Your World Today – Tuesday, February 7, 2017

NEWS: Tuesday, February 7, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

The Salem Board of Aldermen met Monday evening at the Council Chambers for their regular meeting. Under bids, the board approved a bid from Fletcher-Reinhardt Co. totaling $3,125 for two pole mounted form 4D controls for the water department. They also approved a bid from Smith & Edwards Construction totaling $47,880 to replace the skirt on the #2 clarifier, and also to sandblast, prime and paint the #2 clarifier as well as repair three side valves at the Waste Water Treatment Plant. These repairs will be completed by fiscal year end and won’t need to be done again when the sewer upgrades are completed. A budget adjustment of $25,000 from Sewer D&R was approved to pay for these repairs. In Unfinished Business, Police Chief Steelman presented the cost of purchasing a K-9 dog for the department. The dog would be purchased from Boulder Creek, and trained by Mark Wynn for a cost of $13,000. The dog is two-years old and will be handled by Officer Mike Loveday. There is a fund set up to collect donations to pay for this purchase with $1,100 being donated to date. The board approved moving $5,300 from the police fuel line item to pay the deposit with the remaining funds to be paid when training is complete. City Administrator Ray Walden reported that a fund has been set up at the Dent County Community Foundation to accept donations for the new K9 and a fireworks fund has been set up as well. The Salem Community Center @ the Armory had 6,166 total participants in activities for January. The city crews are busy picking up limbs from the recent storm. Residents are encouraged to call 729-4177 if they believe that their limbs have been missed for pickup. City offices will be closed on February 20 for Presidents Day so the next Alderman meeting will be Tuesday, February 21st. The board postponed Bill No. 3320 an ordinance amending user fees for the Salem City Hall and Salem Community Center @ The Armory. The board approved Bill No. 3321 an ordinance enacting new punishment provisions under Chapter 210 of the code of ordinances of the City of Salem and providing for new punishment provisions when this ordinance becomes effective. The board also approved Bill No. 3322, an ordinance to authorize the mayor to execute a contract between the City of Salem and the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission providing for new ADA sidewalks from the Salem R-80 campus to Community Center and into the Salem City Park. This ordinance is required to meet the TAP grant the city has received. The alderman approved appointing James Coffman to a four year term on the Salem Housing Authority Board. The board approved a contract for $10,000 to hire Unlimited Play for the inclusive design and development of the park playground. City Attorney Camm Seay explained the new Municipal court requirements handed down by the Mo State Legislature and Supreme Court. There will be a $225 maximum fine for non-contact violations within municipalities. Legal counsel must be provided for any offense where the city is seeking a jail term. The court clerk must work a minimum of 30 hours per week, it is currently set at 16 hours. There is currently no budgeted expense for the additional hours for the clerk and legal counsel expenses. Seay asked for and the board approved a $10,000 budget adjustment through the end of the fiscal year to pay for these new mandates. The board then went into closed session to discuss contracts and real estate.

The Dent County Sheriff's Office has released some reports. On Tuesday, January 31st, a victim contacted the sheriff's office to report a vehicle stolen in the 15000 block of Highway 19 North. They provided suspect information to the deputy and the vehicle was entered as stolen. The case was turned over to Missouri State Highway Patrol for further investigation. On Thursday, February 2nd, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 19 and Center Street. During a consent search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia that field tested positive for methamphetamine was located. As a result, Shaun Medlock of Salem, was arrested for the Possession of a Controlled Substance. Medlock was incarcerated in the Dent County Jail pending a warrant application. That same day, deputies made contact with two subjects riding skateboards down the middle of the highway and refusing to move for vehicles. Deputies stopped the subjects and spoke with them near the intersection of Franklin and Main Street. During the course of speaking with the individuals, it was discovered that one of the individuals, 25-year old Lancer G. Hodges Jr. of Chamois, Missouri, had an active Probation Violation warrant for his arrest through Franklin County. Hodges was arrested and incarcerated in the Dent County Jail awaiting extradition.

The Salem Rotary Club will hold their annual Pancake Breakfast at the Salem Middle School Cafeteria this Saturday from 7:00 until 11:00 in the morning. It is an “All You Can Eat” breakfast featuring pancakes and sausages, coffee and milk. The cost for adults is $6.00 and children are $3.00 each. The money raised from the Pancake Day is used for scholarships for Salem High School Students. Tickets are available at the door or from any Rotary Club member.

The Salem Lady Tigers went to Cuba Monday night and came back with their third win over the Lady Wildcats this season with last night’s score of 55-34. Payton Curley scored 16 points to lead the Salem Lady Tigers followed by Baylee Bilyou with 12. Salem is now 14-6 on the year and they will be at Viburnum Thursday night to face the Lady Blue Jays.

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers will be at Ava tonight to face the Bears in SCA Play. The Tigers are 9-11 on the year and 1-2 in the SCA Conference. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio and online at ksmoradio.com. The Tigers have gone 2-6 since winning the Owensville Tournament.

Kenny Agostino scored his first goal in almost three years, Carter Hutton had 26 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Monday night. Paul Stastny also scored for St. Louis, which won for the second time in three games after Coach Mike Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock on February 1st following a 1-5-0 stretch. Hutton, who allowed 13 goals in his three previous appearances, posted his first shutout since January 24th against Pittsburgh and it was his third on the season. The Blues will be in Ottawa to face the Senators tonight. The game can be heard on KSMO Radio on a delayed basis after Salem Tiger Basketball.

Funeral services for Ermil Quinton Cook of Rolla, age 74, will be today at 1:00 at the Rolla Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be from 11:00 until time of service. Interment will be in the Green Forest Cemetery, Salem. Memorials are suggested to the Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Graveside services for Lester A. Weimert of Pittsburgh, Missouri, formerly of Rolla, will be held this afternoon at 1:00 at the St. James City Cemetery with Full Military Honors. All the arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla.

Funeral services for Bertha M. Hanger of St. Charles, Illinois, formerly of Salem, age 98, will be held Thursday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research.

Funeral services for Calvin Paul Snodgrass, of rural Phelps County, age 71, will be Saturday at 10:00 at the Salem Avenue Baptist Church in Rolla. Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 at the Salem Avenue Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the St. James Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Machesah Children’s Ranch. All arrangements are under the direction of the Null & Son Funeral Home in Rolla.

Today..Cloudy with a 20% of showers early in the morning, high of 71.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy, low of 36.

Wednesday..Partly sunny, high of 47.

Wednesday night..Partly cloudy, low of 22.

Thursday..Mostly sunny, high near 39.

Thursday night..Mostly clear, low around 27.