Your World Today-Friday, January 13, 2017

NEWS: Friday, January 13, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Dent County Commissioners met for their regular meeting Thursday morning in the Dent County Courthouse. Presiding Commissioner Darrell Skiles was absent due to illness so County Clerk Angie Curley appointed District One Commissioner Dennis Purcell to serve as acting Presiding Commissioner. In the road report Purcell said that brush would be cut on Dent County Road 2400 and in anticipation of the forecasted ice storm a spreader box was being installed on the spare truck #119. He added that a man was mixing salt and sand as part of the preparation. District Two Commissioner Gary Larson said that his crew was also preparing for the storm and that trucks #72 and #65 were having repairs done. He went on to say that chip and seal problems had been called in and his crew was out patching those areas. Dent County Treasurer Denita Williams was in to report that general revenue sales tax receipts for the month was $77,127.55, compared to $67,331.87 for January of 2016. She said that was an increase of $9,795.68. Williams added that the road and bridge sales tax receipts were $36,584.70, which was an increase of $6,157.15 over the January of 2016 receipts of $30,427.55. Dent County Clerk Angie Curley reported that the tentative county budget for 2017 was available for the public and could be picked up at her office. Commissioner Larson reminded everyone that the Courthouse will be closed Monday January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The next meeting of the Commissioners will be Thursday, January 19th and the meeting is open to the public.

The Ozark National Scenic Riverways, in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, will be conducting helicopter operations to assist culling feral hogs on January 16th and 17th. All hiking trails, day-use areas, and campgrounds south of Big Spring will be closed those twqo days for public health and safety during this operation. This temporary closure includes all National Park Service sites on both sides of the Current River between the mouth of Big Spring and the park’s southern boundary at Gooseneck, and restricts hunting and trapping activities on those dates. All culling activities will occur on public lands. Big Spring and the nearby campground, pavilions, and boat launch will not be affected and will remain open to the public.

The Salem Police Department released reports for the first few days of January. On Sunday, January 1st at 4:13 in the afternoon, an officer was detailed to a residence in the 800 block of West Glendale in reference to a theft. The report showed a person or persons unknown entered a garage and took a Stihl chainsaw valued at $399. The report is under investigation. On Tuesday morning, January 3rd at 7:30 an officer was sent to a residence in the 500 block of North Grand in reference to an assault. The report revealed a 33-year old Salem male had assaulted a 51-year old Salem male. Further investigation led to the arrest of the suspect for assault and also on an active arrest warrant from Jefferson County Missouri. He was issued a summons to appear in court and incarcerated pending extradition. At 8:35 that same morning, an officer was detailed to the Salem High School in reference to an assault. The report revealed a 16-year old male juvenile of Salem had assaulted a 16-year old male juvenile also of Salem. The juvenile suspect was detained and later released to a parent. The report will be forwarded to the Juvenile Office. On Wednesday morning, January 4th at 1:22, an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of South Henderson in reference to a domestic disturbance. The report revealed a 45-year old Salem male had assaulted a 33-year old Salem female. Further investigation led to the arrest of the suspect who was incarcerated pending the application for a warrant. On Thursday, January 5th at 1:41 in the morning, an officer located a 33-year old Salem male in Wal-Mart who had an active arrest warrant from Dent County. He was taken into custody on the warrant and found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was incarcerated pending a court appearance and an application for another warrant was sought. At 3:30 that afternoon, an officer served an arrest warrant to a 25-year old Salem female who was incarcerated in Dent County Jail. She remained incarcerated pending a court appearance. Please contact the Salem Police Department at 729-4242 if you have any information regarding an ongoing investigation.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers game at Thayer schedule for tonight has been postponed and rescheduled for Monday, January 23rd with the JV at 5:30 and varsity game at 7:00. Salem is seeded 7th in the St. James Tournament and they will face Blair Oaks Tuesday night at 7:30 in St. James. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio and on ksmoradio.com.

Payton Curley scored 21 points to lead the Salem Lady Tigers over Mountain Grove Thursday night, 64-40. Baylee Bilyou netted 16 points and Kari Hatridge added 15 more as Salem is 9-5 on the year and 2-1 in the SCA.

Jake Allen gave up three goals on 11 shots before being pulled in the 2nd period for the second straight game and the Blues dropped a 5-1 decision to the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night. The St. Louis Blues will face San Jose Saturday night at 9:00 and Sunday night at Anaheim at 7:30 tonight starting at 9:00. You can hear both games on KSMO Radio.

The Cardinal Caravan scheduled for Saturday in Rolla has been cancelled due to the weather. No makeup date is expected at this time.

The Missouri Tigers play Arkansas Saturday afternoon at 4:30. Missouri is 5-10 on the year and 0-3 in the SEC Conference.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Kenneth Presley of St. Louis, age 59, will be held Wednesday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Anutt Cemetery. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Anutt Cemetery.

Funeral services for Rebecca Jo (Noland) Flett of Sedalia, age 42, will be held Wednesday at 12:00 noon at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning from 10:00 until service time. There will be no interment. Memorial may be made to the Dent County Animal Welfare Society or your favorite animal shelter of your choice.

Funeral services for Helen Oliver of Salem, age 84, will be held Thursday at 11:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Law Cemetery.

Funeral services for Don M. Baker of Festus, age 82, will be held Thursday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00. Interment will be in the Patterson Cemetery.

Donna Jean Long of Salem, age 69, passed away on January 12th in St. Louis. There will be no service or interment. All arrangements are under the direction of the Wilson Mortuary of Salem.

WEATHER [TOP]

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT

THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Today..Cloudy with a 70% chance for freezing rain, high around 32.

Tonight..Cloudy with a 60% chance for freezing rain until early Saturday morning, low of 29.

Saturday and Saturday night..Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain, high of 38, low of 33.

Sunday..Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain until the early afternoon, high of 46.