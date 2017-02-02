Your World Today – Thursday, February 2, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Thursday, February 2, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Salem Police Department released reports involving a break in, a gunshot victim, and theft. On Monday, January 23rd at 9:30 am, an officer was contacted at the station by a 19-year old female of Salem who had an active arrest warrant from the City of Salem and wished to turn herself in. She was arrested on the warrant and released with a new court date after posting a $500.00 cash bond. That night at 9:48, an officer was detailed to the Peace and Prosperity House located at 501 West Fourth in reference to someone breaking in. The report revealed a former resident who had been told not to come back was attempting to get into the residence by force. The suspect, who was intoxicated, was taken into custody for property damage and was incarcerated pending the application for a warrant. On Tuesday, January 24th at 3:55 in the afternoon, an officer located a 30-year old female of Salem at the Missouri Probation Services Office who had an active arrest warrant from Dent County. She was taken into custody on the warrant and incarcerated pending a court appearance. Later that night at 7:55, an officer was detailed to the Salem Memorial District Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. The report revealed a 21-year old male of Salem had shot himself in the hand when attempting to clean his 9mm pistol. The gunshot caused serious damage to the hand that required surgery. The incident is believed to be accidental. On Wednesday, January 25th at 1:04 in the early morning, an officer was detailed to a residence in the 900 block of South Oak in reference to a theft. The report revealed that a person or persons unknown took items from the residence valued at $2,381.96. The report is under investigation. Later that night at 10:27, an officer located a 39-year old male of Salem in the 1400 block of South Gertrude who had an active arrest warrant from Dent County. He was taken into custody on the warrant and incarcerated pending a court appearance. Please contact the Salem Police Department at 729-4242 if you have any information regarding any ongoing investigation.

Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District (ORSWMD) anticipates record-breaking participation this year for its 26th Annual Earth Day Art Contest, themed “Be Earth Wise.” Entries will be accepted immediately through March 17th. This year’s contest theme “Be Earth Wise” expands on the traditional 3-Rs of recycling (reduce, reuse, recycle) to include the following: Rethink – rethink the way we live and how our choices impact our health and environment; Refuse – refuse what you do not need, and Repurpose – repurpose objects by finding new uses rather than discarding them. There are two categories for contest entries, which include – posters (hand-drawn or graphic art) and re-purposing recyclables/garbage into three-dimensional pieces of art. All art entries should echo the theme of the contest and/or an underlying solid waste management theme to rethink, refuse, reduce, reuse, repurpose and then recycle. Entries may be dropped off at the county clerk’s office at the nearest courthouse or at MRPC, located at 4 Industrial Drive in St. James. For a complete list of contest rules visit www.ozarkrivers.org. Those wishing to become a contest sponsor may contact Jill Hollowell at (573) 265-2993.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting on February 1st. One of the awarded contracts includes the bridge replacement on Highway 19 over Sinking Creek in Shannon County to Lehman Contruction, LLC for $2,868,553. Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction. ­For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).

The Salem Area Arts Council is again hosting an Art Party, on Friday, February 10 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ozark Natural and Cultural Resource Center (ONCRC). This time, we are thinking about hearts, romance, etc., and are encouraging couples to come together for a little adult time! For $40 per couple (or $25 for singles), all supplies are provided—acrylic paints, aprons, brushes, canvas, easel—at this fun event! Paint a romantic country scene (or a just plain cute one!) and put your own special creative spin to it, then take it home. Led by Danielle Norris, this event for adults does NOT require any talent or previous experience, just a happy spirit and willingness to try. You can make you reservations by calling 247-0279. Bring your own personal style, your favorite bottle of wine or other beverage, and we do the rest.

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers will host Houston tonight starting with the JV game at 6:00 followed by the varsity contest. Salem is 12-6 on the year and 2-1 in the SCA. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio, online at ksmoradio.com, streamed live on fidelitylocal6.com and played back on Fidelity Local 6.

The Missouri Tigers will be at Florida tonight starting at 5:30. Missouri has lost 12 games in a row. They are 5-15 on the season and 0-8 in the SEC Conference. KSMO will air the first half of the game before breaking away for Lady Tigers Basketball.

Mike Yeo's tenure as the head coach of the St. Louis Blues will begin earlier than expected. Wednesday morning, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong announced that Ken Hitchcock was relieved of his duties as head coach. Yeo, who was hired last summer as the team's associate coach and was to take over following Hitchcock's final season, was promoted effective immediately. In addition, Goalie Coach Jim Corsi was also relieved of his position. Assistant GM Martin Brodeur and Goalie Development Coach Ty Conklin will share those duties.

The St. Louis Blues will host the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at the Scottrade Center with the game time changed to 8:00. The Bob Plager Retirement Ceremony will begin at 6:30 tonight. KSMO will air the game starting at about 9:00 after Lady Tigers Basketball. The Blues have lost four straight games at home.

The Royals signed a two-year deal with left-handed-hitting infielder/outfielder Brandon Moss, on Wednesday. The deal, which has a mutual option for 2019, would be for two years at $12 million. The 33-year old Moss played last season with the Cardinals and hit 28 home runs in 464 plate appearances. He finished with a .225 average and just a .300 on-base percentage. The Royals are Moss' seventh team in the Major Leagues.

Funeral services for June Hewkin of St. Peters, age 82, will be held Saturday at 1:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be from noon until service time. Interment will be in the Turnbough Cemetery in Davisville. Memorials may be given to I Love Ferguson Committee c/o Britton-Bennett Funeral Home.

Today..Mostly sunny, high of 38.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy, low of 23.

Friday..Partly sunny, high of 36.

Friday night.. Partly cloudy, low of 20.

Saturday..Partly sunny, high of 42.

Saturday night..Mostly cloudy, low of 34.