a $1.1 million grant from the US Department of Agriculture’s Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program. For more information on MRAP and to find available properties, visit mdc.mo.gov/mrap. The webpage includes maps of enrolled properties, public access options, rules and procedures, and enrollment information for landowners.

SPORTS [TOP]

Dalton Cook scored 14 of his 17 points on the night including four 3-pointers to catapult the Salem Tigers to 27-10 1st quarter lead and they never looked back, beating Houston Friday night in their Homecoming game, 73-50. Logan Woolf added 15 points and Jakob Happel contributed 13 more as the Salem Tigers climbed back to the .500 mark at 11-11 on the year. They are also 3-2 in the SCA. The Boys Basketball Tigers will have the Senior Night tomorrow night when they host the Cabool Bulldogs at the SHS Gym following the JV game. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio, online at ksmoradio.com and stream the game on fidelitylocal6.com.

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers will host the Cabool Lady Bulldogs tonight at the SHS Gym. The Lady Tigers are 15-6 on the year and they are 4-1 in the SCA. You can hear the game on KSMO radio and online at ksmoradio.com starting at about 7:15 tonight with Tiger Talk and Coach Jake Reardon. The game can also be streamed on fidelitylocal6.com and it will be recorded for Fidelity Local 6 for playback.

Jordan Barnett matched his career best by scoring 23 points in back to back games as Missouri defeated Vanderbilt 72-52 on Saturday. Barnett also hauled in nine rebounds, and has now scored 69 points in the Tigers' last four games. Kevin Puryear had 13 points and eight rebounds, Terrence Phillips added 12 points and Russell Woods pitched in 10 points for Missouri who are now 7-17 and 2-10 in the Southeastern Conference. Saturday's win marks Anderson's 300th career victory as a head coach. He is 26-61 in his third season at Missouri, having won 274 games and a Division-II national championship at Central Missouri. After the game, Puryear handed Anderson the game ball courtside in front of a home crowd of over 10,000. Missouri will host Alabama Wednesday.

Patrik Berglund finally got his first NHL hat trick in his 611 game career and it gave the St. Louis Blues a fourth straight win on the road as they beat Montreal Saturday, 4-2. David Perron also scored for the Blues, who have won five of their last six while riding the bump of a coaching change that saw Mike Yeo take over from Ken Hitchcock behind the bench on February 1. They will wrap up their five-game road trip in Detroit Wednesday night at 6:30 on KSMO Radio.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Mary O’Neail Ivie of Cuba, age 75, will be held this morning at 11:00 at the Center Ridge Pentecostal Church in Davisville. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until service time at the church this morning. Interment will be in the Cavaness Cemetery in Licking. All the arrangements are under the direction of the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville.

Funeral services for Mary JoAnn Reed of Ozark, formerly of Salem, age 80, will be held Wednesday at 2:00 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Mercy Hospice of Springfield or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Funeral services for David Allen Gill of Salem, age 72, will be held Friday morning at 11:00 at the Salem Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 Thursday. Interment will be held at the Edgar Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Dent County Animal Welfare Society or the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Memorial services for Toni M. Cavender of Salem, age 67, will be held Friday at 6:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be held Friday starting at 4:00 and ending at services time.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Partly sunny, high of 53.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy, low of 35.

Tuesday..Partly sunny, high near 55.

Tuesday night..Partly cloudy, low near 30.

Wednesday..Mostly sunny, high around 47.

Wednesday night..Mostly clear, low around 27.

Thursday..Mostly sunny, high near 60.

Thursday night..Mostly clear, low of 39.