Your World Today – Monday, January 30, 2017

NEWS: Monday, January 30, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Dent County Health Center board of Trustees held their regular meeting last Monday, January 23rd. Administrator Kendra Mobray reported that incumbent Bob Parsons has filed for the open board seat that will be expiring in April 2017 for a four year term. No other persons filed for the open seat, therefore Parsons will be unopposed in the April 2017 election. Mobray reported The Billion Steps Challenge started January 7th and will continue through April 7th. There are 26 teams participating as well as 21 individuals. Pedometers were given to participants that had no way of tracking their steps. The health center is aware that some of the pedometers have malfunctioned and they are working to correct the problem. The Health Center apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused and encourage participants to call the office or stop by for a replacement if needed. In the first week, 2,613,527 steps were reported. The board reviewed three proposals from three different companies for a new copy machine. After a lengthy discussion, the board agreed leasing a Xerox Multifunction Printer was the best option. Mobray did report that Karen Greene has resigned from her part-time position at the Health Center and her duties will be complete as of January 31, 2017. Her position will not be filled at this time. According to Mobray, influenza activity in Missouri is widespread, but it did make a slight downward trend last week. The Health Center still has a very small amount of flu vaccine remaining and will vaccinate patients on a walk-in basis until the supply is exhausted. She reported that in the last month, the communicable disease nurse has followed up on two suspected mumps cases in Dent County. Neither case was confirmed, or was the initial contact identified. The Health Center does not feel that residents are at any greater risk of contracting Mumps because of these two cases. After a short closed session on personnel, Mobray presented the 2016-2017 budget for Board review. She reported that the Health Center remains fiscally sound as they ended the fiscal year 12/31/16 with Revenues over Expenses of $67,200.67. Cash available as of December 31, 2016 increased to $708,496.68 which was up $60,338.44 from the end of December 2015 balance. The end-of-year reports have been submitted to the Department of Health. A motion was made to increase employee salaries three percent effective January 1st and it was approved. The 2016-2017 budget was then approved. The next regular board meeting date was set for Monday, February 27, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

An accident occurred at 6:06 Thursday evening in Texas County on Kofhal Road about four miles north of Licking. According to the highway patrol report, a 1994 Mazda B truck driven by 16-year old Lucas Miller of Licking was traveling westbound while a 2010 Ford Mustang driven by 22-year old Temprince Jennings of Licking was traveling eastbound. Both vehicles met at the crest of a hill and hit head-on. Both drivers suffered moderate injuries and were transported by the Texas County ambulance to the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Miller was not wearing a seat restraint while Jennings was wearing a seat restraint at the time of the accident. Both the Mazda truck and the Ford Mustang were totaled and were removed from the scene by the owners.

This afternoon, the entire Salem Memorial District Hospital phone system will be down for approximately ONE HOUR beginning at 4:30 pm. If you have an emergency or if anyone needs an ambulance, you will need to call 9-1-1.

The University of Missouri Extension will conduct a three-night Beef Profit Series in Dent County in February. The first session will be held on February 2nd about livestock risk protection and reducing winter cow costs. The second session will be held February 9th and cover farm lease agreements and should you consider Novel Endophyte Fescue? And the third and final session will be held on February 21st with the subjects of beef record keeping and finances as well as adding value to feeder cattle. The three night sessions will be held at the Bank of Salem Courtesy Room located at 100 West Fourth Street in Salem from 6:30 to 9:00 pm. Speakers will include Rachel Hopkins MU Extension Ag Business Specialist, and Ted Cunningham MU Extension Livestock Specialist. The cost is $20 per person or farm couple for one night or $50 per person or farm couple for all three nights. Space is limited to about 35 people so please RSVP by January 31st at the Dent County Extension Office 729-3196.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers lost to Ozark Saturday in the Scoreboard Guy Shootout, 59-48. Salem led at the half by two points, but could not hold off the Lady Tigers down the stretch. Salem is now 11-6 on the year and they will be at Ava tonight to face the Lady Bears in SCA play. Salem is 2-1 in the SCA.

Sindarius Thornwell had 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 23 South Carolina beat Missouri 63-53 on Saturday night. Russell Woods had 18 points and eight rebounds and K.J. Walton added 12 points for Missouri who is now 5-15 on the year and 0-8 in SEC Conference play. Missouri, who has lost 12 straight games, will next play at Florida Thursday night starting at 5:30 with the pre-game show. You can hear the first half on KSMO before breaking away for Salem Lady Tigers Basketball.

The St. Louis Blues will be back in action Tuesday night when they host the Winnipeg Jets. The Blues have lost four of their last five games and are sitting in a 4th place in the Central Division which is a wild card position for the playoffs. Tuesday’s game will be delayed until 9:00 due to Salem Tiger Basketball.

The Healthy Dent County Fitness Center will be holding their “It Takes Two” Team Challenge starting February 6th. This is where participants can pair up for a great cardio workout. If you’re looking for a new way to add interest to your workout, double the fun with partner drills. During the challenge rounds, one partner tries to meet or beat the other’s reps to win the round. This unique class encourages interaction, competition & cooperation. Classes will be held on February 6, 13, 20 & 27 starting at 6:00 in the evening in the multipurpose area at the Salem Community Center @ the Armory, 1200 West Rolla Road. For more information call 739-1127.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Betty C. Garber Gifford of Rolla, age 92, will be held at 7:00 Tuesday evening at the Rolla Church of the Nazarene. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Tuesday at the Church at 5:00. Memorials may be made to the Bibles of the World or Camp David of the Ozarks. Interment will be held in Pennsylvania on February 4th. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla.

Private Military Services will be held for Donald Raymond Sherrell of Rolla, age 72, at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly sunny, high near 55.

Tonight..Mostly clear, low of 35.

Tuesday..Mostly sunny, high of 54.

Tuesday night..Partly cloudy, low around 30.

Wednesday..Mostly sunny, high near 47.

Wednesday night..Partly cloudy, low of 24.

Thursday..Mostly sunny and cooler, high of 37.