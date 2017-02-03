Your World Today – Monday, February 6, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

Jump to: Sports • Obituaries • Weather

NEWS: Monday, February 6, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our Closures and Cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Dent County Courthouse will be closed today due to some extensive plumbing repair work. The work is expected to be finished today and the courthouse is scheduled to be open Tuesday for their regular hours.

The Salem Police Department release reports involving property damage, shoplifter, theft of fuel and sexual assault. On Thursday, January 26th at 4:00 pm, an officer transported a 19-year old male of Salem from Misdemeanor Private Probation Services to the Dent County Jail where he was incarcerated for ten days shock time. At 9:06 that night, an officer was detailed to a residence in the 1400 block of South Hickory in reference to property damage. The report revealed a 14-year old male juvenile had broke the back glass valued at $385.64 on a 2016 Jeep Cherokee with a BB gun. The parent was contacted and report will be forwarded to the Juvenile Office. On Friday morning, January 27th at 4:52, an officer located a 31-year old male of Salem at a residence in the 600 block of East Roosevelt who had an active arrest warrant from Missouri State Probation and Parole. He was taken into custody on the warrant and incarcerated pending a court appearance. On Saturday, January 28th at 10:14 in the morning, an officer was dispatched to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifter. The report led to the arrest of a 25-year old male of Salem for stealing merchandise valued at $41.36. He was issued a summons to appear in court and released. On Sunday afternoon, January 29th at 1:00, an officer responded to a call to a home in the 1200 block of South Water in reference to property damage. The report revealed that someone unknown broke a window out of the residence valued at $200. The report is under investigation. On Monday, January 30th at 6:01 in the morning, an officer was detailed to Casey's General Store located on Highway 32 in reference to a theft of fuel. The report revealed the driver of a red Chevrolet truck pumped fuel valued at $38.01 and left without paying. The report is under investigation. Later that morning at 11:50, an officer was dispatched to Burger King in reference to a sexual assault. The report revealed a 16-year old female juvenile reported that a 68-year old male of Salem had touched her inappropriately. That report is under investigation. On Wednesday, February 1st at 5:13 in the afternoon, an officer responded to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifter. The report led to the arrest of a 31-year old female of Salem for stealing merchandise valued at $18.41. She was issued a summons to appear in court and released. Please contact the Salem Police Department at 729-4242 if you have any information regarding any ongoing investigation.

The City of Salem Board of Alderman will conduct their meeting tonight at the City Hall Council Chambers beginning at 7:00 pm. In bids, the city requested bids for two pole mounted form 4D controls and replacing the skirt on #2 clarifier, sandblast, prime and paint #2 clarifier, repair three side valves at the waster water treatment facility and the bids will be presented to the Board. In unfinished business, Salem Police Chief Keith Steelman will present to the Board the cost of purchasing a K-9 drug dog and request for a budget adjustment to accomplish the purchase. City of Salem City Administrator Ray Walden will update the Board of various items concerning the City of Salem and he will also present for approval, a budget adjustment from the Sewer D & R fund. Mayor Brad Nash will give his report on various issues. During the introduction and reading of bills and resolutions, Bill #3320 an ordinance amending the Salem City code pertaining to user fees for the Salem City Hall and the Salem Community Center @ the Armory for the serving of alcohol will be presented for the Board’s approval. Also to be presented will be Bill #3321, an ordinance enacting new punishment provisions required to meet Missouri State Legislature’s Senate Bill 491 and House Bill 1371; and Bill #3322, an ordinance required to meet the TAP Grant requirements that will authorize Mayor Nash to execute a contract between the City of Salem and the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission providing for new ADA sidewalks from the Salem R-80 campus to the Community Center and the Salem City Park. In new and miscellaneous business, the Board will discuss renewing the four year term of Mr. James Coffman who is a member of the Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority and his term will expire February 15, 2017. City Administrator Walden would then like to discuss the bonding requirements on demolition dumpsters. Parks & Recreation Director Tye Lydon will request approval from the Board to hire Unlimited Play for inclusive design and to develop a handicapped accessible park playground as their bill is over the $3,000 limit. City Attorney William Camm Seay will then explain to the Board of Alderman the new Municipal Court requirements and Bill #3324, an ordinance required due to the new requirements for Municipal Court will then be presented for the Board approval. The Board may then vote to go into closed session for the purpose of discussing contracts and real estate. The meeting of the City of Salem Board of Alderman is open to the public.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Mountain Grove Panthers dismantled the Salem Boys Basketball Tigers Friday night by the score of 63-35 in SCA Play. Salem was led by Jakob Happel with 14 points. Salem went almost nine minutes in the game without scoring from midway through the 1st quarter until three minutes left to go in the half. Salem is 9-11 on the year, 1-2 in the SCA Conference and they will be at Ava Tuesday.

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers will be at Cuba tonight to face the Lady Wildcats. Salem enters the game with a 13-6 record. The JV will play at 6:00 with the varsity game to follow.

Jordan Barnett scored 17 points and K.J. Walton added 16 as Missouri defeated Arkansas 83-78 Saturday, snapping a 14-game Southeastern Conference losing streak. Kevin Puryear had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Cullen Van Leer scored 12 more. Missouri made 23 of 29 free-throw attempts. Missouri is now 6-16 on the season, and are 1-9 in the SEC Conference. Missouri will face Texas A&M Wednesday.

Sidney Crosby had two goals and an assist, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots amd the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 Saturday night. Patrick Berglund had the only St. Louis goal as the Blues lost Robbie Fabbri for the season with a knee injury. The Blues will be at Philadelphia tonight at 5:30 on KSMO.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Ermil Quinton Cook of Rolla, age 74, will be Tuesday at 1:00 at the Rolla Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be from 11:00 until time of service. Interment will be in the Green Forest Cemetery, Salem. Memorials are suggested to the Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Graveside services for Lester A. Weimert of Pittsburgh, Missouri, formerly of Rolla, will be held Tuesday at 1:00 at the St. James City Cemetery with Full Military Honors. All the arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla.

Funeral services for Bertha M. Hanger of St. Charles, Illinois, formerly of Salem, age 98, will be held Thursday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild, high of 63 with a 30% chance for showers in the afternoon.

Tonight..Cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms, low of 55.

Tuesday..Sunny, high of 70 with decreasing temps in the late afternoon.

Tuesday night..Partly cloudy, low of 34