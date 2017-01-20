Your World Today – Friday, January 20, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

Jump to: Sports • Obituaries • Weather

NEWS: Friday, January 20, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Dent County Commissioners met Thursday morning in the Dent County Courthouse. In the road report, District One Commissioner Dennis Purcell said his district didn’t get hit with ice as hard as District Two, but his crew was continuing to pick up limbs resulting from Friday’s storm. He went on to say that he had a man replacing county road number signs, grading would be done on Dent County Road 6590, brush would be cut on Dent County Road 2400, and materials would be added to county roads 4210 and 5510. Purcell added that some of his crew were replacing the heater motor in truck #119. District Two Commissioner Gary Larson indicated that the northern and western part of his district was hit pretty hard by the ice storm and that his crew had been working all week clearing limbs from roadways. He said that the brush cutter was being used on Dent County Road 2240 because that was the best method of processing the partially downed limbs. Presiding Commissioner Darrell Skiles said he wanted to compliment the crews from Intercounty Electric and the City of Salem for maintaining service and getting the power back on where outages occurred during the storm. He added that on Wednesday he attended the County Commissioners of Missouri (CCAM) board meeting in Jefferson City where the board finalized plans for this year’s Commissioner Training. They also approved the CCAM budget for 2017 and went over the list of legislative priorities. Dent County Clerk Angie Curley said that she balanced with the Collector and Assessor on all monthly collections, abatements and add-ons for the month of December and that the Commissioners reviewed her reports. She reminded citizens that tentative budgets are available for pick up at her office and that the budget hearing will be Monday, January 23rd at 10:00 in the morning. Curley noted that Tuesday, January 24th at 4:30 is the last day to certify any issue for inclusion on the ballot for the April election. Donald Dodd, President of the Industrial Development Authority, was in to request re-appointment of James Coffman and Jack Todd to the IDA Board. He noted that George Barnitz was not seeking re-appointment. The Commissioners voted to re-appoint Coffman and Todd to the IDA Board and Bob Parsons was appointed to fill Barnitz’s position. Dodd noted that the Board had elected officers with James Coffman as Vice President, Joan Sample as Secretary-Treasurer, and Dodd as President. He went on to say that there was a concerted effort underway to get the Loggers Training School in Dent County. Dodd added that last Thursday he, along with IDA board members Ray Walden and Sherman Odom, attended the sale of the former Ozarks Portable Sinks Building in the Industrial Park. He said that the successful bid was by a re-investor from Springfield for $200,000. Dent County Sheriff Bob Wells was in to share bids for a dehumidifier and air cleaning systems for the Sheriff’s Department. The two bids from Victor Furnace and Brown Heating and Cooling varied considerably in dollar amount as well as equipment proposed. Wells was to get more information and specifics and report back to the Commissioners. Sheriff Wells also presented a bid from Rommel Cowan in the amount of $1,250 to replace the north door to the department. The Commissioners approved Cowan’s bid 3-0. The next regular meeting of the Commissioners will be Monday morning in the Courthouse and the meeting is open to the public.

Volunteers for AARP will be conducting free tax filing assistance at the Salem Community Center@ the Armory computer lab this year. This free tax filing assistance will begin on Friday, February 3rd and continue every Friday until April 7th. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are trained in filing certain tax forms and schedules, including the Form 1040. However, the Volunteer Protection Act requires that our volunteers stay in the scope of the program. If counselors feel they do not have adequate knowledge or your return is too complex, you may need to seek another qualified counselor or paid tax assistance. Items you need to bring to have your tax returns prepared include: Proof of identification – Picture ID; Social Security Cards for you, your spouse and dependents or a Social Security Number verification letter issued by the Social Security Administration or; birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return. Wage and earning statement(s) Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc from all employers; Year-end Social Security Statements showing total SS received and Medicare payments; Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099). A copy of last year’s federal and state returns if available; Proof of bank account routing numbers and account numbers for Direct Deposit, such as a blank check or deposit slip. To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms. The Salem Community Center @ the Armory is located at 1200 West Rolla Road. Appointments can be made by calling the Salem Community Center at 729-8163.

SPORTS [TOP]

Logan Woolf netted seven 3-pointers and ended up with 25 points while Jacob Happel netted 23 more as the Salem Tigers beat St. James, 79-71. Dalton Cook added 15 points for Salem in the game. Trey Marshall for St. James also had seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points. Salem is 8-7 and will play in the St. James Tournament consolation championship game against Newburg Saturday at 5:00. You can hear that game on KSMO Radio and online at ksmoradio.com.

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers will host the Licking Lady Wildcats in the “Lady Cat Classic” tonight at the SHS gym. This is a rematch of the semifinals from the Mountain Grove Tournament which was an 81-68 win for Salem. The Tigers enter the game with a 9-5 record and Licking enters the game with a 10-4 record and ranked 10th in Class 3. That game can be heard on KSMO Radio and online at ksmoradio.com starting at about 7:10.

Andre Burakovsky, T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist to lead the Washington Capitals to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. Alexander Steen scored twice and Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists for St. Louis, which has lost its last three against Washington. The Blues will travel to Winnipeg to face the Jets Saturday afternoon starting at 1:30 on KSMO Radio.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral Mass for Kayle Renee Wilson of Salem, age 25, will be held this morning at 11:00 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 this morning until service time at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Kenley and Kayzlyn Wilson. All arrangements are under the direction of the Wilson Mortuary.

Graveside services for Virginia Sutton, formerly of Salem, age 92, will be held today at 1:00 at the Munsell Cemetery in Eminence. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem.

Funeral services for Robert "Bob" W. Camden of Desoto, age 71, will be held at 1:00 Saturday at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be held from 11:00 until service time at the chapel. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery.

Funeral services for Francis Allen Daniel of Salem, age 93, will be held Tuesday at 11:00 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 until 11:00. Interment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Advent Hope SDA Church at St. James.

Funeral services for Cordell E. Perkins of St. James, age 96, will be held Tuesday at 2:00 at the St. James Chapel of James and Gahr Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 11;00 until service time Tuesday. Interment will be in the St. James Cemetery.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Wide spread fog early, then mostly cloudy with a high of 58.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy with a low of 45.

Saturday..Partly sunny, high near 63.

Saturday night..Mostly cloudy, low of 42.

Sunday..Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain before noon, high near 53.

Sunday night..Mostly cloudy, low of 34.