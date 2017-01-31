Your World Today – Tuesday, January 31, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Tuesday, January 31, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Dent County Commissioners met Monday morning for their regular meeting. Dent County Treasurer Denita Williams came in with a number of budgeted transfers that need to be made. The first transfer was from the General Revenue Fund to the Assessment Fund in the amount of $39,000, and the second was from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Bad Check Fund to the General Revenue Fund in the amount of $5,000. Three more transfers were made to the Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fund. The first was from the 9-1-1 fund for $40,574.22; the second transfer was from the Sheriff’s Revolving Fund for $20,000 and the third was from the Inmate Security Fund for $55,000. Williams also reported quarterly payments will be made from the Senior Citizens Fund to the Salem Nutrition Site that come to $50,000 for the year 2017, and another $25,000 will go to the SMTS for busses. In the road report, District 1 Commissioner Dennis Purcell said grading was going to be done on Dent County Roads 5440, 5490, 6470, 6570 and 6575. He went on to report brush would be cut on county road 2470 and a two-man crew would be replacing damaged or missing county road signs. District 2 Commissioner Gary Larson indicated grading would be done on Dent County Roads 4370 and 5260, while materials would be added and grading done on county road 2240. Larson did say materials would also be added to county road 3200. He said two men went to Springfield for warranty work on the Mack truck. Brown rock was also being screened in duties shared by both districts. Presiding Commissioner Darrell Skiles said he attended the Region I Homeland Security Oversight Committee meeting last week and was named the alternative representative for the county commissioners. He said he would be presiding over a public housing authority hearing today at the MRPC building in St. James. At the last meeting, Genie Zakrzewski from the Jail Committee and Dent County Sheriff Bob Wells came in to discuss public relations and information on the proposed new jail that will be on the April 4th ballot. The next meeting of the Dent County Commission will be Thursday morning at 9:00 at the courthouse and the meeting is open to the public.

The Salem Police Department released reports involving theft, a bad check, traffic violation and theft of fuel. On Wednesday, January 18th at 8:10 at night, an officer was detailed to Phil-Mart in reference to a theft. The report revealed a 27-year old male of Salem had taken a bottle of liquor valued at $19.99. Further investigation led to the arrest of the suspect who was issued a summons to appear in court and released. On Thursday, January 19th at 3:10 in the early morning, an officer transported a 32-year old female of Salem from the Phelps County Jail to Dent County Jail in lieu of an active arrest warrant from the City of Salem. She was incarcerated pending a court appearance. On Friday morning, January 20th at 9:40, an officer located a 31-year old male of Salem who had an active arrest warrant from Dent County at a residence in the 800 block of South Oak. He was taken into custody on the warrant and incarcerated pending a court appearance. That afternoon at 2:05, an officer was detailed to Country Mart in reference to a bad check. The report revealed a 25-year old female of Sullivan had cashed a bad check for $188.39. The report is under investigation. On Saturday, January 21st at 8:20 at night, a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation that led to the arrest of a 22-year old male of Arnold for possession of oxycodone, a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was incarcerated pending the application for a warrant. On Sunday, January 22nd at 12:52 in the afternoon, an officer was dispatched to Casey's General Store located on Highway 32 in reference to a theft of fuel. The report revealed the driver of a white 2007 GMC truck pumped $2.11 in fuel and left without paying. The report is under investigation. Please contact the Salem Police Department at 729-4242 if you have information regarding any ongoing investigation.

MoDOT reminds motorists to buckle up, slow down, follow posted signs and drive safely through work areas. For more information about a project, please contact MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). In Crawford County, roadside maintenance will take place through Friday, February 3rd on Highway 19 between Route P and the Gasconade County line and Route MM between Route H and the Nixon School Road. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area. Roadside maintenance will also take place through Friday, February 10th on Highway 8 between Highway 19 and Route BB; Highway 49 between Highway 19 and Route Y in Iron County; Route V between Highway 49 and Route Y; and Route AA between Highway 19 and Cherryville Road. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area. Bridge maintenance will take place Monday, February 6th through Friday, February 10th on Route CC over Brush Creek. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area. Culvert pipe replacement will take place through Friday, February 3rd on Route KK between Route ZZ and I-44 the south outer road. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area. Culvert pipe replacement is complete on I-44 North Outer Road (Frontage Road) between Route H and the Franklin County line. Some work remains. Minimal traffic delays are expected. In Dent County, Roadside maintenance will take place through Friday, February 10th on Highway 19 between Highway 68 and Route TT. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area. Culvert pipe replacement in various locations will take place through Friday, February 10th on Route F between Highway 32 and Route E. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

The University of Missouri Extension will conduct a three-night Beef Profit Series in Dent County in February. The first session will be held on February 2nd about livestock risk protection and reducing winter cow costs. The second session will be held February 9th and cover farm lease agreements and should you consider Novel Endophyte Fescue? And the third and final session will be held on February 21st with the subjects of beef record keeping and finances as well as adding value to feeder cattle. The three night sessions will be held at the Bank of Salem Courtesy Room located at 100 West Fourth Street in Salem from 6:30 to 9:00 pm. Speakers will include Rachel Hopkins MU Extension Ag Business Specialist, and Ted Cunningham MU Extension Livestock Specialist. The cost is $20 per person or farm couple for one night or $50 per person or farm couple for all three nights. Space is limited to about 35 people so please RSVP by January 31st at the Dent County Extension Office 729-3196.

SPORTS [TOP]

Four Lady Tigers scored in double figures as the Salem Lady Basketball Tigers traveled to Ava Monday night and came back with a 69-30 win. The Lady Tigers were led by Cara Powell with 16 points followed by Kari Hatridge and Payton Curley who each netted 13 points and Baylee Bilyou who scored 11 points. Salem is now 12-6 on the year and 2-1 in the SCA. They will host Houston Thursday night.

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers will host the Mountain View-Liberty Eagles tonight at the SHS Gym. The Tigers JV will play first at 6:00 followed by the varsity game at 7:30. Salem enters the game with an 8-10 record and 0-1 in the SCA. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio and online at ksmoradio.com and the game will be streamed live on fidelitylocal6.com.

The St. Louis Blues will host the Winnipeg Jets tonight starting at 7:00. The game will be delayed until 9:00 on KSMO Radio due to Salem Tiger Basketball. The Blues have lost four of their last five going into this game.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Betty C. Garber Gifford of Rolla, age 92, will be held at 7:00 this evening at the Rolla Church of the Nazarene. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Tuesday at the Church at 5:00. Interment will be held in Pennsylvania on February 4th. Memorials may be made to the Bibles of the World or Camp David of the Ozarks. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla.

Private Military Services will be held for Donald Raymond Sherrell of Rolla, age 72, at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla.

Funeral services for June Hewkins, age 82, of St. Peters will be Saturday at 12:00PM at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be at 11:00AM until service time. Internment will be in the Turnbough Cemetery in Steelville.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly sunny, high of 54.

Tonight..Partly cloudy, low around 30.

Wednesday..Partly sunny, high near 48.

Wednesday night..Partly cloudy, low of 23.

Thursday..Mostly sunny, high of 38.

Thursday night..Mostly cloudy, low of 23.

Friday..Partly sunny, high of 37.