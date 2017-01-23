Your World Today – Monday, January 23, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Monday, January 23, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Salem R-80 Board of Education held their January meeting Thursday evening at the district administrative offices boardroom. After approval of the agenda, Superintendent John McColloch conducted Board recognition as each member of the Board was awarded a framed certificate signed by Missouri Governor Jeremiah "Jay" Nixon and a shirt, in honor of School Board recognition week January 22nd thru 28th. The candidate filings for the Salem R-80 Board ended and the three incumbents, Holly Erway, Drew Whitaker and Larry Maxwell reapplied for those positions as no election will be necessary. Superintendent McColloch wanted to thank the Judson Young Foundation for their recent $25,000 donation, Gene Martin for his recent $1,000 donation and the Salem Rotary Club for their $600 donation. McColloch reported that there was an onsite special education compliance review in recent weeks with no major concerns found to be in compliance. The onsite review consisted of going through files, conducting interviews and tours of each building. A full report will be ready in a month. McColloch then reported on recent meetings regarding facility improvements. Discussions included a new gym, weight room, locker room, restrooms as well as storage areas for various sport equipment. Information was also given concerning the physical condition of our athletic facilities, especially the condition of the restrooms at the football field. There is a need of an entry way at William Lynch and to remodel some restrooms at William Lynch. More meetings will be held in order to gather information on other facilities improvements need to be made. With no other old or new business, the Board accepted the resignations effective at the end of the 2016-2017 school year of Nic Frillman as assistant softball coach and Heather Gibbs who is a High School English teacher. The Board then voted to go into closed session for the purpose of discussing personnel. In closed session, the Board voted to extend Superintendent John McColloch’s contract an additional year, and to hire Benjamin Enns as a High School Science teacher, and Jessica Crites for High School Science. The meeting was then adjourned.

The Dent County University of Missouri Extension will host a private pesticide applicator training class tonight from 6:00- 8:30 p.m., in the conference room of the Dent County Extension Center, in Salem. This training is open to all producers of agricultural commodities, 18 years of age or older. Missouri law requires all purchasers and users of restricted-use pesticides to attend a training session to be certified for a private applicators license. This training class will allow individuals to recertify or receive initial training to be licensed to purchase or use restricted-use pesticides for five years. There is no cost for the training, but there is a $12 cost for the required M87 Private Pesticide Applicator Reference Manual, payable at the class. The manual may be shared among members of the same household or close family. If a person attending has the current edition (2007 or later) of the manual, please bring it with you when you recertify and you will not be required to purchase another copy. If you would like to attend this training session or have questions about this program, please call the Dent County Extension Center at 573-729-3196

The Dent County Extension Council will conduct a meeting tonight at the Salem Community Center @ the Armory located 1200 West Rolla Road beginning at 5:30 pm. Two timely topics will be addressed at this month’s meeting. One of the topics is this year’s recipient (s) of the Leader’s Honor Roll. Members are encouraged to be thinking about possible nominations.

SPORTS

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers captured this year’s “Cat Classic” Friday night when they beat the Licking Lady Wildcats by the score of 58-49 at the SHS gym. Salem led all the way through the game and were led in scoring by Baylee Bilyou and Payton Curley who each scored 16 points. Shelby Carr added nine points as the Lady Tigers improve to 10-5 on the year. The Lady Tigers will be at Steelville Thursday night to face the Lady Cardinals.

Too many turnovers Saturday afternoon cost the Salem Tigers as the Newburg Wolves turned 16 of 25 Salem Tiger turnovers into easy points en route to a 67-62 Newburg win. Salem went 1-2 in the St. James Tournament and averaged over 20 turnovers in each game. Salem was led in scoring by Jakob Happel with 17 points followed by Dalton Cook with 14 points. The Tigers are now 8-8 on the year and they will be in Thayer for an SCA contest tonight in a makeup game from the ice storm ten days ago. The JV game will be at 5:30 with the varsity game to follow. You can hear the varsity game on KSMO and online at ksmoradio.com.

Bryan Little scored twice on the power play, Ondrej Pavelec set a franchise record for saves in a period and the Winnipeg Jets handed the St. Louis Blues their third straight loss with a 5-3 victory on Saturday. Blues goalie Pheonix Copley, a native of North Pole, Alaska, made his first NHL start and had 24 saves. He played in one game last season. Kevin Shattenkirk scored twice for the Blues and Paul Stastny had a goal and assist. Jaden Schwartz added a pair of assists. The Blues will play in Pittsburgh Tuesday night and the game will be delayed on KSMO until after Salem Tiger Basketball at Steelville.

Sebastian Saiz scored 19 points and hauled in 10 rebounds as Ole Miss defeated Missouri 75-71 on Saturday. Missouri's Kevin Puryear led all scorers with 26 points to go with eight rebounds, shooting 11-for-14 and hitting all four from long range. The Tigers, now 5-13 overall and 0-6 in the SEC Conference, put on arguably their best offensive performance of the season in the second half, shooting 9-for-17 from 3-point range. Missouri will be at Mississippi State Wednesday night at 5:30 on KSMO.

Yordana Ventura, a rising star right-hander with the Royals, died early Sunday in a car accident in the Dominican Republic at the age of 25. The Royals indicated they still were collecting details, but there were reports out of the Dominican that the crash took place on a highway in Rancho Arriba, a town in the province of San Jose de Ocoa. Ventura's hometown is in Las Terrenas, where the funeral services are expected to take place. Ventura's death also comes less than three years after the death of his close friend Oscar Taveras, the Cardinals' outfielder who also died in a car accident in the Dominican on Oct. 26, 2014.

OBITUARIES

Funeral services for Francis Allen Daniel of Salem, age 93, will be held Tuesday at 11:00 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 until 11:00. Interment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Advent Hope SDA Church at St. James.

Funeral services for Cordell E. Perkins of St. James, age 96, will be held Tuesday at 2:00 at the St. James Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 11;00 until service time Tuesday. Interment will be in the St. James Cemetery.

WEATHER

Today..Cloudy early, then mostly sunny, high of 47.

Tonight..Mostly clear, low of 31.

Tuesday..Mostly sunny and breezy, high near 57.

Tuesday night..Partly cloudy, low of 38.

Wednesday..Mostly sunny, high, high around 46.

Wednesday night..Mostly cloudy, low of 25.

Thursday..Mostly sunny and cooler, high near 40.