Your World Today – Friday, February 3, 2017

NEWS: Friday, February 3, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

The Dent County Commissioners met for their regular meeting Thursday morning in the Dent County Courthouse. In the road report, District One Commissioner Dennis Purcell said that the good weather has allowed considerable grading to be done including Dent County Roads 4210, 5380, 5390, 6010 and 6040. He added that brush would be cut on county road 2490 and materials would be added to county road 2400. District Two Commissioner Gary Larson reported grading would be done on Dent County Roads 6120, 6123, 6130, 6140, 2550 and 2540. He said that materials would be added to and grading would be done on county road 4290. Larson noted that he sent two men to Springfield to pick up the Mack truck that had warranty work done. Presiding Commissioner Darrell Skiles said that on Tuesday he presided over a Public Housing Authority (PHA) hearing in St. James. Skiles emphasized that anyone receiving HUD rental assistance should read their agreement carefully and that they must adhere to it. He noted that anyone that violates the agreement resulting in their termination is ineligible to reapply for three years. Skiles was pleased to report that Dent County has a good record of participants following the terms of their agreements. He added that if a Dent County resident was to appear at a PHA hearing it would be presided over by another Commissioner. Dent County Clerk Angie Curley reported that bills were being approved by the Commissioners. Mike Flood with UniFirst addressed the commission about uniform prices for the road department employees. The commission agreed 3-0 to change from Cintas to UniFirst for janitorial supplies and uniforms. Genie Zakrzewski with the Jail Committee and Sheriff Bob Wells came in to discuss community information awareness for the Propositions that will be on the April 4th 2017 ballot for the new jail. Assessor Tina Whitaker came in with her Contract for Maintenance of Ownership Maps 2017 with Landmark Surveying Co. The commission signed the agreement. The next meeting of the Dent County Commissioners will be Monday morning in the Courthouse and the meeting is open to the public.

Volunteers for AARP will be conducting free tax filing assistance at the Salem Community Center@ the Armory computer lab this year. This free tax filing assistance begins today and will be held every Friday until April 7th. For the volunteers to serve clients, you MUST make an appointment and schedule a time where they can meet with you. Appointments can be made by calling 729-8163. When you make your appointment, the receptionist will tell you what information you will need to bring with for the preparation of your tax return. Remember, if this is a joint tax return being filed, both husband and wife will need to be present to sign the return before it can be submitted. The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are trained in filing certain tax forms and schedules, including the Form 1040. However, the Volunteer Protection Act requires that our volunteers stay in the scope of the program. If counselors feel they do not have adequate knowledge or your return is too complex, you may need to seek another qualified counselor or paid tax assistance. The Salem Community Center @ the Armory is located at 1200 West Rolla Road.

There is an update to an accident previously reported in Your World Today that occurred at 12:20 Tuesday afternoon, January 24th in Dent County on Route F about a quarter a mile south of Highway 32. According to the highway patrol report, a 2016 International Dump Truck driven by 42-year old Michael Halbert of Steelville backed over a pedestrian, 28-year old Christopher Bloch of Lebanon, who was standing in the roadway. Bloch had suffered serious injuries and was transported by the Salem Ambulance to the Salem Memorial District Hospital where he was then airlifted by Mercy Lifeline to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. The highway patrol has updated their report and indicated that Bloch passed away from his injuries at 5:55 on Tuesday afternoon, January 31st at Columbia University Hospital.

Help build and maintain the Round Spring Section of the Ozark Trail by coming to a trail building event this weekend. No experience is required, no tools are required, and you don't have to be particularly strong. People of all ages are welcome, so bring your kids, grandparents. For more information or to sign up, call 573-323-8093 or e-mail Kathie Brennan at kathie.brennan55@gmail.com. Another trail building event will be held next weekend as well at Round Spring.

Payton Curley scored 19 points while Kari Hatridge and Kara Powell each tallied 16 more as the Salem Tigers jumped out to an 18-4 lead after one quarter and held on for a 66-58 win over Houston Thursday night. They are now 4-1 in the SCA and 13-6 overall. They will be at Cuba Monday night.

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers will host Mountain Grove tonight at the SHS Gym. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio and ksmoradio.com. Salem is 9-10 on the year and 1-1 in the SCA Conference.

Number 24 Florida dominated the Missouri Tigers, 93-54 on Thursday night. Terrence Phillips led Missouri with 14 points. Mizzou lost its 13th game in a row - tying the longest streak in program history. The Tigers also lost their 31st consecutive road game. The Tigers will face Arkansas Saturday at 4:30 on KSMO.

Paul Stastny scored twice and Jake Allen stopped 26 shots for his first victory in more than a month to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 5-1 win over the Toronto on Thursday night. The Blues will host the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night at 7:00 on KSMO Radio.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they have signed All-Star pitcher Carlos Martinez to a five-year contract (2017-21) that also includes club options for 2022 and 2023. The deal is reported to be close to 51 million dollars. With today’s signing, the team and Martinez avoid salary arbitration. The 25-year old Martinez paced the Cardinals pitching staff in wins (16) and strikeouts (174) last season while making a career-high 31 starts with 195.1 innings pitched. The hard-throwing right-hander, a National League All-Star in 2015, has delivered 30 wins over the past two seasons (2015-16), ranking 5th among National League pitchers.

Funeral services for June Hewkin of St. Peters, age 82, will be held Saturday at 1:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be from noon until service time. Interment will be in the Turnbough Cemetery in Davisville. Memorials may be given to I Love Ferguson Committee c/o Britton-Bennett Funeral Home.

Funeral services for Maxwell (Max) Purcell of Steelville, formerly of Salem, age 92, will be held Sunday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be held Saturday from 5:00 to 7:00. Interment will be in the Sullivan Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Acres Cemetery.

Funeral services for Ermil Quinton Cook of Rolla, age 74, will be Tuesday at 1:00 at the Rolla Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be from 11:00 until time of service. Interment will be in the Green Forest Cemetery, Salem. Memorials are suggested to the Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Today..Mostly sunny, high of 36.

Tonight..Partly cloudy, low near 18.

Saturday..Mostly sunny and breezy, high near 42.

Saturday night..Partly cloudy, low around 32.

Sunday..Mostly sunny, high around 55.

Sunday night..Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers after midnight, low of 39.

Monday..Showers likely, high of 62.