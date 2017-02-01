Your World Today – Wednesday, February 1, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Wednesday, February 1, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

The Dent County Sheriff’s Department released reports involving search warrants. On Saturday, January 28th, deputies conducted a search warrant in the 600 block of West Jack. During the search of the residence, approximately a quarter of one gram of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine was located in a bedroom on a dresser. Multiple items of marijuana paraphernalia were also located in numerous places throughout the residence. As a result, 52-year old Rhonda Lapointe of Salem, was charged with the possession of a controlled substance and 1st degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs as Lapointe’s juvenile daughter lived in the residence. Lapointe was incarcerated in the Dent County Jail on a $20,000 cash only bond, but has since bonded out. On Sunday, January 29th, deputies with the Dent County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics investigation in the 400 block of Adam and Hogan Lane. A search warrant was applied for and granted. During the search, several components used to manufacture methamphetamine using the "one pot" method were located. Also found was a baggie with 1.5 grams of a white substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. As a result, 46-year old Franklin White of Salem was arrested and charged with manufacturing a controlled substance. Also arrested was 21-year old Samuel McDaniel Jr. of Salem, who had a red straw in his pants pocket that contained a white residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance. White is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond while McDaniel is being held on a $7,000 cash only bond. Both are incarcerated in the Dent County Jail. The above information is just an accusation, and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charge must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty it will be to determine guilt or innocence.

Are you planning to sell produce at a farmers’ market this summer? Join the MU Extension and Naturally Meramec Consortium on Tuesday, February 7th from 9:30 in the morning until 3:30 in the afternoon at MRPC for the Retail Farm Market School. The school is a program designed for retail farm market vendors that includes basic knowledge in the science of produce and produce marketing. The course content includes Produce Handling, Quality and Merchandising; Customer Service; Sanitation; as well as Tax and Liability Issues The cost is $33 per person for the program and lunch ($28 per person if two or more participate from the same business). The cost for the program and lunch is FREE if you are a member of the Naturally Meramec Consortium (NMC). For more information on how to become a member FREE of NMC, visit www.naturallymeramec.org. If you sell produce by weight, bring your scales for certification by Steve Lyber, MO Dept. of Agriculture for an additional $15 fee. Please RSVP TODAY to Linda Carroll at the MRPC by calling 573-265-2993.

The University of Missouri Extension of Dent County will conduct their annual meeting and banquet on Tuesday, February 7th beginning at 6:00 pm at the Gathering Place of the Grace Community Church located at 600 South Water Street. The featured speaker will be Dr. Marshall Steward, MU Extension new Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement. The Dent County Farm Family, MU Leader’s Honor Roll recipient (s) as well as new officer’s will all be part of the meeting and banquet. The meal this year will be potluck style with the extension providing meat, drinks and table service. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share. There is no cost to attend the banquet. Feel free to bring family members, friends and neighbors, but please RSVP by this Friday, February 3rd by calling 729-3196, in order to get a total head count for preparing food.

The SMDH Foundation would like to present "Dent County Schools Have Talent" to showcase the many talents of local Dent County students. The event is open to all students in Dent County schools from Kindergarten through the 12th grade. Cash prizes will be offered to the top three places including $250 for 1st place, $125 for 2nd place and 3rd place will take home $75. There will be two auditions held at the Salem Community Center@The Armory and twenty-five acts will be selected to compete. Acts may include vocal or instrumental music, juggling, dance, gymnastics, stand-up comedy, short skits or whatever special talent these youngsters have with a time limit of three minutes per act. Applications may be picked up at any school office or by calling 247-8600. Auditions will be held from 4:00-6:00 in the afternoon on Thursdays, February 9th and 16th. Students must fill out an application and schedule an appointment in order to audition. Applications should be turned in to the school office by this Thursday, February 2nd. The act performed for the audition should be the same act performed during the competition. A rehearsal will be on Thursday, April 6th beginning at 6:30 P.M. The show will be held at the Salem High School gym on Friday, April 7th 7:00 P.M. Admission at the door will be $5.00 for adults and school-aged children. Proceeds from the event will be used for patient room renovations at the Salem Hospital. For more information about the event, call 247-8600.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants users of its permit-purchasing website (mdc.mo.gov/buypermits) and free mobile apps – MO Hunting and MO Fishing – to know that it has upgrading the website and mobile apps for increased security. MDC encourages website users to update their browser versions. The following browser versions are no longer supported by the permit website: Internet Explorer Version 10 or less, Google Chrome Version 29 or less, Mozilla Firefox Version 27 or less, and Safari Version 6 or less. Android users of the Department’s MO Hunting and MO Fishing apps will need to have at least version 5.0 to continue using the apps. Apple phones and other mobile devices will not be affected.

SPORTS [TOP]

Jakob Happel’s 3-point shot with under 1 second remaining lifted the Salem Tigers over Mountain View-Liberty Tuesday night in SCA play by the score of 53-52. Happel finished with 23 points and Logan Woolf netted 16 as the Tigers improve to 1-1 in the SCA and 9-10 overall. They will host the Mountain Grove Panthers Friday night in another SCA contest starting at 6:00 with the JV game with the varsity game to follow.

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers crushed Ava Monday night with a 69-30 win. The Lady Tigers were led by Cara Powell with 16 points followed by Kari Hatridge and Payton Curley who each netted 13 points and Baylee Bilyou scored 11 points. Salem is 12-6 on the year and 2-1 in the SCA. They will host Houston Thursday night at about 7:15 on KSMO Radio.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba scored a key third-period goal, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Tuesday night. Alexander Steen, Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Blues. The Blues will host Toronto Thursday night and it will Bob Plager Jersey Retirement Night. The pre-game show will begin at 6:30 while the game will not begin until 8:00. You can hear that game immediately after the Salem Lady Tiger Game.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for June Hewkin of St. Peters, age 82, will be held Saturday at 1:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be from noon until service time. Interment will be in the Turnbough Cemetery in Davisville. Memorials may be given to I Love Ferguson Committee c/o Britton-Bennett Funeral Home.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Partly sunny, high of 48.

Tonight..Partly cloudy, low of 23.

Thursday..Mostly sunny, high of 38.

Thursday night..Mostly cloudy, low of 23.

Friday..Partly sunny, high of 36.

Friday night..Partly cloudy, low of 20.

Saturday..Cloudy with rain likely, then light snow after 5:00 PM, high of 38.