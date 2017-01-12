Your World Today – Thursday, January 12, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Thursday, January 12, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Salem Park and Recreation Board met for a meeting Wednesday evening at the Salem Community Center@The Armory. President Stan Podorski updated the board on the TAP grant that the City of Salem was awarded and it was fully funded, and also the approval of the All-Inclusive Playground by the Salem Board of Aldermen. He showed the Park Board the new sidewalks that will be added to the Salem City Park to provide handicapped accessibility from the east parking lot by the T-Ball Fields to the pavilion by baseball field #3 and then matching up with the sidewalk at the bridge over the creek. Also, the sidewalk along the creek on the east side will be widened to six feet and will continue to the new All-Inclusive Playground at the north end of the current playground. A sidewalk will also be added to the east side of the Salem Community Center@The Armory driveway that will be curbed. Sidewalks will be widened in the concession area by the softball field to make for easier access. The Park Board is responsible for this portion and will have to the pay the 20% match out of their budget. Podorski also reminded the Park Board that $50,000 of the All-Inclusive Playground will come from their budget. He presented some examples of how the Park Board could pay these amounts over more than one fiscal year, but he included funds that he felt should be set aside for reserves. He reminded the Park Board that as part of the LWCF grant that helped provide funds for the playground, the Park Board will be responsible for the replacement of the equipment and special surface forever and creating a reserve is imperative to make sure that funds will be available in the future when those items need to be replaced. He also presented a six month hi-light of where the Park Board budget stands as sales tax revenues are ahead of budget and the expenses are behind budget as of December 31st. He warned the board not to read too much into the expense numbers as baseball equipment needs to be purchased as well as pool supplies and more. Podorski listed a number of projects that still need to be completed by fiscal year 2018 including the pool house roof, the soccer field development on Highway 19 south and improvements at Al Brown Fields. He also told the board it would be wise to also set up reserves for City Park improvements such as new lights or field improvements, plus reserves for pool maintenance and equipment. Currently, there are no reserve funds set up. The Park Board reviewed the current policy on the pool party reservations and agreed to recommend to the Board of Aldermen to leave it as is including the $150 fee for two hours this year and look at it again next year. They also reviewed the current policy on the rental of pavilions in the city park. After some discussion, the Park Board agreed to recommend to the Board of Alderman to raise the rental of Pavilion #1 by the pool to $30 and the rental of Pavilion #2 behind the ball fields to $25. These recommendations will be made to the Board of Aldermen at their next meeting. Board members were also given the policy on renting out the fields at Al Brown to review and bring back at a later date. The meeting was then adjourned.

Due to the predicted weather conditions for Saturday, January 14th, Healthy Dent County has decided to re-schedule the “Strebe Strong” Lantern Festival for Saturday, January 28th. The event will be in celebration of the homecoming of Kirsten and Elias Strebe after their tragic car accident in late October. The Strebe siblings have overcome great obstacles and continue to make tremendous strides. The Lantern Festival is an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the miracles that they are, join in support for the family, and an opportunity to write your biggest wishes, boldest prayers, and anything else you may want and send it up to the sky. Healthy Dent County is giving 100% of the net proceeds directly to the Strebe family. Tickets are $25 if purchased in advance and $35 at the door at the Salem Community Center @ the Armory or online at strebestrong.eventbrite.com. Included in that price is a lantern, marker, lighter, flashlight and “Strebe Strong” mug that will grant you unlimited hot chocolate at the event. Only the first 200 registrants will receive a mug. Registration will be held at 5:00 PM on January 28th at the Salem Community Center @ the Armory and lift off will be at 6:00 PM on the City Park softball field that evening. For more information on the event or if you are interested in being a sponsor, please call the Salem Community Center at 729-8163 or email at kelsey@salemcommunitycenter.org.

An accident occurred at 7:31 Wednesday morning in Dent County on Highway 72 about eight miles north of Bunker. According to the highway patrol report, a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 68-year old Janice McCall of Bunker was traveling westbound on highway 72, crossed the centerline, ran off the south side of the roadway, struck an embankment and came to rest facing west. McCall suffered minor injuries and transported to the Salem Memorial District Hospital by personal vehicle. She was wearing a seat restraint at the time of the accident. The Chevrolet Malibu had moderate damage and was towed by Whitaker’s Towing.

The Phelps County Commission and city of Rolla are constructing a more direct, continuous road connection between the Hy-Point Industrial Park and U.S. 63 that will reduce traffic through the Northwye community and increase economic development along Interstate 44. With the grading and rock base complete on the new road section, the county is waiting for better weather to finish the asphalt, fencing, signage and guardrail. The estimated total cost of the project is $605,800, with $437,300 coming from CDBG. Phelps County Commission is committing $141,000 of in-kind labor and equipment towards the construction, and the city of Rolla is providing engineering design work from City Engineer Darin Pryor and construction inspection services valued at $27,500. Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) prepared the CDBG grant and serves as grant administrator to the project. Grading was completed by Bloomsdale Excavating Co. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to utilize the new route as an Incident Bypass Route between the exit for U.S. 63 and the exit for State Route V off of Interstate 44. Completion of the project is expected by the end of May.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Salem Lady Basketball Tigers will host the Mountain Grove Lady Panthers in another SCA contest tonight at the SHS gym beginning with the JV game at 6:00 and the varsity game will follow. The game can be heard on KSMO Radio and online at ksmoradio.com, and will be recorded for playback on Fidelity Local 6. Salem enters the game with an 8-5 overall record and 1-1 in the SCA Conference.

The St. Louis Blues will travel to the West Coast and face the LA Kings tonight starting at 9:00. You can hear the game on KSMO Radio.

The Cardinal Caravan will be coming to the Rolla High School Gymnasium on Saturday, January 14th at 5:30. The event will be hosted by Tom Ackerman from KMOX Radio in St. Louis. Scheduled to appear this year will be former pitcher Kyle McClellan and former infielder Tom Lawless. Current players coming to Rolla this year will be Stephen Piscotty, Greg Garcia and Paul DeJong. The Cardinals will be implementing the Autograph Ticket system this year where the first 400 children through the door (15 years of age and under) will get autographs from each current and former player.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Willard William Walker of Salem, age 95, will be held Sunday at 2:00 at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Visitation will be from noon until service time. Interment will be in the Sligo Cemetery.

Funeral services for Kenneth Presley of St. Louis, age 59, will be held Wednesday at 1:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 11:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Anutt Cemetery. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Anutt Cemetery.

Funeral services for Helen Oliver of Salem, age 84, will be held Thursday at 11:00 at the James and Gahr Mortuary in Salem. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time. Interment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery.

WEATHER [TOP]

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE

TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Today..Cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, high near 62 in the morning with dropping temps throughout the day to near 38 by 5:00 PM.

Tonight..Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain with freezing rain developing after midnight, low near 24.

Friday..Cloudy with a 70% chance for freezing rain, high around 32.

Friday night..Cloudy with a 60% chance for freezing rain until Saturday morning, low of 29.