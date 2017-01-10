Your World Today – Tuesday, January 10, 2017

For previous editions of Your World Today, please visit the Archives page.

NEWS: Tuesday, January 10, 2017



LOCAL NEWS:

All closures and cancellations due to weather are on our closures and cancellation page in the Your World Today column!

The Dent County Commission met for their regular meeting Monday morning at the Dent County Courthouse. In the commissioner reports, both reported the roads were two frozen to do any type of grading. District 1 Commissioner Dennis Purcell said workers would be doing shop maintenance including replacing a headlight in a vehicle, working on an exhaust pipe on another and putting a wheel support on a snow blade. He also said workers would be replacing missing county road number signs as needed. District 2 Commissioner Gary Larson said workers would be servicing Truck #75, and Tractor #6, plus working on Truck #70. He also said workers would be putting in a driveway pipe on Dent County Road 6120. Presiding Commissioner Darrell Skiles stated that all the commissioners were working on the 2017 county budget. A tentative budget will be ready for the public on Thursday afternoon. Skiles wanted to remind everyone the Public Hearing for the 2017 County Budget will be held Monday, January 23rd at 10:00 in the commissioners’ office in the courthouse. If there is not enough room there, the hearing will be moved to the judicial building courtroom. The next meeting of the Commissioners will be Thursday morning at 9:00 at the courthouse and the meeting is open to the public.

An accident occurred Saturday morning at 3:35 in Dent County on Highway 32 approximately one half mile west of Boss. According to the highway patrol report, an eastbound 1997 Dodge 1500, driven by 62-year old Jerry M. Leonard of Salem, ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the road, then ran off the left side of the roadway, overturned and collided with a tree. Leonard sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Iron County EMS to Salem Memorial District Hospital. It was unknown whether Leonard was wearing a safety device when the accident happened. The Dodge was totaled and removed from the scene by Whitaker Towing.

It is the final week where candidates can file for school boards, the hospital board, the Dent County Health Board, the Dent County Fire Protection District Board as well as alderman for the City of Salem. Filing will continue through the close of business on Tuesday, January 17th. For those interested in filing, Monday will be Martin Luther King Day and almost all of the registration locations will be closed. As of Friday, January 6th, the Oak-Hill R-1 school board has three seats available with incumbents Nikki Eaton, Brad Smith and Duane Blackwell having filed. The Green Forest R-2 school board also has three seats available and incumbents Amber Toman and Josh Cartwright filed for those positions as well as Jarod Simpson. The Dent-Phelps R-3 school board has three seats on their board available and incumbents Bill Manthey and Ron Copeland have filed. The Northwood R-4 school board has three positions available for three-year terms and one seat for a one-year term. Incumbent Jenna Dunn has filed for a three-year term. At Salem R-80, incumbents Holly Erway, Larry Maxwell and Drew Whitaker have filed for the three available seats on the board. The Salem Memorial District Hospital has one seat for a six-year term for District 4 and incumbent Sue Terry has filed for that seat, and one seat is available for District 6 that is a two-year term with incumbent George Gruendel having filed and also filing was Sherie Green. The Dent County Health Board of Trustees has one opening and the incumbent, Bob Parsons has filed for the position. The City of Salem has one West Ward Alderman seat and one East Ward Alderman seat available. Incumbent, Haydn B. Powell, Jr. has filed along with Jerry (Jay) Gibbs, Jr. for the East Ward Aldermanic position, while incumbent Chad Heithold has filed for the West Ward Aldermanic seat. Those interested in filing for a position on any school board or the hospital board should file at each particular entity and there is no cost to file. Those wishing to file for a position on the Dent County Health Board need to go to the Dent County Clerk’s office to file. Those wishing to file for an Aldermanic position for the City of Salem should file at the City Administrative building and there is a $25 fee to file. Again, the deadline to file for any of these positions is Tuesday, January 17th at the close of business.

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 10,602 deer during the alternative-methods portion of the fall firearms season, which ran December 24th to January 3rd. Of the total harvest, 2,787 were antlered bucks, 1,496 button bucks, and 6,319 does. Top harvest counties were Oregon with 262 deer harvested, Callaway with 199, and Pike with 195. The harvest total for last year’s alternative-methods portion was 11,078, consisting of 3,001 antlered bucks, 1,593 button bucks, and 6,484 does. During the alternative methods-portion of firearms deer season, hunters are allowed to use muzzle-loading firearms, center-fire pistols, air-powered guns, bows, or crossbows. Deer hunting continues with statewide archery hunting through January 15th.

The City of Salem has stated a Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 17th, at 6:00 P.M. in the City Hall Council Chambers at 202 N. Washington. The commission will address a request from Bobbie Conaway at 1509 Beezley St. to have an In-Home Business; a general discussion on the definition of what an In-Home Business is; and a discussion of Permitted Uses in a residential district. The meeting is open to the public.

SPORTS

The Salem Boys Basketball Tigers will host the Sullivan Eagles tonight in a rematch of the Sullivan Tournament championship final a few weeks back. Sullivan won that game 47-41. Salem goes into this game with a 7-5 record. You can hear the game on KSMO and on ksmoradio.com and watch the game on a delayed basis on Fidelity Local 6.

Four Lady Tigers scored in double figures as Salem beat Mountain View-Liberty in SCA play Monday night, 53-32. Payton Curley scored 16 points followed by Baylee Bilyou with 12, Kari Hatridge with 11 and Kara Powell with 10. Salem is 8-5 on the year and 1-1 in the SCA. Salem will play Mountain Grove Thursday.

The Blues will face Boston tonight at Scottrade Center to wrap up the six-game home stand. The game will be delayed until after the Salem Tigers Boys game at about 9:00 on KSMO. The Blues are 3-2 on the home stand.

Missouri will play Auburn tonight but the game will not be carried on KSMO due to conflicts with the Salem Tiger's Boys game. Missouri enters the game with a 5-9 record on the year and 0-2 in the SEC.

The Cardinal Caravan will be coming to the Rolla High School Gymnasium on Saturday, January 14th at 5:30. The event will be hosted by Tom Ackerman from KMOX Radio in St. Louis. Scheduled to appear this year will be former pitcher Kyle McClellan and former infielder Tom Lawless. Current players coming to Rolla this year will be Stephen Piscotty, Greg Garcia and Paul DeJong. The Cardinals will be implementing the Autograph Ticket system this year where the first 400 children through the door (15 years of age and under) will get autographs from each current and former player.

OBITUARIES

Funeral services for Daniel Dean Decker of Salem, age 28, will be held Wednesday at 11:00 at the New Harmony Church. Visitation will be from 9:00 until service time. Interment will be in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Lyndell Decker Family. All arrangements are under the direction of the Wilson Mortuary in Salem.

WEATHER

Today..Cloudy and breezy with a 20% chance for rain early, high of 58.

Tonight..Mostly cloudy, low of 37.

Wednesday..Mostly cloudy and breezy high around 63.

Wednesday night..Mostly cloudy and windy with a 30% chance for rain, low of 48.

Thursday..Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain, high near 60.