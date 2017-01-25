Your World Today – Wednesday, January 25, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

Jump to: Sports • Obituaries • Weather

NEWS: Wednesday, January 25, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Dent County Commissioners held their budget hearing Monday morning at 10:00 at the courthouse. Assessor Tina Whitaker, Sheriff Bob Wells, Dent County Collector Dennis Medlock, Coroner Gina White, and SB 40 Board representative Amanda Sapaugh were in attendance. Presiding Commissioner Darrel Skiles indicated the end of the year balance in General Revenue was $1,257,291.19 with expected revenues in 2017 of $1,478,812.00 and anticipated expenses of $1,676,759.33 which would leave an estimated ending balance of $1,059,343.86. In the Road and Bridge budget, Commissioner Gary Larson asked Commissioner Dennis Purcell if he had added in the amount of Title II work in his district that was to be done in 2017 and he had not. The commission estimated this cost to be no more than $10,000 and this work will be reimbursed to the county. The opening balance for 2017 was $238,395.17 with estimated revenues changed to $1,579,450 and the anticipated expenses being changed to $1,648,640 leaving an anticipated ending balance of $169,205.17. The Assessment Fund showed an opening balance of $88,757.88 with anticipated revenues of $189,650 and expected expenses of $213,159 that would leave a year end balance of $65,248.88. The 9-1-1 Fund had a balance of $53,611.52 as of January 1st with expected revenues of $43,475 and anticipated expenses of $54,574.22 leaving a 2017 ending balance December 31st of $42,512.30. The Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fund showed a beginning of the year balance of $155,363.21 with anticipated revenues of $1,222,996.23 and expected appropriations of $1,289,660.58. This would leave a balance at the end of 2017 of $121,698.86. All the other budgets were approved as submitted and these budgets that included the one adjustment in the road and bridge department were also approved. The budget hearing was then adjourned with Skiles thanking all the office holders for their out-standing job in staying within the budget.

An accident occurred at 12:20 Tuesday afternoon in Dent County. According to the highway patrol report, a 2016 International dump truck driven by 42-year old Michael Halbert of Steelville backed into a pedestrian, who was standing in the roadway on Highway F about a quarter mile south of Highway 32. The report stated that 28-year old Christopher Bloch of Lebanon suffered serious injuries and was transported by the Salem ambulance to the Salem Memorial District Hospital, where Bloch was then airlifted by Mercy Lifeline to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. The international dump truck sustained no damage and was driven from the scene.

The Salem Police Department released their reports involving a shoplifter, theft of fuel, damage to an apartment, a domestic disturbance and a traffic violation. On Friday evening, January 13th at 6:53, an officer was detailed to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifter. The report led to the arrest of a 20-year old male of Salem for stealing merchandise valued at $44.01. He was issued a summons to appear in court and released. On Saturday, January 14th at 2:46 in the early morning, an officer was dispatched to Casey's General Store located on Highway 32 in reference to theft of fuel. The report revealed a female driver of a silver Dodge Durango pumped fuel valued at $27.01 and left without paying. The report is under investigation. At 9:46 that night, an officer responded to a residence in the 700 block of Thomas in reference to someone damaging an apartment. The report revealed a 40-year old male of Salem had caused damage valued over $2,000 to an apartment. Further investigation led to the arrest of the suspect who was incarcerated pending the application for a warrant. On Sunday, January 15th at 1:18 in the afternoon, an officer was sent to a residence in the 1200 block of West Franklin in reference to a domestic disturbance. The report revealed a 21-year old female and a 23-year old male, both of Salem had assaulted a 50-year old female of Salem. Further investigation led to the arrest of the two suspects for assault and property damage. Both suspects were issued summonses to appear in court and released. Early that night at 6:19, a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The stop led to the arrest of a 21-year old male of Salem for possession of drug paraphernalia and a 19-year-old male of Salem on an active arrest warrant from Reynolds County. The 21-year old male was issued a summons to appear in court and released. The 19-year old male was incarcerated pending extradition. Please contact the Salem Police Department at 729-4242 if you have any information regarding any ongoing investigation.

On Monday, January 30th, the entire Salem Memorial District Hospital phone system will be down for approximately ONE HOUR beginning at 4:30 pm. If you have an emergency or if anyone needs an ambulance, you will need to call 9-1-1.

SPORTS [TOP]

Drew Whitaker scored 25 points and Garrett Becker added 22 more as the Steelville Cardinals got two big steals with under a minute to go to earn a 73-69 win over the Salem Tigers. Logan Woolf scored 19 points for Salem, Dalton Cook added 18 more and Eric Wood netted 12 points but it wasn’t enough as Salem falls to 8-10 on the year and they have lost 5 of their last 6 games. Salem will be off until next Tuesday when they play Mountain View-Liberty in Salem.

Carter Hutton stopped 34 shots for his sixth career shutout to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Colton Parayko, Ryan Reaves and Scottie Upshall scored to help the Blues end a three-game skid. Hutton won for the third time in his last four starts to improve to 7-6-2 this season. The Blues will be in Minnesota Thursday night to face the Wild.

The Missouri Tigers will be at Mississippi State tonight starting at 5:30. Missouri is 5-13 overall and 0-6 in the SEC Conference and are looking to break a 10-game losing streak. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Betty Jean Green of Davisville, age 83, will be held Thursday at 11:00 at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be today from 5:00 to 8:00. Interment will be in the Gregory-Green Cemetery in Cherryville.

Funeral services for Lola Robinson of Steelville, age 83, will be Friday at 1:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be held Friday from 11:00 until 1:00. Interment will be in the Bonner Springs Cemetery in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Funeral services for Ruth Marie Cartwright of Rolla, age 83, will be held Friday afternoon at 2:00 at the First Assembly of God in Rolla. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 at the church. Interment will be in the Anutt Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Water for All. All the arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly sunny, high around 45.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy, low of 27.

Thursday..Partly sunny and cooler, high of 36.

Thursday night..Mostly clear, low of 24.

Friday..Mostly sunny, high around 40.

Friday night..Mostly clear, low of 24.

Saturday..Mostly sunny, high of 42.

Saturday night..Mostly cloudy, low near 25.