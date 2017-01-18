Your World Today – Wednesday, January 18, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Wednesday, January 18, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

Dr. Patricia Hall of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, celebrated her one year anniversary as the center’s director by cutting the ribbon in front of the Salem Outpatient Clinic in Physicians Office Building 1 formally announcing the expanded hours of service to veterans the at the Salem Memorial District Hospital Tuesday morning. She hopes veterans will sign up for the services they deserve at the Salem location so that the need for services can continue to grow at the location. Currently, the clinic is open Monday through Friday with an on-site primary provider two days a week. Eighth District Representative Jason Smith said Hall went “above and beyond” what was necessary for the expansion of the services, but also thanked the efforts of his office and those of Senators Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt in moving this effort forward. Last spring, a petition drive in Dent and surrounding counties, collected over 6,000 signatures that were delivered to the legislators offices asking that the services be expanded from once or twice a month to everyday services. Representatives from McCaskill’s and Blunt’s offices also attend the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The City of Salem Board of Alderman held their meeting Tuesday evening at the City Hall Council Chambers. After approval of the agenda in unfinished business, the Board had previously agreed to allow alcohol at the City Hall Auditorium, but there was no fee set for the serving of alcohol. The Board voted that if alcohol is part of the event when the City Hall Auditorium is rented, an extra fee of $100 will be added to the rental fee. City Attorney William Camm Seay reported on the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting held prior and they recommended allowing Bobbie Conaway to have an In-Home business at 1509 Beezley Street and the Board of Alderman approved. There was much discussion about what actually is an In-Home business and permitted uses in a residential district. The Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct a workshop for further discussion as well as clarification of what is an In-Home business and permitted uses in a residential district. Salem Park & Recreation Director Tye Lydon reported on the Parks & Recreation Board meeting held on January 11th regarding the TAP grant that the City of Salem was awarded that was fully funded, and also the approval of the All-Inclusive Playground by the Salem Board of Aldermen. He stated there was a six month hi-light of where the Park Board budget stands as sales tax revenues are ahead of budget and the expenses are behind budget as of December 31st. He went on to update the Board on projects that still need to be completed by fiscal year 2018 including the pool house roof, the soccer field development on Highway 19 south and improvements at Al Brown Fields. Lydon stated that the Park Board agreed to recommend to the Board of Alderman to raise the rental of Pavilion #1 by the pool to $30 and the rental of Pavilion #2 behind the ball fields to $25, which the Alderman approved. City Administrator Ray Walden informed the Board about the positive feedback from last weekend for the electric department as well as city staff during the bad weather. He stated there would be a Special Clean-Up on Monday, January 30th. Those who can take the limbs and such to the Industrial Park are encouraged to do so and for those who cannot, curb side will be fine, but you are asked not to block sidewalks or streets with debris. Walden then informed the Board that a website has been setup for those wishing to make a donation to the Salem K9. The web address is www.CFOzarks.org/Dent which is a link to the Dent County Foundation web site. He stated that the Salem Community Center @ the Armory had a total of 3,494 participants during the month of December 2016. Walden went on to report that the Capital Improvement Committee will conduct a meeting at 6:00 pm at the Salem Community Center @ the Armory on Monday, January 23rd and the application deadline for Economic Development Director for the City Salem was extended and will end Friday, January 27th. Walden asked for the Board’s approval to pay city employees for last Friday as the city office was closed due to inclement weather. The Board approved paying the employees by a 3-1 vote. They tabled more discussion as to looking at circumstances such as last Friday for future payrolls as there was a holiday during that pay week. Mayor Brad Nash wanted to recognize the city electric and street department crews, county crews, MoDOT and Intercounty Electric crews for all for their work during the inclement weather this past weekend. The Board of Alderman approved Bill #3319 that would create an ordinance on the use of large solid waste containers used at clean up locations. The Board tabled making a budget adjustment for the Parks & Recreation budget and the Board went into closed session.

SPORTS

Blair Oaks rallied in the second half and came back to beat the Salem Tigers Tuesday night, 70-56. Jakob Happel had 19 points to lead Salem as Logan Woolf added 12 more, Salem is now 7-7 on the year and they will face St. James Thursday at 6:00 in the loser’s bracket.

The Missouri Basketball Tigers will play at Alabama tonight at 5:30. You can hear that game on KSMO Radio. Missouri is 5-11 and 0-4 in the SEC Conference.

The St. Louis Blues dropped a 6-4 decision to the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night to end their two game win streak. The Blues will have their hands full when the Washington Capitals are in St. Louis Thursday night at 7:00.

OBITUARIES

Funeral services for Rebecca Jo (Noland) Flett of Sedalia, age 42, will be held today at 12:00 noon at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning from 10:00 until service time. There will be no interment. Memorial may be made to the Dent County Animal Welfare Society or your favorite animal shelter of your choice.

Funeral services for Kenneth Presley of St. Louis, age 59, will be held today at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Anutt Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to be made to the Anutt Cemetery in lieu of flowers.

Funeral services for Helen Oliver of Salem, age 84, will be held Thursday at 11:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Law Cemetery.

Funeral services for Don M. Baker of Festus, age 82, will be held Thursday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be tonight from 5:00 to 8:00. Interment will be in the Patterson Cemetery.

Funeral services for William Jesse Henson Sr. of Rolla, age 87, will be held Thursday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to GRACE.

Funeral Mass for Kayle Renee Wilson of Salem, age 25, will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Kenley and Kayzlyn Wilson. All arrangements are under the direction of the Wilson Mortuary.

WEATHER

Today..Partly sunny, high around 50.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy, with a 50% chance for rain after midnight, low near 40.

Thursday..Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain early, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, high of 55.

Thursday night..Cloudy with a 50% chance for showers until midnight, low of 41.

Friday..Mostly cloudy, high around 57.