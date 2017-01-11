Your World Today – Wednesday, January 11, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Wednesday, January 11, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

On Monday, January 9th at 7:51 in the morning, the Dent County Dispatch received a phone call from a resident at the 100 block of Highway O in reference to a cardiac patient. A few moments later dispatch received another phone call where they were told the person had died. The residence was later determined to be rented by Kathy Eplin. Deputies responded to the scene, at approximately 8:19 am. Deputies arrived on scene and observed a male later identified as 28-year old Daniel D. Decker deceased, and lying on the floor between the bathroom and kitchen. 40-year old Kathy Eplin and 38-year old Jamie Decker were located inside the residence. Consent to search the residence was obtained from Kathy Eplin. A search of the residence revealed a grape cigar wrapper. The wrapper was secreting three quantities of different controlled substances. The cigar wrapper was setting on the kitchen sink in the kitchen in plain view. Inspection of the cigar wrapper revealed a white crystalline substance weighing approximately 4 grams, a tan powder weighing approximately .10 gram and 16 tablets with the marking G3721 on them. The white crystalline substance field tested positive for methamphetamine. The tan powder field tested for opiates (heroin) and the tablets were identified as Alprazolam a DEA schedule 4 controlled substance. The tablets are in the drug class of benzodiazepines. Jamie Decker and Kathy Eplin were later arrested as a result of this investigation. Both have been charged with 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance. Their bond has been set at $20,000.00 cash only. The death investigation of Daniel Decker is on going.

The Salem Park and Recreation Board will meet tonight at 6:00 PM at the Salem Community Center@the Armory. The purpose of the meeting will to discuss the impact on the Salem City Park with the approval of the All-Inclusive Playground by the Board of Aldermen, and the Transportation Alternative Program grant for the Salem City Park that will improve the handicapped accessibility of the park by creating new sidewalks in some areas and expanding the size of others. These projects will affect the current Park Board budget for this fiscal year and will affect future fiscal year budgets as well. These impacts need to be discussed by the park board and how they will affect future projects. The board will also discuss the pool party rental fees and the pavilion rental fees to make sure they are up to date, and then vote to make their recommendation to the Board of Aldermen. After any miscellaneous business is heard, the meeting will be adjourned. The meeting of the Salem Park and Recreation Board is open to the public.

The Industrial Development Authority of the County of Dent will conduct their annual meeting tonight at the Bank of Salem Courtesy Room located on Fourth Street in downtown Salem beginning at 6:00 pm. After approval of the agenda and minutes from the prior meeting, the Board will address the election of officers. The Board will then approve bills, review financial statements for the period ending January 11, 2017 and review financial statements for the year 2016. The Board will then determine the interest of Board members for reappointment effective April 18, 2017 that include George Barnitz, James Coffman and Jack Todd. The Board will address any other business presented. The annual meeting of the Industrial Development Authority of the County of Dent is open to the public.

The Salem Area Arts Council is sponsoring “Fingerweaving,” a workshop led by Susan Ream Wilson This event will be this Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Bonebrake Center of Nature and History. Susan will lead participants through the fascinating process of weaving with their fingers. Each participant will be able to begin a beautiful WARM wool/mohair scarf that you can finish at home. All materials to complete the scarf, live instruction, and an instruction book on finger-weaving are included in the $30 registration. No experience is needed, just bring your fingers! Pre-registration is required to plan for materials. Register by calling 247-0279. The Bonebrake Center is at 601 N Hickory Street in Salem.

The Salem Police Department released their report for the month of December. During the month, they wrote 12 summons to appear in court, nine warning tickets, and 2 traffic tickets. The Salem Police Department investigated nine accidents, one assault, two burglaries, two reports of disorderly conduct, one report of domestic assault, three reports of domestic violence, one report of driving while having a license revoked and/or suspended, one report of harassment, one report of indecent exposure, and one report of leaving the scene of the accident. The department also investigated one report of property damage, 14 reports of stealing, one report of tampering and one report of trespassing. They investigated two reports of possession of amphetamine, three reports of possession of a controlled substance and one report of drug paraphernalia. The police department received 1,015 calls for service during the month, handled 103 walk-ins to the station, redirected 34 calls to the animal control officer and conducted two death investigations. They spent 37 hours in court testifying, four hours as court bailiff and the Salem Police Department participated in the Shop-With-A-Cop event at Wal-Mart with 34 children participating. The Salem Police Department drove a total of 7,504 miles and arrested 22 males and 12 females during the month of December.

SPORTS [TOP]

The Sullivan Eagles outscored the Salem Tigers in overtime 11-4 and beat Salem for the second time this year by the final score of 67-60. Logan Woolf scored 14 points to lead Salem followed by Jakob Happel with 12 points and Dylan Broyles with 10. Salem falls to 7-6 on the year and will be in Thayer Friday night for SCA Play.

Brad Marchand scored twice, including an empty netter, as the Boston Bruins beat the Blues 5-3 on Tuesday night. Colton Parayko, Patrik Berglund and Kyle Brodziak scored for the Blues. Jake Allen was pulled for Carter Hutton after allowing three goals on 11 shots in the first period. Hutton finished with 26 saves. The Blues went 3-3 on their six-game home stand and play the LA Kings Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Mustapha Heron scored 16 points, including 12 in the second half, as Auburn defeated Missouri 77-72 Tuesday. Missouri forward Jordan Barnett led all scorers with 20 points to go with six rebounds. Missouri is now 5-10 overall and 0-3 in the SEC Conference. They will be at Arkansas Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinal Caravan will be coming to the Rolla High School Gymnasium on Saturday, January 14th at 5:30. The event will be hosted by Tom Ackerman from KMOX Radio in St. Louis. Scheduled to appear this year will be former pitcher Kyle McClellan and former infielder Tom Lawless. Current players coming to Rolla this year will be Stephen Piscotty, Greg Garcia and Paul DeJong. The Cardinals will be implementing the Autograph Ticket system this year where the first 400 children through the door (15 years of age and under) will get autographs from each current and former player.

OBITUARIES [TOP]

Funeral services for Daniel Dean Decker of Salem, age 28, will be held this morning at 11:00 at the New Harmony Church. Visitation will be from 9:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Lyndell Decker Family. All arrangements are under the direction of the Wilson Mortuary in Salem.

WEATHER [TOP]

Today..Mostly cloudy and breezy high around 63.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy and windy with a 30% chance for rain, low of 48.

Thursday.. Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain before noon, high near 60.

Thursday night..Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and then freezing rain after 10:00 PM, low near 24.

Friday..Cloudy with a 60% chance for freezing rain, high around 32.