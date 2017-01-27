Your World Today – Friday, January 27, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

Jump to: Sports • Obituaries • Weather

NEWS: Friday, January 27, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Dent County Sheriff's Department reports the male and female suspects that were being sought for the theft of a 2005 Dodge truck and a firearm from the 5000 block of Highway 68 have been arrested in Arkansas. The male suspect was 36-year old Steven Caldwell who was arrested by the North Little Rock Police Department. The female suspect was 25-year old Natia Akers and she was arrested by the Mayflower Police Department. Both are being held in Arkansas on separate charges. The truck and firearm have also been recovered. Local charges for the theft in Dent County are pending.

On Monday, January 30th, the entire Salem Memorial District Hospital phone system will be down for approximately ONE HOUR beginning at 4:30 pm. If you have an emergency or if anyone needs an ambulance, you will need to call 9-1-1.

The Dent County Commissioners met Thursday for their regular meeting at the courthouse. In the road report, District 1 Commissioner Dennis Purcell stated grading was going to be done on Dent County Roads 4122, 5090, 5200, 6210, 6220, 6225, 6230, 6320, 6470 and 6580. He went to report brush would be cut on county road 2450 and a man was working on county dump truck #121. District 2 Commissioner Gary Larson said grading was going to be done on Dent County Roads 2105, 2150 and 5260. He reported materials would be added and grading done on county road 2240 and a man was screening brown rock. He went on to say a fuel pump went out on county pickup #68 and it will be repaired. Presiding Commissioner Darrell Skiles reported he and Bob Parsons traveled to Jefferson City for the MRPC Day at the Capital and visited with Senators Brown, Kehoe and Romine as well as Representatives Fitzwater, Chipman and Ross. Skiles said many of the representatives including Jeff Pogue were in meetings and were not available. He said there is some legislative discussion on doing something with the prevailing wage, either eliminating it or adjusting it for some projects that could end up allowing the county to get more building for the same amount of money. Nothing has been done yet. Dent County Clerk Angie Curley brought in a number of bills for the commissioner to go through and approve before paying. She did say she was informed there would be a two-week jury trial in Salem staring starting April 3rd on a change of venue from Crawford County. The next meeting of the commissioners will be Monday, January 30th at 9:00 and the courthouse and the meeting is open to the public.

Are you planning to sell produce at a farmers’ market this summer? Join the MU Extension and Naturally Meramec on Tuesday, February 7th from 9:30 in the morning until 3:30 in the afternoon at the Meramec Regional Planning Commission for the Retail Farm Market School. The school is a program designed for retail farm market vendors that includes basic knowledge in the science of produce and produce marketing. The course content includes Produce Handling; Produce Quality; Produce Merchandising; Customer Service; Sanitation; and Tax and Liability Issues The cost is $33 per person for the program and lunch ($28 per person if two or more participate from the same business). The cost for the program and lunch is FREE if you are a member of the Naturally Meramec Consortium (NMC). For more information on how to become a member FREE of NMC, visit www.naturallymeramec.org and click on the About Us tab. If you sell produce by weight, you can bring your scales for certification by Steve Lyber, MO Dept. of Agriculture for an additional $15 fee. Please RSVP by February 1st to Linda Carroll at the Meramec Regional Planning Commission by calling 573-265-2993 or e-mailing her at lcarroll@meramecregion.org.

The Salem Police Department released reports involving property damage, and assaults. On Monday, January 16th at 9:39 am, an officer was sent to the Salem Senior Center on McGrath in reference to property damage. The report revealed a person or persons unknown broke a window valued at $300 at the entrance of the building with a rock. The report is under investigation. Early that evening at 5:11, an officer was detailed to the Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health Center located on Grand in reference to an assault. The report revealed a 24-year old male of St. Louis had assaulted a 28-year old male of Manchester. Further investigation led to the arrest of the suspect who was issued a summons to appear in court and released. On Tuesday, January 17th at 9:38 am, an officer located a 30-year old female of Salem who had an active arrest warrant at the Judicial Building located on Fifth. She was taken into custody on the warrant and released with a date to appear in court after posting a $1,000 bond. Later that night at 6:55, an officer was detailed to a residence in the 600 block of North Main in reference to an assault. The report revealed a 35-year old male of Salem had assaulted a 37-year old male of Salem. Further investigation led to the arrest of the suspect who was issued a summons to appear in court and released. Please contact the Salem Police Department at 729-4242 if you have any information regarding any ongoing investigation.

SPORTS [TOP]

Payton Curley scored 25 points to lead the Salem Lady Basketball Tigers over Steelville Lady Cardinals Thursday night, 52-44. Baylee Bilyou added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Kari Hatridge netted 12 points as the Salem Lady Tigers improve to 11-5 on the season. The Lady Tigers will travel to Ozark Saturday and face the Ozark Lady Tigers in the Scoreboard Guy Shootout starting at 8:30 Saturday night.

Nino Niederreiter scored twice and the Minnesota Wild scored four unanswered goals as they beat the St. Louis Blues, 5-1 in the last game before the All-Star break. Vladimir Tarasenko scored the only Blues goal. The Blues will host the Winnipeg Jest on Tuesday.

The Missouri Tigers will host South Carolina Saturday evening at 7:00 on KSMO Radio. Missouri has lost 11 straight games.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Lola Robinson of Steelville, age 83, will be today at 1:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be held from 11:00 until 1:00. Interment will be in the Bonner Springs Cemetery in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Funeral services for Ruth Marie Cartwright of Rolla, age 83, will be held this afternoon at 2:00 at the First Assembly of God in Rolla. Interment will be in the Anutt Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Water for All. All the arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.

Funeral services for William Paul Berry of Salem, age 89, will be held Saturday at 2:00 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 2:00. Interment will be in the Barton Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Memorials may be made to the Barton Cemetery.

Funeral services for Gwendolynn M. Bullock of St. James, age 82, will be held Saturday at 3:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in St. James. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00. Memorials may be made to the Shiners Children’s Hospital.

Funeral services for Verneice Engelhardt of Steelville, age 92, will be held at 2:00PM Sunday at the Britton-Bennett Funeral home in Steelville. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service at the Britton-Bennett Funeral home at 11:00PM. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Salem.

Funeral services for Betty C. Garber Gifford of Rolla, age 92, will be held at 7:00PM Tuesday at the Rolla Church of the Nazarene. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service at the Church at 5:00PM. Interment will be held in Pennsylvania on Februaury 4th. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla.

Private Military Services will be held for Donald Raymond Sherrell of Rolla, age 72, at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly sunny, high near 39.

Tonight..Mostly clear, low of 25.

Saturday..Mostly sunny, high near 41.

Saturday night..Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries, low near 25.

Sunday..Mostly cloudy with flurries early with sprinkles in the afternoon, high of 40.

Sunday night..Partly cloudy, low of 24.