Your World Today – Tuesday, January 24, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

Jump to: Sports • Obituaries • Weather

NEWS: Tuesday, January 24, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Dent County Commission met Monday morning at the Dent County courthouse for their regular meeting. Dent County Treasurer Denita Williams came in with the CART Fund dollars received in January and there were $55,007.07. Last year, CART dollars received in January came to $52,568.21, so for the 2017 year, CART funds are up $2,438.86. In the road report, District 1 Commissioner Dennis Purcell said grading would be done on Dent County Roads 5170, 5520 and 6090 and it time permits, they will also grade county roads 5150 and 5160. He said brush would be cut on county road 2410 and he said work would be done on county dump truck #121 changing a wheel. District 2 Commissioner Gary Larson said his workers are still cleaning up debris from the ice storm and they have to get that done before doing any type of road work. He said he has two grader operators out with illness and another worker is delivering materials to numerous roads with soft spots. Presiding Commissioner Darrel Skiles said he would be in Jefferson City today for the MRPC at the Capital. Sheriff Bob Wells attended the meeting and recommended the county go with the 130 pint dehumidifier and air cleaner for the jail area as he thinks that system would do the best in eliminating the mold. The cost of the system is $5,740 and the commission approved his recommendation. At 9:30, the commission discussed Resolutions 1 and 2 to place two different propositions on the ballot. These propositions, once passed, would be the funding mechanism to pay off the $11 million dollar proposed justice center with 80 beds. Proposition 1 reads” Shall the County of Dent, Missouri impose a county wide sales tax at the rate of one-half of one percent for a period of 21 years from the date on which such tax is first imposed for the purpose of paying for the construction of a new jail for detention facilities, and to the extent funds are available, construction of a law enforcement administrative space and an additional courtroom? Collections for the Proposition are not to begin until the one-half of one percent sales tax of Proposition 2 is also approved.” Proposition 2 read the same as Prop 1 except that it included “operation of the new facilities” and did not have a termination. Tax from it also could not be collected unless Proposition 1 is also approved. Commissioner Larson had reservations on the Resolutions as there was no guarantee the sheriff’s department would be in the same building as the jail. He discussed this at length with Sheriff Bob Wells who said he would prefer his office there as well, but the important thing is getting the new jail which is the priority. Wells said he is good with passing the resolutions and Larson conceded to sign both Resolutions. Sheriff Wells said if people would like to see the current jail, they can call the sheriff’s department to make an appointment to see it. He said he may also have an open house in the future. Also attending the meeting was Chaplain Richard LaBrash from the American Legion who wanted to thank the county for their efforts in helping to get the expanded hours at the Veteran’s Clinic at the Salem Memorial District Hospital. The commissioners then went to the Cooley Bridge near Bunker to meet with the US Forest Service personnel to see how soon they can get to work on the project that has already been approved. The commissioners’ next meeting will be Thursday morning at 9:00 at the courthouse and the meeting is open to the public.

The Dent County Sheriff's Department has released a number of reports. On Saturday, January 14th, Dent County Deputies took a report of a burglary at New Life Assembly of God Church in Bunker. Numerous items were taken from the church. Any information regarding the theft should be forwarded to he Sheriff's Office as that investigation continues. On Sunday, January 15th, a victim walked into the Sheriff's Office to report a theft from her vehicle in the 100 block of County Road 5100. Numerous items were reported taken without the owners consent and that investigation continues. On Wednesday, January 18th, deputies arrested Eric Steelman in the 700 block of North Pershing. Steelman was wanted for outstanding warrants out of Dent County. Steelman was incarcerated in the Dent County Jail pending court appearance. On Saturday, January 21st, Brandon Terrill was arrested by the Dent County Deputies. Terrill was incarcerated on one Dent County with one capias felony warrant, two misdemeanor warrants and one St. Louis County warrant with a $10,000 cash only bond. Also on the 21st at approximately 10:21 at night, deputies arrested Zakary Berardy on a Rolla Police Department warrant for failure to appear on a larceny charge. Berardy's bond was set at $5,000 surety or $500 cash only.

Missouri youth, archery, and firearms turkey hunters can apply online for 2017 spring turkey managed hunts until February 28th through the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) website at mdc.mo.gov/springturkeyhunts. Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted March 13th. Spring turkey hunting youth weekend will be April 8th thru 9th with the regular spring season running April 17th to May 7th. Detailed information on spring turkey hunting will be available in MDC's “2017 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” booklet, available from permit vendors and MDC offices and nature centers around the state beginning in February.

The Strebe Strong Lantern Festival will be held this Saturday starting at 5:00 at the Salem Community Center@The Armory. Packet pickup and the event day registration will be Saturday at 5:00 at the center with the Lantern Festival to follow at 6:00 on the City Park Softball Field. To register or for information, call 729-8163.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Thayer Bobcats had four players score in double figures and beat the Salem Tigers Monday night, 67 to 53. Jakob Happel scored 19 points to lead Salem. Salem falls to 8 and 9 for the year and 0 and 1 in the SCA. The Tigers will be at Steelville tonight to face the Cardinals starting at 6:00 with the JV game with the varsity game to follow. You can hear the varsity game on KSMO radio and online at ksmoradio.com.

The St. Louis Blues will try to end their three-game losing streak as they are in Pittsburgh tonight to face the Penguins. You can hear the game on delayed basis after Salem Tiger Basketball on KSMO Radio.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Francis Allen Daniel of Salem, age 93, will be held this morning at 11:00 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00. Interment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Advent Hope SDA Church at St. James.

Funeral services for Cordell E. Perkins of St. James, age 96, will be held today at 2:00 at the St. James Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 11:00 until service time today. Interment will be in the St. James Cemetery.

Funeral services for Betty Jean Green of Davisville, age 83, will be held Thursday at 11:00 at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00. Interment will be in the Gregory-Green Cemetery in Cherryville.

Funeral services for Lola Robinson of Steelville, age 83, will be Friday afternoon at 1:00 at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 until 1:00. Interment will be in the Bonner Springs Cemetery, Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Funeral services for Ruth Marie Cartwright of Rolla, age 83, will be held Friday afternoon at 2:00 at the First Assembly of God in Rolla. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 at the church. Interment will be in the Anutt Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Water for All. All the arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly sunny and breezy in the afternoon, high near 59.

Tonight..Partly cloudy, low of 37.

Wednesday..Mostly sunny and breezy, high around 45.

Wednesday night..Mostly cloudy, low of 27.

Thursday.. Mostly sunny and cooler, high near 40.

Thursday night..Mostly clear, low of 24.

Friday..Mostly sunny, high of 42.