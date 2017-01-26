Your World Today – Thursday, January 26, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Thursday, January 26, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

Dent County Collector Dennis Medlock has released his reports on the collection of real estate and personal property taxes for the 2016 year. According to the reports released by Medlock, real estate taxes for 2016 due in Dent County were $5,130,052.46 with 10,106 tax bills sent out. As of January 23rd, the Collector’s office has collected 91.99% of that amount with $411,154.51 still delinquent. That comes to 1,140 tax bills that have not been paid and about one–third of those unpaid tax bills amount comes from residential sector. The Personal Property Tax assessment came to a total of $1,595,354.32 for the 2016 year with 6,645 tax bills issued. According to the delinquency report, only 83.48% of the taxes due have been paid while $263,571.99 still remains unpaid as of January 23rd. That is 16.52% of the taxes due which is comprised of 1,808 tax bills. What do these delinquencies mean and how do they affect you or your family? Let’s take the Salem R-80 School District as an example. Right now, the district is short $134,064.64 in real estate tax income and $76,328.64 short in personal property tax income for a total of $210,393.28. When these taxes are delinquent, certain needs for students, faculty or the school may not be provided if the school’s budget falls short. Remember, your tax dollars help pay for a number of services and when they are not paid, those services may have to be reduced. Remember, not paying your taxes affects many more people than just you, it affects your community. If you have questions about paying your delinquent taxes, interest or penalties, please call the Collector’s Office at 729-3911.

The University of Missouri Extension will conduct a three-night Beef Profit Series in Dent County in February. The first session will be held on February 2nd about livestock risk protection and reducing winter cow costs. The second session will be held February 9th and cover farm lease agreements and should you consider Novel Endophyte Fescue? And the third and final session will be held on February 21st with the subjects of beef record keeping and finances as well as adding value to feeder cattle. The three night sessions will be held at the Bank of Salem Courtesy Room located at 100 West Fourth Street in Salem from 6:30 to 9:00 pm. Speakers will include Rachel Hopkins MU Extension Ag Business Specialist, and Ted Cunningham MU Extension Livestock Specialist. The cost is $20 per person or farm couple for one night or $50 per person or farm couple for all three nights. Space is limited to about 35 people so please RSVP by January 31st at the Dent County Extension Office 729-3196.

Employees at The Doe Run Company took a stand to help struggling families make ends meet by donating food, supplies and money to assist children, the elderly and the disabled in southeast Missouri. In total, employees collected more than 4,000 food items and $5,000 for local churches, schools and community initiatives. Doe Run’s Southeast Missouri Mining and Milling Division (SEMO), Central Lab, and Exploration departments collected 4,375 food items to benefit the Bunker Food Pantry, A Plus CDS and Disabled Citizens Alliance for Independence. Employees also contributed supplies for the elderly, such as paper products, dietary supplements, smoke detectors and non-slip bath mats. Each SEMO facility, along with contract workers from Woodard Curran, also adopted families to provide them with holiday gifts and other essentials. The Resource Recycling facility in Boss, Missouri, collected donations to benefit the Backpack Buddies school supply program, contributing $500 each to Bunker, Lesterville, Salem, Steelville and Viburnum elementary schools to purchase school supplies, food, clothing and hygiene items for area children in need. Employees at Resource Recycling also collected $500 for the Shriner's Transportation Fund, which helps transport children with medical needs to the hospital for treatment. In addition, Doe Run’s Metals Division donated $820 in gift certificates to local churches to use in their community food baskets.

Missouri's 2016-2017 deer-hunting season ended January 15th with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reporting a preliminary total harvest of 263,832 deer. Top counties for the overall season were Franklin with 5,272 deer harvested, Howell with 5,242, and Texas with 4,608. Hunters harvested 273,249 deer during the 2015-2016 deer hunting seasons. Deer hunting ended with the close of the archery season. Preliminary data from MDC showed that hunters checked 47,550 deer during the archery season. Top counties for the archery season were Jefferson with 1,118 deer harvested, Wayne with 980, and St. Louis with 979. Archery hunters checked 49,759 deer the previous year. Fall archery turkey hunting also ended January 15th. Preliminary data from MDC showed 2,304 turkeys harvested. Top counties for the fall archery turkey season were St. Clair with 57 birds harvested, Franklin with 51, and Greene with 50. For the previous year, hunters harvested 3,042 turkeys. The past season was the first in which MDC began allowing crossbows as a legal method during the deer and turkey archery season. Of the 47,550 deer harvested under archery methods, 14,336 were with crossbows. Of the 2,304 turkeys harvested under archery methods, 853 were with crossbows. MDC reported four firearms-related hunting incidents during the fall deer and turkey hunting seasons. All were non-fatal. Three involved self-inflicted injuries and one involved the ricochet of a bullet fragment from one hunter into another. In addition, the Department was notified of one tree-stand fall, which was not fatal.

On Monday, January 30th, the entire Salem Memorial District Hospital phone system will be down for approximately ONE HOUR beginning at 4:30 pm. If you have an emergency or if anyone needs an ambulance, you will need to call 9-1-1.

SPORTS

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers will be in Steelville tonight to face the Lady Cardinals. There will be no JV game so the varsity contest will start at 6:00 this evening. Salem enters the game with a 10-5 record.

The Blues will be in Minnesota tonight to face the Wild starting at 6:30 on KSMO Radio. The Blues will then be off for the all-Star Break until Tuesday night in St. Louis when they host the Winnipeg Jets.

Quinndary Weatherspoon had a career-high 29 points Wednesday night to lead Mississippi State to an 89-74 victory over Missouri. The Tigers dropped their 11th straight game and suffered their 27th straight SEC road loss.

OBITUARIES

Funeral services for Betty Jean Green of Davisville, age 83, will be held this morning at 11:00 at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Interment will be in the Gregory-Green Cemetery in Cherryville.

Funeral services for Lola Robinson of Steelville, age 83, will be Friday at 1:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be held Friday from 11:00 until 1:00. Interment will be in the Bonner Springs Cemetery in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Funeral services for Ruth Marie Cartwright of Rolla, age 83, will be held Friday afternoon at 2:00 at the First Assembly of God in Rolla. Visitation will be held today from 5:00 to 8:00 at the church. Interment will be in the Anutt Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Water for All. All the arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.

Funeral services for William Paul Berry of Salem, age 89, will be held Saturday at 2:00 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 2:00. Interment will be in the Barton Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Memorials may be made to the Barton Cemetery.

Funeral services for Gwendolynn M. Bullock of St. James, age 82, will be held Saturday at 3:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in St. James. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00. Memorials may be made to the Shiners Children’s Hospital.

WEATHER

Today..Mostly cloudy, high around 36.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy early, then clearing, low of 23.

Friday..Mostly sunny, high near 38.

Friday night..Mostly clear, low of 25.

Saturday..Mostly sunny, high near 41.

Saturday night..Mostly cloudy, low near 25.