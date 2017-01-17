Your World Today – Tuesday, January 17, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

Jump to: Sports • Obituaries • Weather

NEWS: Tuesday, January 17, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

This morning at 11:00 at the Salem Memorial District Hospital Physician Office Building 1, the expanded hours ribbon cutting ceremony for the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Salem Outpatient Clinic will be held. The VA Public Affairs officer Angela Smith will welcome everyone followed by the Invocation by VA Chaplain William Hatch. The American Legion Walker-Post #99 Honor Guard will post the colors followed the Pledge of Allegiance performed by Chaplain Richard LaBrash from the American Legion Walker-Roney post. The National Anthem will be performed by VA Pharmacy Technician Kara King followed by speakers Carolyn Yielding, Field Representative for US Senator Roy Blunt; Kristen Wright, Field Representative for US Senator Claire McCaskill; and US Congressman for the 8th District, Jason Smith. Dr. Patricia Hall, the VA Medical Center Director will provide the closing comments before the retiring of the colors by the American Legion Walker-Roney Post #99 Honor Guard. The ribbon cutting will then follow. All veterans and interested citizens are welcome to attend. A light lunch will be served at the American Legion Post 99/VFW Post 6280 following the ceremony.

The Salem Board of Aldermen will meet tonight at 7:00 after the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at the Salem City Hall Council Chambers that will be held at 6:00 to discuss an in-home business request from Bobbie Conaway. They will also discuss the definition of an in-home business as well as permitted uses in a residential district. Following the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, the Salem Board of Aldermen will review and approve the consent agenda before discussing fees for the city hall auditorium rental. In reports from city officials, board and committees, they will hear a report from the Planning and Zoning Commission on their meeting, then hear from Park and Recreation Director Tye Lydon about the Park Board meeting held Wednesday, January 11th. The board will also hear reports from City Administrator Ray Walden and Mayor Brad Nash. They will review and discuss Bill #3319 that would create an ordinance on the use of large solid waste containers used at clean up locations. The board will hear and discuss a budget adjustment to the Park and Recreation Budget requested from City Administrator Ray Walden before going into closed session. Both the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting and the Salem Board of Aldermen meeting tonight are open to the public.

The Salem Memorial District Hospital Board of Directors will conduct their January meeting tonight in the hospital library beginning at 6:00 pm. After approval of the minutes from the December 13th meeting Chief Financial Officer Monica Gargus will update the Board on the summary of operations and statistics reports for December followed by a report from Chief Nursing Officer Debbie Hines. Hospital Administrator Kasey Lucas will then update the Board on the hospital foundation, a report on auxiliary activities, an update to the Board on legislative issues and give the patient satisfaction survey results and these will be followed by the Chief of Staff report. In old business, the Board will address the election filings for the one 6-year term for District #4 and the remaining 2-year term for District #6. During new business, the Board will conduct a conflict of interest policy review and purchases made for the hospital. The Board may also vote to go into closed session. The January meeting of the Salem Memorial District Hospital Board of Directors is open to the public.

On Tuesday, January 10th, deputies with the Dent County Sheriff’s Department took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of Highway 68. After a short investigation, Owen White of Salem was arrested for stealing the motor vehicle. White was located by deputies and incarcerated in the Dent County Jail. Then on Wednesday, January 11th, Michael Warren was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants for operating a motor vehicle upon the highway while having his driver's license revoked and/or suspended. The total bond for both warrants is $750 cash only. Warren was incarcerated at the Dent County jail. On Thursday, January 12th, a witness observed Kenneth Setzer steal a handheld metal detector from the Dent County courtroom. An investigation ensued but deputies were unable to locate Setzer at his residence. A short time later Setzer contacted the Dent County Sheriff’s Office and agreed to speak with deputies. Setzer arrived at the Sheriff’s Office and returned the metal detector. Setzer was issued a summons to appear in court and was released.

The City of Salem’s Capital Improvement Committee will be holding a meeting, called by Chairman, Alderman Haydn Powell, on Monday, January 21st at 6:00 pm at the Salem Community Center @ the Armory located 1200 West Rolla Road. The purpose of the meeting will be the selection of projects for discussion with McLiney and Company and preliminary project plans for the 2017-2018 fiscal year and beyond. The meeting of the Capital Improvement Committee on the 21st is open to the public.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers will play Blair Oaks tonight in St. James at 7:30 in the 1st round of the St. James Tournament. You can hear that game on KSMO Radio and also on ksmoradio.com starting at about 7:15.

The St. Louis Blues will host the Ottawa Senators tonight on KSMO starting at about 9:15 on a delayed basis due to Salem Basketball. The Blues have won their last two games in a row.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Kenneth Presley of St. Louis, age 59, will be held Wednesday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Anutt Cemetery. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Anutt Cemetery.

Funeral services for Rebecca Jo (Noland) Flett of Sedalia, age 42, will be held Wednesday at 12:00 noon at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning from 10:00 until service time. There will be no interment. Memorial may be made to the Dent County Animal Welfare Society or your favorite animal shelter of your choice.

Funeral services for Helen Oliver of Salem, age 84, will be held Thursday at 11:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Law Cemetery.

Funeral services for Don M. Baker of Festus, age 82, will be held Thursday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00. Interment will be in the Patterson Cemetery.

Funeral services for William Jesse Henson Sr. of Rolla, age 87, will be held Thursday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to GRACE.

Donna Jean Long of Salem, age 69, passed away on January 12th in St. Louis. There will be no service or interment. All arrangements are under the direction of the Wilson Mortuary of Salem.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly cloudy, low of 45.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy, low around 31.

Wednesday..Patchy fog in the morning, then partly sunny, high around 51.

Wednesday night..Mostly cloudy, low near 38.

Thursday..Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon showers, high of 55.

Thursday night.. Cloudy with a chance for showers, low of 43.