Your World Today – Thursday, January 19, 2017

NEWS: Thursday, January 19, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

The Salem Memorial District Hospital Board of Directors met for the regular meeting Tuesday evening at the hospital library. After an hour long closed session, Chief Financial Officer Monica Gargus gave the summary of operations for the month of December that showed the hospital had a gain from operations of $42,954 with an excess of revenues over expenses of $97,931. Chief Nursing Officer Debbie Hines reported during the month there were 67 acute care admissions plus 771 emergency room visits with an average turnaround time of 125 minutes. Also during the month, there were 206 ambulance runs with 160 patients transported to the hospital, 21 surgery cases, 1,361 outpatient registrations, 251 home health visits, 9,714 lab tests, 878 radiological procedures, 175 CT scans, 25 MRI scans, 7 nuclear med scans, 679 rehab treatments, 162 dialysis treatments and 263 clinical visits. Hospital Administrator Kasey Lucas stated a new position will be created at the medical clinic to allow for blood draws to be done at the clinic without having patients go to the hospital. Another new position will be created for a Human Resources Assistant. The Hospital Auxiliary met this month and is working on future fundraisers. Their next meeting will be February 7th at noon at the Salem Community Center @ the Armory. The board appointed Judy Thompson to replace the late Ken Sheriff on the Hospital Foundation. The Foundation will have a “Dent County Schools Have Talent” contest on April 7th at the Salem High School Gym and a Golf Tournament on May 5th at the Spring Creek Golf Club. Lucas reported on the Patient Satisfaction surveys for the Emergency Department and SMDH Family Medicine. All surveys results were very good if not excellent in all areas. The new Veterans Clinic ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday with representatives from the Veterans Administration, American Legion and elected officials. Hospital board member George Gruendel reported that he is working with Healthy Dent County and Prevention Consultants to create a coalition to work on educating the public and reducing the use of drugs and alcohol in our community. He noted that drugs and alcohol were one of the biggest problems according to the hospital’s recent Community Health Needs Assessment. Gruendel thanked Healthy Dent County Executive Director Sherry Lea and Prevention Consultants Director Jamie Meyers for their leadership in forming this coalition. The annual conflict of interest policy was reviewed and approved. Lucas reported on the Chief of Staff meeting where courtesy staff privileges and reappointments for active staff physicians and courtesy staff physicians were recommended to the board for approval. The board approved the Chief of Staff’s recommendation. The board also approved a resolution transferring the retirement benefits from MetLife to One America. The Board approved the non-budgeted purchase of 25 replacement mattresses for the Acute Care Department totaling $5,000 from Direct Supply and an additional centrifuge for Family Medicine for $2,148 from Siemens. The meeting was then adjourned.

On Tuesday, a Phelps County resident reported a deceased female body was in a ditch line near Route BB east of Rolla. At 12:48 in the afternoon, Phelps County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 3000 and County Road 3220. As a result of the investigation, the body was identified as 25-year old Kayla R. Wilson of Cuba, Missouri. An autopsy will be conducted in Columbia to determine a cause of death. This incident is still under investigation by the Phelps County Sheriff's Department and the Phelps County Coroner's Office. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Phelps County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 573-426-3860.

The Salem R-80 Board of Education will conduct their January meeting at the district administrative offices boardroom tonight beginning at 6:00. Superintendent John McColloch will conduct Board recognition and there will be an update on the Board filings. He will also update the Board on financial donations and there will be an onsite special education compliance review. Principals from William Lynch Elementary, the Upper Elementary, Salem Middle School and Salem High School will update the Board on various events and happenings at each of the respective schools. Following resignations, the Board will vote to go into closed session for the purpose of discussing personnel. The January meeting of the Salem R-80 Board of Education is open to the public.

On Tuesday at Mountain Grove, thirteen Salem High School students and five Salem Middle School students were named to the 2017 SCA Conference Honor Band who will perform a concert on February 4th at the Ava High School at 5:00. The high school students include Laura Benowitz, Emma Schott, Maddie Van Dien, Faith Jasper, Rachel Paul, Jacob Stacy, Abby Payne, Chuck Van Dien, Christopher McSwain, Chrissie Warner, Johnathan Stark, Kira Lacy and Hayden Gotchal. The five middle school students include Samantha Tune, Adam Holland, Desirae Scott, Hannah Shepherd and Martin Jones. Congratulations on your selection!

SPORTS [TOP]

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers will face St. James in the loser’s bracket of the St. James Tournament tonight at 6:00 at the St. James High School. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio beginning at 5:45 with Tiger Talk and Coach Conrad Prugh. Salem enters the game with a 7-7 record.

The St. Louis Blues will host the Washington Capitals tonight at 7:00. KSMO will join the game in progress after Salem Tiger Basketball on KSMO Radio.

Alabama beat Missouri 66-54 on Wednesday night. Terrence Phillips led the Tigers with 16 points and seven assists and Russell woods had 13 points. Missouri will play Ole Miss Saturday afternoon at 2:30.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Helen Oliver of Salem, age 84, will be held this morning at 11:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Law Cemetery.

Funeral services for Don M. Baker of Festus, age 82, will be held today at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Interment will be in the Patterson Cemetery.

Funeral services for William Jesse Henson Sr. of Rolla, age 87, will be held today at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to GRACE.

Graveside services for Virginia Sutton, formerly of Salem, age 92, will be at the Munsell Cemetery in Eminence. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. All arrangements are under the direction of the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem.

Funeral Mass for Kayle Renee Wilson of Salem, age 25, will be held Friday morning at 11:00 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Kenley and Kayzlyn Wilson. All arrangements are under the direction of the Wilson Mortuary.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Cloudy with areas of fog before noon and a 60% chance for showers possibly a thunderstorm, high near 50.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers and

thunderstorms , low near 44.

Friday..Mostly cloudy with a high of 58.

Friday night..Mostly cloudy with a low of 47.

Saturday..Partly sunny, high near 63.