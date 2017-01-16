Your World Today – Monday, January 16, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Monday, January 16, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

Tomorrow will be the final day where candidates can file for school boards, the hospital board, the Dent County Health Board, the Dent County Fire Protection District Board as well as alderman for the City of Salem. Filing will continue through the close of business on Tuesday, January 17th. For those interested in filing, today is Martin Luther King Day and almost all of the registration locations will be closed. Here are the latest filings as of Thursday, January 12th. The Oak-Hill R-1 school board has three seats available with incumbents Nikki Eaton, Brad Smith and Duane Blackwell having filed. The Green Forest R-2 school board also has three seats available and incumbents Amber Toman and Josh Cartwright filed for those positions as well as Jarod Simpson. The Dent-Phelps R-3 school board has three seats on their board available and incumbents Bill Manthey and Ron Copeland have filed. The Northwood R-4 school board has three positions available for three-year terms and one seat for a one-year term. Incumbents Jenna Dunn and Aaron Brooks have filed for a three-year term. At Salem R-80, incumbents Holly Erway, Larry Maxwell and Drew Whitaker have filed for the three available seats on the board. The Salem Memorial District Hospital has one seat for a six-year term for District 4 and incumbent Sue Terry has filed for that seat, and one seat is available for District 6 that is a two-year term with incumbent George Gruendel having filed and also filing was Sherie Green. The Dent County Health Board of Trustees has one opening and the incumbent, Bob Parsons has filed for the position. The Dent County Fire Protection District Board has two seats available and incumbents John McCulloch and David Greenshields have filed. The City of Salem has one West Ward Alderman seat and one East Ward Alderman seat available. Incumbent, Haydn B. Powell, Jr. has filed along with Jerry (Jay) Gibbs, Jr. for the East Ward Aldermanic position. Incumbent Chad Heithold has filed for the West Ward Aldermanic seat along with Gene Baker. Those interested in filing for a position on any school board, the Dent County Fire Protection District Board or the hospital board of directors should file at each particular entity and there is no cost to file. Those wishing to file for a position on the Dent County Health Board will need to go to the Dent County Clerk’s office to file. Those wishing to file for an Aldermanic position for the City of Salem should file at the City Administrative building and there is a $25 fee to file. Again, the deadline to file for any of these positions is tomorrow, January 17th at the close of business.

The SMDH Foundation would like to present "Dent County Schools Have Talent" to showcase the many talents of local Dent County students. The event is open to all students in Dent County schools from Kindergarten through the 12th grade. Cash prizes will be offered to the top three places including $250 for 1st place, $125 for 2nd place and 3rd place will take home $75. There will be two auditions held at the Salem Community Center@The Armory and twenty-five acts will be selected to compete. Acts may include vocal or instrumental music, juggling, dance, gymnastics, stand-up comedy, short skits or whatever special talent these youngsters have with a time limit of three minutes per act. Applications may be picked up at any school office or by calling 247-8600. Auditions will be held from 4:00-6:00 in the afternoon on Thursdays, February 9th and 16th. Students must fill out an application and schedule an appointment in order to audition. Applications should be turned in to the school office by February 2nd. The act performed for the audition should be the same act performed during the competition. A rehearsal will be on Thursday, April 6th beginning at 6:30 P.M. The show will be held at the Salem High School gym on Friday, April 7th 7:00 P.M. Admission at the door will be $5.00 for adults and school-aged children. Proceeds from the event will be used for patient room renovations at Salem Memorial District Hospital. For more information about the event, call 247-8600.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers are seeded 7th in the St. James Tournament and they will play Tuesday night against Blair Oaks at 7:30. You can hear that game on KSMO Radio and on ksmoradio.com starting at about 7:15.

Daryl Macon scored 17 points and Dusty Hannahs added 16 as Arkansas scored a 92-73 win over Missouri on Saturday. Jordan Barnett scored 14 points to lead the Tigers who fall to 5-11 on the season and 0-4 in the SEC. Missouri has lost eight straight games. They will at Alabama Wednesday night starting at 5:30 and you can hear the game on KSMO Radio.

Colton Parayko had a goal and an assist and backup Carter Hutton earned his fifth career shutout in the St. Louis Blues' 4-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. David Perron, Jori Lehtera and Alex Steen also scored for St. Louis. Hutton made 23 saves to earn the win. Then on Sunday night, Patrik Berglund's second goal of the game, 51 seconds into overtime, lifted the St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Carter Hutton stopped 22 shots for his second win in two nights for the Blues. The Blues will host Ottawa Tuesday night on KSMO starting at about 9:15 on a delayed basis due to Salem Basketball.

Who needs to reach the end zone when you have Le'Veon Bell chewing up yards and the clock, and Chris Boswell setting an NFL playoff record with six field goals? Throw in a stingy Pittsburgh defense for most of Sunday night, and a multitude of mistakes by Kansas City, and the Steelers' 18-16 victory sent them into the AFC championship game.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Kenneth Presley of St. Louis, age 59, will be held Wednesday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Anutt Cemetery. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Anutt Cemetery.

Funeral services for Rebecca Jo (Noland) Flett of Sedalia, age 42, will be held Wednesday at 12:00 noon at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning from 10:00 until service time. There will be no interment. Memorial may be made to the Dent County Animal Welfare Society or your favorite animal shelter of your choice.

Funeral services for Helen Oliver of Salem, age 84, will be held Thursday at 11:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Law Cemetery.

Funeral services for Don M. Baker of Festus, age 82, will be held Thursday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00. Interment will be in the Patterson Cemetery.

Donna Jean Long of Salem, age 69, passed away on January 12th in St. Louis. There will be no service or interment. All arrangements are under the direction of the Wilson Mortuary of Salem.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Cloudy with a 80% chance for showers and possibly thunderstorms, high of 59.

Tonight..Cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms until midnight, low near 39.

Tuesday..Mostly cloudy, lo0w of 47.

Tuesday night..Partly cloudy, low around 31.

Wednesday..Mostly sunny, high around 55.