Your World Today – Wednesday, February 8, 2017

NEWS: Wednesday, February 8, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

The Salem Police Department will be testing the storm sirens this morning at 10:00. Storm Siren testing is never conducted when a storm system is present or approaching.

The Salem Police Department released their report for the month of January. During the month, they wrote 11 equipment repair orders, 12 summons to appear in court, 14 warning tickets, and 14 traffic tickets. The Salem Police Department investigated seven accidents, one armed criminal action, four assaults, three burglaries, one report of child molestation, three reports of domestic assaults, nine reports of domestic violence, and one report of leaving the scene of an accident. The department also investigated one report or passing bad checks, one report of possible victim and/or witness tampering, one report of a probation and/or parole violation, six reports of property damage, one report of resisting and/or interfering with an arrest, and 12 reports of stealing. They also investigated two reports of possession of a controlled substance and two reports of possession of drug paraphernalia. The police department received 1,246 calls for service during the month, handled 101 walk-ins to the station, redirected 60 calls to the animal control officer and conducted two death investigations. They spent 10 hours in court testifying, and five hours as court bailiff. The Salem Police Department drove a total of 7,378 miles and arrested 23 males and 8 females during the month of January.

Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) and Missouri Ozarks Community Action (MOCA) are teaming up to host a poverty simulation from 2:00 to 4:30 pm on Wednesday, February 15th, at the Eugene Northern Community Hall in Rolla. MRPC is looking for 15 volunteers, who would be interested in helping run the simulation, and 75 participants for the simulation. According to the United States Census Bureau’s 2015 American Community Survey, approximately 916,000 Missourians live below poverty level. The simulation strives to help individuals understand through an enlightening interactive experience what life is like with a shortage of money and an abundance of stress, as well as teach people how they can make a difference in the lives of the individuals who live in this situation on a daily basis. Those interested in volunteering or participating should contact Samantha Maddison at (573) 265-2993 Extension 113 or send her an e-mail her at smaddison@meramecregion.org.

Attorney General Josh Hawley warns consumers to be alert for tax fraud identity theft as the 2016 tax filing season begins. Tax identity theft occurs when an identity thief uses a taxpayer’s stolen identity to file a fraudulent return. In doing so, the fraudster often claims a tax refund in the consumer’s name. The identity thief often files a return using a stolen Social Security number and other consumer information to file that forged return. When this happens, the IRS or Missouri Department of Revenue may have to reject the real return filed by the victim because a return had already been filed using the victim’s credentials. Sometimes scammers will take over an online tax preparation software account which had been opened by the victim. If a scammer hacks an online electronic tax filing account that was created by the consumer, the hacker can redirect the refund to the thief’s bank account. Scammers may even create an electronic filing account with a tax preparation company in order to file the false return. Although most workers receive their W-2 forms from their employers by the end of January, many consumers wait to file returns. A scammer who has access to your personal information can take advantage of that delay to file in your name. Because the IRS tries to process refunds quickly, the scammers receive their fraudulent refunds electronically or in the mail before you file. Hawley says to file as early as you are able and use only reputable electronic filing programs from respected vendors or tax return preparers.

SPORTS [TOP]

Jakob Happel had a double-double and Logan Woolf netted 22 points to lead the Salem Tigers past the Ava Bears in SCA play Tuesday night in Ava, 77-56. Happel scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the game and Marcus Jessen came off the bench to add 11 points for the Tigers who improve to 10-11 on the year and 2-2 in the SCA. Salem will be home on Friday and it will be Homecoming as they will host Houston. The Homecoming Festivities will be held between the JV and varsity game on Friday at the SHS gym.

Jake Allen made 30 saves, Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Tuesday night for their second straight shutout on the road at the start of a five-game road trip. Magnus Paajarvi, Patrik Berglund, Alex Steen and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues (27-22-5). It was Allen's second shutout of the season. The Blues shutout Philadelphia Monday night, 2-0, and have won five of their last seven road games, four of them by shutouts. The Blues lead the Western Conference playoff “wild card” race as the win in Ottawa propelled the Blues past the LA Kings. The Blues will be in Toronto Thursday night starting at 6:00 on KSMO Radio.

The Missouri Basketball Tigers will be at Texas A&M tonight starting at 7:00. The Tigers are 6-16 on the year and 1-9 in the SEC Conference. Catch the game tonight on KSMO Radio. Missouri is trying to snap their 31- game losing streak in road games.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Norman J. Allen, of Bunker, age 85, will be Thursday morning at 10:00 at the First Baptist Church in Bunker. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 at the church. Interment will be at the Polk Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease or Bunker Volunteer Fire Department. All arrangements are under the direction of McSpadden Funeral Home of Bunker.

Funeral services for Bertha M. Hanger of St. Charles, Illinois, formerly of Salem, age 98, will be held Thursday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research.

Funeral services for Calvin Paul Snodgrass, of rural Phelps County, age 71, will be Saturday at 10:00 at the Salem Avenue Baptist Church in Rolla. Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 at the Salem Avenue Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the St. James Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Machesah Children’s Ranch. All arrangements are under the direction of the Null & Son Funeral Home in Rolla.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly cloudy with a chancefor rain this morning, high of 47.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy, low of 21.

Thursday..Mostly sunny, high near 38.

Thursday night..Mostly clear, low around 27.

Friday..Mostly sunny, high of 60.

Friday night..Partly cloudy, low near 50.

Saturday..Partly sunny, high around 70.