Your World Today – Thursday, February 9, 2017

NEWS: Thursday, February 9, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our Closures and Cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Salem High School Basketball Homecoming will be held this Friday night between the JV and varsity games that feature your Salem Tigers and the Houston Tigers. The JV game starts at 6:00 Friday night in the Salem High School Gym. For the homecoming court this year, the Freshman Attendant will be Hailee Stringer, the daughter of Junior and Marla Stringer. Hailee will be escorted by Jakob Happel, the son of Rich Holliday and Leah Happel. The Sophomore Attendant will be Kirsten Golden, the daughter of Keith and Lorie Golden. Kirsten will be escorted by Marcus Jessen, the son of Dennis and Maris Jessen. The Junior attendant will be Laura Benowitz, the daughter of Rob and Karel Benowitz. Laura will be escorted by Blake White, the son of Ronnie and Sherry White. The Homecoming Queen Candidates are Lyndsey Parker, the daughter of Jim and Michelle Parker, and she will be escorted by Dalton Cook, the son of Brock and Stephanie Cook; Kristen Strebe, the daughter of John and Julie Strebe, and she will be escorted by Logan Woolf, the son of Kenny and Lori Woolf; and Brooke Shults, the daughter of Scott and Tammy Shults, and she will be escorted by Eric Wood, the son of Robert and Angela Dingess.

Healthy Dent County, Salem Memorial District Hospital and the Dent County Health Center have joined together again this year for the second annual Dent Count Health Expo. This is a free community event to showcase local health-care providers and professionals. The Dent County Health Fair will be held on Thursday, February 23rd from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Salem Community Center @ the Armory. Participating exhibitors will bring knowledge and information that is of interest to everyone. Over 30 vendors will be attending including the Salem Memorial District Hospital, Air Evac, Dent County Health Center, Healthy Dent County, Healthy Salem, local chiropractors, dentists, eye doctors, pharmacies, and many health care professionals. The event is free for all ages. Bring a canned good or non-perishable food item to get a ticket to win prizes. One ticket per item, the more you donate, the more your chances increase to win prizes. All donations will be given to Sacred Heart Food Pantry. The prizes include a Fitbit Atla, gift baskets, and more. For more information call 729-8163 or email kelsey@salemcommunitycenter.org.

All 4-H and FFA members that will be participating in this year’s livestock show and auction, here are some important dates for you to remember. The Steer weigh-in will be held at the Salem Livestock Barn on Saturday February 25, from 8:00 am until 9:30 am. The mandatory quality assurance meeting will be held on March 7th at 7:00 pm which will be held at the city hall auditorium. On Saturday April 1st, at the Salem Livestock Barn the Hog weigh in will be held from 8:00 am until 10:00 am. The Lamb and Goat weigh in will be held on Saturday, May 6th from 8:00 am until 10:00 am. Please mark your calendars for these dates! Remember to have fun, learn from your animals and good luck.

The Doe Run Company's (Doe Run) Resource Recycling facility was selected by Winchester Ammunition as the 2016 recipient of the Winchester Supplier Award for the Metals Category. Resource Recycling is one of the world’s largest, single-site lead recycling facilities, recycling up to 13.5 million lead batteries a year. Doe Run received the highest score out of 22 metals suppliers, and is only the second lead company in the history of the award to win the metals category. Winchester Ammunition, a world leader in innovative recreational ammunition, selected one winner from each of its three supplier categories: components, metals, and packaging and chemicals. A total of 92 suppliers were rated for proficiency in quality, on-time delivery, pricing and service. Doe Run’s Resource Recycling facility provides recycled lead metal for ammunition. In addition to the Winchester Supplier Award, Doe Run’s Resource Recycling facility was recently awarded the President’s Award for Commitment from SRI Quality System Registrar (SRI). Both Winchester and SRI acknowledged Doe Run’s impressive track record for compliance with its International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification. For more than two decades, Doe Run has maintained ISO certifications in continuous improvement in product quality and environmental management systems.

Help build and maintain the Round Spring Section of the Ozark Trail by coming to a trail building event again this weekend. No experience is required, no tools are required, and you don't have to be particularly strong. People of all ages are welcome, so bring your kids, grandparents. For more information or to sign up, call 573-323-8093 or e-mail Kathie Brennan at kathie.brennan55@gmail.com. Also an Ozark Trail Council Meeting will be held Saturday at 10:00 in the morning at Echo Bluff State Park.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers will be at Viburnum tonight to face the Lady Blue Jays. The Lady Tigers are 14-6 on the season.

The St. Louis Blues will go for three straight wins on the road when they go to Toronto tonight to face the Maple Leafs. The game begins at 6:30 with the pre-game show at 6:00 on KSMO Radio.

Texas forward Robert Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Admon Gilder scored 22 points and Texas A&M defeated Missouri 76-73 on Wednesday night. The game was tied 65-65 with five minutes remaining when D.J. Hogg banked a shot high off the glass from about four feet, giving the Aggies a 67-65 lead. Jordan Barnett, a transfer from Texas, led the Tigers with a game-high 23 points. Missouri is now 6-17 on the year and 1-10 in the SEC Conference. They will host Vanderbilt this Saturday afternoon at 2:00.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Norman J. Allen, of Bunker, age 85, will be this morning at 10:00 at the First Baptist Church in Bunker. Interment will be at the Polk Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease or Bunker Volunteer Fire Department. All arrangements are under the direction of McSpadden Funeral Home of Bunker.

Funeral services for Bertha M. Hanger of St. Charles, Illinois, formerly of Salem, age 98, will be held today at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research.

Funeral services for Calvin Paul Snodgrass, of rural Phelps County, age 71, will be Saturday at 10:00 at the Salem Avenue Baptist Church in Rolla. Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 at the Salem Avenue Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the St. James Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Machesah Children’s Ranch. All arrangements are under the direction of the Null & Son Funeral Home in Rolla.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly sunny, high of 38.

Tonight..Mostly clear, low near 28.

Friday..Mostly sunny, high of 63.

Friday night..Partly cloudy, low around 48.

Saturday..Partly sunny, high near 73.

Saturday night..Mostly cloudy, low of 50.

Sunday..Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, high near 55.

Sunday night..Mostly cloudy, low around 31.